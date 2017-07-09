« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Down

Author Topic: MOTD thread  (Read 411922 times)

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7480 on: August 22, 2021, 09:26:18 pm »
United's players didn't get anywhere near the treatment our lads had dished out to them.  Would be quite interesting if the physical side of the game suddenly becomes an issue in the minds of the pundits.

Is Ole basing his claim on the one occasion that dear old Bruno dallied on the ball and invited the challenge, or were there others that I missed?
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,735
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7481 on: August 22, 2021, 11:33:38 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on August 22, 2021, 09:26:18 pm
United's players didn't get anywhere near the treatment our lads had dished out to them.  Would be quite interesting if the physical side of the game suddenly becomes an issue in the minds of the pundits.

Is Ole basing his claim on the one occasion that dear old Bruno dallied on the ball and invited the challenge, or were there others that I missed?

Anyway, different panel (could not be worse than Murphy and Jenas as Gareth Crooks does not do MOTD), they showed Ole make the comments and they skimmed it over on the basis that Fernandes is a soft screaming bastard cheat.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,485
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7482 on: Yesterday at 08:19:10 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on August 22, 2021, 09:26:18 pm
United's players didn't get anywhere near the treatment our lads had dished out to them.  Would be quite interesting if the physical side of the game suddenly becomes an issue in the minds of the pundits.

Is Ole basing his claim on the one occasion that dear old Bruno dallied on the ball and invited the challenge, or were there others that I missed?

Plus you're better making a point when you've won the game (Liverpool did, United didn't) as the dickhead pundits can't accuse you of sour grapes. Instead they accuse Klopp of mind games.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7483 on: Yesterday at 08:45:06 am »
Ole seems to repeat what klopp says sometimes, even if it doesnt make particular sense in his or their situation. Happened last season too a couple of times. Spose hes a bit lost at top level management, odd bloke.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,155
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7484 on: Yesterday at 09:39:16 am »
Man I caught MoTD2 last night. Instantly wondered what was wrong with Chappers. Always liked him as a presenter. Very down to earth and amiable. Genuinely seemed like someone who enjoyed what he did (The NFL Show especially) and wasn't afraid to let that come through on camera.

Looked it up and didn't know about his wife.

You could see the sparkle was gone from his eyes. Poor guy. Can't imagine what that is like.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,145
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7485 on: Yesterday at 09:44:46 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:39:16 am
Man I caught MoTD2 last night. Instantly wondered what was wrong with Chappers. Always liked him as a presenter. Very down to earth and amiable. Genuinely seemed like someone who enjoyed what he did (The NFL Show especially) and wasn't afraid to let that come through on camera.

Looked it up and didn't know about his wife.

You could see the sparkle was gone from his eyes. Poor guy. Can't imagine what that is like.

Had to Google it after your cryptic post, I hadn't heard either and it was a year ago so I'm surprised I didn't read it somewhere. Awful for him.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7486 on: Yesterday at 01:03:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:44:46 am
Had to Google it after your cryptic post, I hadn't heard either and it was a year ago so I'm surprised I didn't read it somewhere. Awful for him.

He was on the cricket last week talking about his wife, alongside Strauss as part of the Ruth Strauss charity
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,438
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7487 on: Yesterday at 01:34:45 pm »
R.I.P. Sara Chapman.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,938
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7488 on: Yesterday at 03:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on August 22, 2021, 07:30:18 pm
Their rationale is market forces and that to attract the best you have to pay best .....conveniently ignoring the fact that one of the BBC janitors could introduce MOTD and viewing figures would change not one jot...

I rarely watch when weve lost, not because weve lost, but because of the narratives they try to spin and the barely contained glee of Lineker. If, say, Gabby Logan presented, Id watch it every week win or lose, as she is a far better broadcaster.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7489 on: Yesterday at 04:56:19 pm »
I understand that they are trying to show like both teams were involved in a game and give fans of both sides something to look at. With the rediced time they give every match, it's normal that matches come out as being more balanced than they in fact were. I have no issue with this if they address it in the punditry: "Of course, City were dominant...." etc.

What I have an issue with is picking out a very valid point by one of the managers, showing no tape from the game to support or debunk that point where it's everywhere on social media and the majority of the watching fans have likely seen some of the incidents and claim that manager is nit-picking.

That all said, next week, when Guddmunson breaks someone's jaw when leading with his elbow into yet another aerial challenge, MOTD will be first to criticise. Did I expect them to pillion Burnley for their shithousery? No, but then you don't quote Klopp, not show any clips and criticise him for it. Especially when it's about player safety.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,155
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7490 on: Yesterday at 04:59:03 pm »
I'm relatively certain that Klopp was referring to the 'challenge' where a Burnley player picked up Jota and threw him to the floor. I was astounded at the time that that was let go.

