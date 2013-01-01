« previous next »
MOTD thread

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6920
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:57:59 PM

Came to post the same thing, that was just weird in how obvious the bias was, there was just no need for it.
that clip of moyes should not have been played if they weren't going to allow crouch and keown to have their opinion on it
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6921
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 11:51:31 PM
A Manc deffo edits MOTD - highlights from yesterday and the Salah penalty is accompanied by David Moyes' bitter rant calling him a diver. No other match has a comment from any manager.

Fucking ridiculous how they're already trying to create a narrative around Mo.
Noticed this too. Shocking bias from the BBC there. Meanwhile, Son and Kane's scandalous shenanigans when they weren't even touched...Mentioned very briefly during the Spurs discussion but quickly glossed over. Yet Salah's dive was presumably so bad that it warrants moaning about it 24 hours later?  C*nts.
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6922
Anyone else remember Lineker advising Salah to go down more easily in the box when he got fouled? He reckoned he was being too honest. Pretty sure it was during Salah`s first season on MOTD.
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6923
In the current context I felt Pogbas penalty was harsh, but seems widely accepted as the right call. With that in mind, Salah is justified in his penalty too. I just find the whole thing bizarre but probably expected given Salahs treatment (and Suarezs before him)
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6924
Fair play to Keown for calling out Kanes deception. Murphy wouldn't have.
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6925
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 12:45:53 AM
Fair play to Keown for calling out Kanes deception. Murphy wouldn't have.

And Crouchie. Crouchie should get more of these gigs, the two from last night - who operate as a double act - fewer. As others have rightly pointed out, the Engurland player reputation bias is nauseating.
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6926
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 11:19:17 PM
Nice to see Keown breaking ranks and calling out the spurs team for their dives today.

Hope his BBC contract is rock solid as he's just been critical of England's bravest sir Harry Kane...
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6927
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 11:51:31 PM
A Manc deffo edits MOTD - highlights from yesterday and the Salah penalty is accompanied by David Moyes' bitter rant calling him a diver. No other match has a comment from any manager.

Fucking ridiculous how they're already trying to create a narrative around Mo.

The idiots in the English media don't get it. It is exactly this type of bias that creates the siege mentality within our squad. The more they attack us, the more mentally strong we are.
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6928
Impressed they actually included the Kane and Son dives last night. Perfect opportunity to hide it as the game was on PPV.
Barely a peep out of them about it though.
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6929
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:34:08 PM
Well heres their reaction to Lord Kane diving

https://mobile.twitter.com/SamueILFC/status/1322690760710463491?s=09

And reaction is just what they are after; like, share or comment is the whole purpose of their piece.
Bad Clickbait
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6930
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:57:59 PM

Came to post the same thing, that was just weird in how obvious the bias was, there was just no need for it.

Come on!
Moyes has always had a thing about penalties.
Remember him sending a DVD of all the ones Andy Johnson should have got. Ignoring the ones where the baldy hobbit threw himself to the floor and was awarded them.
His fixation with Suarez, who, to be fair got battered at times (thinking the assault at Norwich by Olssen) and knew he had to overcome referees bias if he was to get a penalty. Yes he made a meal of it but when you recall that gobshite Webb at Chelseas allowing Eto to run around trying to end careers, you cant say refs dont have bias.
Moyes has to have someone to blame for his terrible tactics and cowardly setups. His record with Everton was dreadful, (because he had no money) yet he managed to repeat his trick with United.
The guy is a championship manager who lucked out in getting Kenwright to believe his poor little Everton, the peoples club routine.
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6931


Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:24:19 AM
Come on!
Moyes has always had a thing about penalties.
Remember him sending a DVD of all the ones Andy Johnson should have got. Ignoring the ones where the baldy hobbit threw himself to the floor and was awarded them.
His fixation with Suarez, who, to be fair got battered at times (thinking the assault at Norwich by Olssen) and knew he had to overcome referees bias if he was to get a penalty. Yes he made a meal of it but when you recall that gobshite Webb at Chelseas allowing Eto to run around trying to end careers, you cant say refs dont have bias.
Moyes has to have someone to blame for his terrible tactics and cowardly setups. His record with Everton was dreadful, (because he had no money) yet he managed to repeat his trick with United.
The guy is a championship manager who lucked out in getting Kenwright to believe his poor little Everton, the peoples club routine.

I didnt mean what Moyes actually said, that's expected from him, I meant the fact that the MOTD editor felt the need to show it again alongside our highlights when no other teams got that treatment and the pundits didn't get the chance to comment on it.
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6932
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:14:45 AM
The idiots in the English media don't get it. It is exactly this type of bias that creates the siege mentality within our squad. The more they attack us, the more mentally strong we are.
Also, an annoyed and wound up Salah, is a very very dangerous player. He'll have seen all this shite and will be on a mission this week.
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6933
Quote from: MiserableP15 on Yesterday at 10:38:30 PM
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.express.co.uk/sport/football/890680/Liverpool-news-Alan-Shearer-Danny-Murphy-Dejan-Lovren-Everton-penalty-MOTD2/amp

In case anyone had forgotten.

Pair of bald useless dickheads.

Don't forget the incident in the derby match only a couple of weeks later.

https://www.givemesport.com/1230206-liverpool-fans-hammer-alan-shearer-for-his-opinion-on-adam-lallana-penalty-win


He was furiously lamenting the decision to award Lallana a spot kick but when it was Calvert-Lewin's turn previously, Shearer was adamant that Lovren was at fault.

Hypocrisy at it's finest.

Some of those twitter comments are gold.

Alan Shearer before the game: "Definite penalty when Lovren shoved Calvert-Lewin."

HT tonight: "It's a contact sport. You can't give a penalty every time someone goes down."
