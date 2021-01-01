« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Down

Author Topic: MOTD thread  (Read 386825 times)

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7240 on: Today at 10:36:26 pm »
Gawds sake, both WBA chances come from dodgy freekicks
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7241 on: Today at 10:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:36:19 pm
His most notable achievement in his punditry career is that he enables others he appears alongside, by comparison, to appear far more intelligent than they actually are.

Reckon Garth Crooks would test that theory.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,753
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7242 on: Today at 10:41:11 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 10:38:21 pm
Reckon Garth Crooks would test that theory.
Agreed. Garth Crooks is basically an ouroborous where his head is forever cycling up his hoop.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7243 on: Today at 10:43:04 pm »
Misery Sam... heh. Ace.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,241
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7244 on: Today at 10:43:51 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 10:38:21 pm
Reckon Garth Crooks would test that theory.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:41:11 pm
Agreed. Garth Crooks is basically an ouroborous where his head is forever cycling up his hoop.

Alisson scored today. So at least he's guaranteed to be in Garth Crooks' team of the week.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7245 on: Today at 10:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:41:11 pm
Agreed. Garth Crooks is basically an ouroborous where his head is forever cycling up his hoop.

A moebius strip of sad eyed detritus.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,436
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7246 on: Today at 10:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:43:51 pm
Alisson scored today. So at least he's guaranteed to be in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

He'll manage to turn it into a dig about Salah somehow.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,231
  • Truthiness
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7247 on: Today at 10:47:02 pm »
Fuck off, Murphy, Richards and Chapman.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7248 on: Today at 10:47:47 pm »
Micah Richards "West Brom are playing for pride... and it's cost them". Essentially they now have less pride.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,241
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7249 on: Today at 10:51:17 pm »
'The worrying thing for Liverpool is that Alexander-Arnold's becoming the playmaker'. Danny Murphy wins the Moron of the Day trophy.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,534
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7250 on: Today at 10:52:52 pm »
People who struggle to understand why that is offside are idiots. If its not offside you could place 4 players in front of the keeper, blocking his line of sight and access to the ball. That's what the rule is there to stop.

Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,231
  • Truthiness
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7251 on: Today at 10:54:17 pm »
Spent more time talking about a free kick on the halfway line than the most incredible goal of the season.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7252 on: Today at 10:56:36 pm »
Richards 😂😂 he is thick as shit isn't he?
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,436
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7253 on: Today at 10:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:51:17 pm
'The worrying thing for Liverpool is that Alexander-Arnold's becoming the playmaker'. Danny Murphy wins the Moron of the Day trophy.

Keeping me up at night it is.  ::)
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7254 on: Today at 10:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:51:17 pm
'The worrying thing for Liverpool is that Alexander-Arnold's becoming the playmaker'. Danny Murphy wins the Moron of the Day trophy.

I don't know what irks me more, the fact that he doesn't realise that Trent has been a playmaker for the best part of 3 years, or that he's completely ignored Thiago's contributions today.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Up
« previous next »
 