It didn't feature at all in the highlights.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,817
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7491 on: Yesterday at 05:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 04:59:03 pm
I'm relatively certain that Klopp was referring to the 'challenge' where a Burnley player picked up Jota and threw him to the floor. I was astounded at the time that that was let go.

It didn't feature at all in the highlights.
Of course it didn't, you don't expect criticism of a good old fashioned English team, with a good old fashioned English manager to be criticised do you?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,485
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7492 on: Yesterday at 07:40:53 pm »
To be fair to Lineker, who i can't stand generally, he's at least disagreed with Ole as well: https://twitter.com/GaryLineker/status/1429536965561626625

And he's right with that post about how bad the refs had gone with stopping the game all the time, that's mainly why he's digging out at Klopp who he sees as wanting a return to that. He's just missing the point that Klopp is just protecting his players from thuggish tactics like Burnley, in light of what we have to put up with already in derbies (with obvious consequences). It seems every commentator has missed the point and of course good old honest Dyche - he's English so he's honest and can do no wrong - only knows how to play fair. To suggest otherwise is an affront to the puritanical English.

Funny how Lineker wasn't complaining at the Euros at England players going down at the slightest touch, playing for set plays, as their main goal threat.

And the selected highlights of MOTD is an affront to the BBC charter of balance.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7493 on: Yesterday at 08:00:10 pm »
Quote from: jillc on August 22, 2021, 03:04:12 pm
Yet a United player only has to fall over against Soton and a free kick is given.

And therein lies the problem. There will be no consistency from referees as all will see fouls differently. This is terribly subjective.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7494 on: Yesterday at 08:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 04:59:03 pm
I'm relatively certain that Klopp was referring to the 'challenge' where a Burnley player picked up Jota and threw him to the floor. I was astounded at the time that that was let go.

It didn't feature at all in the highlights.

I've only seen that twice before, both times by Pogba and surprise, surprise both against us. There was no consequences then either.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,585
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7495 on: Yesterday at 11:09:33 pm »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,219
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7496 on: Yesterday at 11:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:09:33 pm
Relegation time: The long, dismal death of Match of the Day

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/features/match-of-the-day-premier-league-football-b1906082.html
Quote
Gary Lineker remains, dug in like a unusually well-compensated tick
;D
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,615
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7497 on: Today at 09:23:51 am »
Shearer's done an article in the Athletic that basically amounts to "Them fancy dans don't like it up 'em."

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,877
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7498 on: Today at 09:47:27 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:23:51 am
Shearer's done an article in the Athletic that basically amounts to "Them fancy dans don't like it up 'em."



I tell you who was a real fancy Dan back in the day. Neil Lennon.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,801
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7499 on: Today at 12:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:09:33 pm
Relegation time: The long, dismal death of Match of the Day

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/features/match-of-the-day-premier-league-football-b1906082.html

Excellent article that....a distillation of what's been spoken about on here for years....


'Match of the Day is a British institution. The venerable football highlights and analysis programme is older than most of the population, has a theme tune more recognisable than Doctor Who, and has taken up prime Saturday night real estate in BBC Ones weekly schedule for nearly six decades. Unlike many legacy series of its ilk, Match of the Day has remained quite enduringly popular across people of all age groups, with footballs resilient place in the nations heart ensuring a constantly replenishing fanbase of the very young and old alike. The only problem? Take out the football itself, and the programme is simply dismal.

Ideally, a sports series like this would strike a deft balance between being entertaining and informative, dissecting whats really happening in a game of football in a way thats accessible for the everyday fan. Match of the Day, however, exists in a No Mans Land between these two points. The patter, between two ex-footballer pundits and a host (usually Gary Lineker, with Mark Chapman fronting Match of the Day 2 on Sunday), is uniformly banal and humourless, while offering little to no specialist analysis into the matches themselves.

The absolute dearth of wit or cleverness becomes even more farcical when you consider the amount of money the BBC invests in it. In 2018, the broadcaster paid £211.5m to retain the rights to the Premier League highlights for three years, up from £205m in 2015. It seems strange to suggest that the BBCs highest-paid personality is best described as a safe pair of hands, but thats exactly what Gary Lineker is. His blandness is feature, not flaw; he keeps proceedings ticking over with mechanical reliability, but fails to coax any real repartee from his co-stars. (And contrary to what some of his detractors might say, theres little chance of him instigating a communist revolution any time soon.)
Advertisement

We do not treat any other genre of programming with quite the same small-minded preconceptions as football shows. Just because an athlete is able to express themselves eloquently on a football pitch does not mean they are suited for show business. Often, they are wildly anti-charismatic, media training having merely sanded off any hint of quirk or idiosyncrasy. By limiting the pool of personalities to ex-footballers, we are depriving football punditry of many of the qualities we associate with good television: wit; originality; the ability to surprise. Even Question Time lets comedians on once in a while.
Sign up to Miguel Delaneys free weekly Reading the Game newsletter

Its not like theres any shortage of celebrities who are knowledgeable about football, who could bring some conversational flair to the show; you cant tell me swapping Danny Murphy for Frank Skinner wouldnt have viewers tuning in in droves. Or, if the aim is authority rather than entertainment value, Match of the Day should be bringing on managers, analysts, statisticians  people who can tell you something about the game that isnt obvious to every pub bore out there.

