And the moral of the story is if you spend 3/4 of the season publicly defending refs over/having a giggle about their ridiculous decisions when they go against a team you donít like you are normalising them. Then at some point theyíll get round to giving a daft decision against a team that you do like that is a match defining one, and you wonít have a leg to stand on.



Is right.If they actually cared about the game, they would be interested in pushing for better reffing, but in the main they aren't. By brushing some of the ridiculous stuff we've seen under the carpet, they are part of the problem. And as you say, when shit reffing affects them, well tough shit. You had a chance to speak up but chose not to.I still resent the fact that BBC resources are being spent employing the nonentities that they do.