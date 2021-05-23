Didn't watch tonight but heard that Alisson's header didn't make the Goal of the Season shortlist...Whoever put that list together is either a bitter bluenose or a Manc. So many of them working in the media it's actually sickening. They're the ones who keep saying things like "Trent can't defend" and "Liverpool were awful this season." Looking back on 2020/21, we played some cracking football and dominated possession in most of our matches; we just weren't clinical in front of goal. Yes, we had some crap games too, but the narrative that we were sh*t almost the whole season seems far too entrenched now, both on social media and in the press, and it really lacks nuance.Imagine still being in the top 4 teams who conceded the fewest goals and being "sh*" for a whole season! No mention of the fact that we played at least a third of the season with 2 midfielders at centre back... all while training up a 19 year old who was playing for Kidderminster 15 months ago.It is shocking that nobody on Sky Sports News or MotD is bigging up Rhys Williams for how far he's come and his amazing story this season. If he looked like Ben White/Harry Kane and played for one of the London teams you'd never stop hearing about him. The media is so biased and pro-Manc it just makes you want to switch off.