Over on Sky Sports, the ex-Manchester United right back Gary Neville made a name for himself as a TV pundit par excellence, breaking down whats going on in a match with a specificity seldom seen on British television. This notion of Neville as sagacious professor figure was tempered somewhat by the arrival of Jamie Carragher, reframing the Monday Night Football segments into more of a spectacle of barely supressed hatreds. But as both education and entertainment, its got Match of the Day beat.
Recommended


Criticising Match of the Day is nothing new, of course. Its been more than a decade since Stan Collymore condemned the series as stale, clichéd, smug pap, characterising the presenting team as a golfing clique with a passing interest in football. In 2010 The Guardians James McMahon also described the series as predictable, noting that it was talked of as boring, unintelligent [and] ill-informed. Since those days, little has changed. Mainstays Alan Hansen and Mark Lawrenson have respectively retired and accepted a reduced role; Lineker remains, dug in like a unusually well-compensated tick. Some of the newer pundits have been better than others (Ian Wright is an affable and sincere presence), but the formats broader shortcomings remain as entrenched as ever.


Match of the Days monopoly on the eyeballs of Premier League fans cannot go on forever. Its primary competition is no longer paid-for TV rivals, Sky Sports, BT and Amazon, but the massive force of the internet. Free match highlights are available to watch online, allowing viewers to pick and choose which matches to watch. The discerning fan need sit through clips of a mealy nil-nil between Newcastle and Burnley no longer. The internet has also revolutionised punditry, such that it is: social media, YouTube videos, specialist websites and subscription newsletters give people access to in-depth tactical breakdowns and analysis far beyond what is ever discussed on TV. Obsolescence is coming for Match of the Day from pretty much every direction'.
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7500 on: Today at 12:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:07:16 pm
'Match of the Day is a British institution. The venerable football highlights and analysis programme is older than most of the population, has a theme tune more recognisable than Doctor Who, and has taken up prime Saturday night real estate in BBC Ones weekly schedule for nearly six decades. Unlike many legacy series of its ilk, Match of the Day has remained quite enduringly popular across people of all age groups, with footballs resilient place in the nations heart ensuring a constantly replenishing fanbase of the very young and old alike. The only problem? Take out the football itself, and the programme is simply dismal.

Very much like Top of the Pops, really. But at least the Beeb had the decency to kill that off when they realised it had had its day.

The less said about that dismal MOTDX spin-off the better. Beyond lame. It would be shit even without that annoying twerp as host.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,155
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7501 on: Today at 01:49:41 pm »
I think MoTD is a victim of trying to please everyone by showing highlights of EVERY match.

Used to be that they'd show extended highlights of 3-4 of the games and just the goals of the others. The featured matches would then get extended analysis.
It would be great to go back to that but there would be complaints from the fans of the teams not shown.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,122
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7502 on: Today at 03:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:49:41 pm
I think MoTD is a victim of trying to please everyone by showing highlights of EVERY match.

Used to be that they'd show extended highlights of 3-4 of the games and just the goals of the others. The featured matches would then get extended analysis.
It would be great to go back to that but there would be complaints from the fans of the teams not shown.

I think it's a victim of hiring deplorable wankers to co-host every week. I don't think I've ever seen a positive thing said about Murphy or Jenas yet them seem to be a staple, Phil Neville would probably be a regular if he hadn't embarked on his miserable management career. Shearer gets the occasional compliment but isn't anything special, and Micah Richards is a City PR puppet but does seem popular because he laughs a lot, despite being otherwise shit.

They could cut the show down to just highlights with little else, bring in actual knowledgeable people to offer some insight or have more interesting hosts like the article above suggests. Instead they just stick with the same widely hated format and rely entirely on owning the rights to the highlights to carry them.
Logged

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7503 on: Today at 05:14:52 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:23:51 am
Shearer's done an article in the Athletic that basically amounts to "Them fancy dans don't like it up 'em."

Yeah that article is just ridiculous. The Athletic really should consider the damage it does to their credibility to out stuff like that up.

