Author Topic: MOTD thread  (Read 406161 times)

Offline rossipersempre

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7360 on: August 16, 2021, 10:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 16, 2021, 10:49:59 pm
He looks like a Gestapo officer
Really? Not the most appropriate reference to be honest.

I mean, hes just not officer class.
Online Peabee

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7361 on: August 16, 2021, 11:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 16, 2021, 10:49:59 pm
He looks like a Gestapo officer

Thats a bit Nazi, sorry, nasty.
Offline Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7362 on: Today at 08:34:35 pm »
May just turn in tonight to hear how much of an elite team we are. ;D
Online Fromola

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7363 on: Today at 09:12:35 pm »
I see Klopp is already being slaughtered by Jenas for critisising some of the Burnley's challenges which led to no cards, which supposedly means Klopp wants to go back to non-contact sport of last season according to the Salford BBC https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58293478
Online royhendo

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7364 on: Today at 09:24:15 pm »
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7365 on: Today at 09:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:12:35 pm
I see Klopp is already being slaughtered by Jenas for critisising some of the Burnley's challenges which led to no cards, which supposedly means Klopp wants to go back to non-contact sport of last season according to the Salford BBC https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58293478

The second to cry, after McManaman, if he was subjected to 90 minutes against a 'robust' Dyche Burnley.
