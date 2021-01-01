His most notable achievement in his punditry career is that he enables others he appears alongside, by comparison, to appear far more intelligent than they actually are.
The Test is obviously right
Reckon Garth Crooks would test that theory.
Agreed. Garth Crooks is basically an ouroborous where his head is forever cycling up his hoop.
Alisson scored today. So at least he's guaranteed to be in Garth Crooks' team of the week.
'The worrying thing for Liverpool is that Alexander-Arnold's becoming the playmaker'. Danny Murphy wins the Moron of the Day trophy.