Anyway, I wrote a reply to Shearer in the comments section:

@Alan Shearer
Have a word with yourself Alan. If you've actually watched Liverpool - Burnley tell me what Gudmundsson on Jota, Barnes on Matip (or Alisson) or Cork on Jota have got to do with football? Since when is wrestling a player to the ground football? Either you don't know the difference between football and rugby or you haven't watched the match you're commenting on in this article. Either way that makes you a useless pundit.
What good does it do for the game of football to let it flow into a game of rugby?
 
The argument that Burnley never get sending offs might actually illustrate the opposite of what you claim, that the referees give the likes of Burnley way too much leeway because they're "a proper English side". You could argue that the challenges on Elliott are football tackles, although clearly quite a few of them should at least be yellow carded.

One of the ugliest sights in football is players, or let's just put a name on "them": Harry Kane, backing in to other players whilst they're in the air. It's just a matter of time before someone break their neck. A similar situation nearly went very very bad in Norway recently with Branns Daniel Pedersen landing on his head. Why don't you talk about these challenges instead of glorifying mediocre players and teams that would rather fight than play.

If you wanted to write about the current "let the game flow" mantra and do a proper job of it, why don't you take a longer perspective on it? How about looking at the different changes to the refereeing practices over the recent years and how the PMGOL NEVER gets it right? They always go too far no matter where or what direction they're going in. Take the start of last season and the ridiculous amount of penalties for absolutely nothing as an example. They're not able to find a balance, but it's not a serious problem to have a couple of months of insane penalty decisions before the correction. It is however a serious problem to have referees allowing months of absolute thuggery in the name of flow. Someone might get life changing injuries before the correction. That is why Klopp and Solskjar are right to put the spotlight on this early.
I see one of your main arguments are that these managers are only playing a game to get an advantage. Have you considered that the also might actually care about the wellbeing of their players? Of course it might be both; concern and gaining an advantage. But if the end result is that no one ends up in a wheelchair so what? In the end what is more problematic: someone trying to get an advantage by stopping dangerous challenges or someone trying to gain an advantage by risking other players health?
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,414
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7504 on: Today at 05:34:47 pm »
Thing is, I agree with that Indy article - imagine Frank Skinner in Danny Murphy's place! But the talk of MoTD dying and being doomed to obsolescence, is it actually true?
I did a bit of digging and to my surprise it remains hugely popular, going from strength to strength in the last decade (last year's pandemic figures notwithstanding). Surprising, but maybe people like the banal tradition of it.



Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,817
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7505 on: Today at 10:15:17 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:23:51 am
Shearer's done an article in the Athletic that basically amounts to "Them fancy dans don't like it up 'em."
Well he wasn't shy about swinging elbows about, or of course kicking a prone opponent in the head.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7506 on: Today at 10:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:34:47 pm
Thing is, I agree with that Indy article - imagine Frank Skinner in Danny Murphy's place! But the talk of MoTD dying and being doomed to obsolescence, is it actually true?
I did a bit of digging and to my surprise it remains hugely popular, going from strength to strength in the last decade (last year's pandemic figures notwithstanding). Surprising, but maybe people like the banal tradition of it.


It's pretty much the only free-to-air football during the season these days outside of the FA Cup.  The highlights packages are good (although, if you've watched the full game earlier in the day, rarely seem a great reflection of the match).  The punditry is naff and rubbish but it always has been, going back to Lawro and Hansen picking us to win it every year and joylessly explaining why every goal ever scored was a defensive mistake.

I always set the series to record and sometimes watch it the following morning.  I generally skip ahead to our game and then watch any games where Everton or Man U get beaten if there's time before the kids' breakfast.  Popcorn football but harmless.  Certainly not a show that's worth getting worked up about!

But, yes, Frank Skinner or a similar sharp witted comedian with an interest in football would be a breath of fresh air.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 894
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7507 on: Today at 10:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:34:47 pm
Thing is, I agree with that Indy article - imagine Frank Skinner in Danny Murphy's place! But the talk of MoTD dying and being doomed to obsolescence, is it actually true?
I did a bit of digging and to my surprise it remains hugely popular, going from strength to strength in the last decade (last year's pandemic figures notwithstanding). Surprising, but maybe people like the banal tradition of it.





Modern TV allows us to be more flexible in how we watch it. I watch it near enough every week but just on catch up and I fast forward through all the discussion and panel stuff, I like getting the 7 minutes or so of action on each game and maybe seeing the interviews with the managers. It's the majority of my watching other teams in the premier league.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7508 on: Today at 10:54:46 pm »
All these pundits now backing up this "letting the game flow" shit and not a single fucking one of them has previously spoken out about too many soft fouls being awarded before this season. Yet they now speak as if it was killing the game.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Up
« previous next »
 