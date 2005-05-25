Digne had his arms up before he stepped on him. Could easily have been intentional.



Yeah, in real time I thought he hasn't meant to stamp on his ankle - he was just trying to clip him again as he had a split second earlier.But on the replay, you clearly see that his arms go up just before the stamp and he's nowhere near the ball, or even attempting to go for the ball. He's playing the player, trying to give away a yellow card foul - but he takes it too far because he resorts to the stamp.The first attempted trip was a yellow, and the reckless stamp was a blatant red. It's indefensible, despite Ancelotti's protests, and despite Lineker and Redknapp talking utter nonsense. The ref was 100% right, and VAR would have checked and agreed.Do they still extend bans if there's a frivolous appeal?