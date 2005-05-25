« previous next »
MOTD thread

rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6840 on: October 26, 2020, 12:14:25 AM
Quote from: Skeeve on October 25, 2020, 11:56:45 PM
I thought the hands in the air were him trying to feign innocence at the previous foul on the same player, much like that defender did after dragging Salah back in our game before the shot where he hit the post.

No it was well after that

The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6841 on: October 26, 2020, 12:55:23 AM
Digne had his arms up before he stepped on him. Could easily have been intentional.

We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

JC the Messiah

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6842 on: October 26, 2020, 01:08:54 AM
Quote from: Peabee on October 26, 2020, 12:55:23 AM
Digne had his arms up before he stepped on him. Could easily have been intentional.
Yeah, in real time I thought he hasn't meant to stamp on his ankle - he was just trying to clip him again as he had a split second earlier.

But on the replay, you clearly see that his arms go up just before the stamp and he's nowhere near the ball, or even attempting to go for the ball. He's playing the player, trying to give away a yellow card foul - but he takes it too far because he resorts to the stamp.

The first attempted trip was a yellow, and the reckless stamp was a blatant red. It's indefensible, despite Ancelotti's protests, and despite Lineker and Redknapp talking utter nonsense. The ref was 100% right, and VAR would have checked and agreed.

Do they still extend bans if there's a frivolous appeal?

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

John C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6843 on: Today at 09:10:32 PM
For no particular reason I rarely watch motd, but here's an advanced warning for those that do in case there's a a faux outrage at Mo getting a penno. Many years ago, I'll say 10, Alan Shearer declared if you're touched in the box, go down, its a pen. Michael Owen said something similar also. That's the strikers union for you, whether its right or wrong.

Roll the tape - its all there to find.

So if any c*nt wades in on Mo tonight or tomorrow, or whenever they can fuck off. These times are hard enough without us stressing over pricks, who unfortunately we use to revere as footballers and may hold a tad of respect for (not you though Danny M, you're one bad fucking ted now).


BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6844 on: Today at 09:25:21 PM
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:10:32 PM
For no particular reason I rarely watch motd, but here's an advanced warning for those that do in case there's a a faux outrage at Mo getting a penno. Many years ago, I'll say 10, Alan Shearer declared if you're touched in the box, go down, its a pen. Michael Owen said something similar also. That's the strikers union for you, whether its right or wrong.

Roll the tape - its all there to find.

So if any c*nt wades in on Mo tonight or tomorrow, or whenever they can fuck off. These times are hard enough without us stressing over pricks, who unfortunately we use to revere as footballers and may hold a tad of respect for (not you though Danny M, you're one bad fucking ted now).

Shearer was adamant that Calvert-Lewin/Lovren one was a clear penalty, clever play, poor defending etc.

They also wont factor in the very many times Mo gets fouled, doesnt scream and doesnt get a penalty for his troubles.


sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6845 on: Today at 09:30:59 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:25:21 PM
Shearer was adamant that Calvert-Lewin/Lovren one was a clear penalty, clever play, poor defending etc.

They also wont factor in the very many times Mo gets fouled, doesnt scream and doesnt get a penalty for his troubles.

They also said Albrighton kicking Mane in the back of the shin was "a dive" because there was a slight delayed reaction before he went down. Shows how clueless they are.


Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6846 on: Today at 09:39:52 PM
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:10:32 PM
For no particular reason I rarely watch motd, but here's an advanced warning for those that do in case there's a a faux outrage at Mo getting a penno. Many years ago, I'll say 10, Alan Shearer declared if you're touched in the box, go down, its a pen. Michael Owen said something similar also. That's the strikers union for you, whether its right or wrong.

Roll the tape - its all there to find.

So if any c*nt wades in on Mo tonight or tomorrow, or whenever they can fuck off. These times are hard enough without us stressing over pricks, who unfortunately we use to revere as footballers and may hold a tad of respect for (not you though Danny M, you're one bad fucking ted now).

I think Rooney said something similar, might have been in a different context though.

Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Machae

  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6847 on: Today at 10:30:42 PM
It's TRUE though, Salah carries on and we wouldnt get a penalty. That's also true for a majority of free kicks and penalties. Theres no reward in playing too honest


Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6848 on: Today at 10:53:37 PM
Gonna be a classic tonight, Danny Murphy Oxygen thief on.


Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6849 on: Today at 10:54:57 PM
Did West Ham really play a 3-4-3 ? Can't say I noticed that bit.
 :o

Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6850 on: Today at 10:59:12 PM
I love this new interpretation of the rules regarding contact. Does that mean that it is okay to punch someone or headbutt them as long as it doesn't knock them clean off their feet.

One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6851 on: Today at 11:04:07 PM
Get to f**k Moyes calling Salah a diver. Hope Salah does a Suarez to him next time we meet and he scores


tray fenny

  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6852 on: Today at 11:04:37 PM
Moyes, have a day off, same verbal shite for years, hope Salah dives in front of his dug out next game.

'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

smicer07

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6853 on: Today at 11:05:06 PM
Fuck off Shearer.


TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6854 on: Today at 11:05:21 PM
It's all so predictable.

Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 PM
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

a little break

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6855 on: Today at 11:05:35 PM
Fuck off 3 c*nts.

Edit: Three ABSOLUTE c*nts


Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6856 on: Today at 11:05:40 PM
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:05:06 PM
Fuck off Shearer.

And fuck off Murphy.


Mister men

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6857 on: Today at 11:05:52 PM
Absolute wankers


12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6858 on: Today at 11:06:34 PM
Contact not fouls
Shearer contradicting himself once again

Dickhead

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6859 on: Today at 11:06:35 PM
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:05:21 PM
It's all so predictable.

Sadly yes. Yet tomorrow night they'll be talking about Utd's penalty and saying Fernandes was right to go down


MadErik

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6860 on: Today at 11:06:38 PM
Three wankers.

"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6861 on: Today at 11:07:36 PM
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 11:04:37 PM
Moyes, have a day off, same verbal shite for years, hope Salah dives in front of his dug out next game.

A man who sent a video to the FA outlining how Andy Johnson never got as many pennos as his diving deserved.

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Shite Name

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6862 on: Today at 11:08:02 PM
Fuck off MOTD, having a pop at Mo, but if it was that c*nt at Utd, theyd all say it was a deffo pen, fucking wankers.


Mister men

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6863 on: Today at 11:08:08 PM
How do these xenophobic cnuts get away with it.


Kekule

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6864 on: Today at 11:08:16 PM
If Rashford goes down under no contact tomorrow these two would say the defender shouldnt hang a leg out and give the referee a decision to make.   ::)


MadErik

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6865 on: Today at 11:08:41 PM
Those three twats are stealing a living.

"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6866 on: Today at 11:08:42 PM
Any links?

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #6867 on: Today at 11:08:59 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:06:34 PM
Contact not fouls
Shearer contradicting himself once again

Dickhead

Shearer needs to pick a view and stick to it. One night he says if you get contact in the box you go down, next he says going down under little contact is a dive. It actually annoys me that we've heard in the space of a few hours Souness, Moyes, Shearer and Murphy call Salah a diver yet I have never, ever heard them say that about far worse offenders


Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,602
  • YNWA
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6868 on: Today at 11:09:57 PM »
Big Ears (I cant be arsed spell checking his name) literally called it a "dive".
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,691
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6869 on: Today at 11:10:50 PM »
To be fair to Danny (Oxygen thief) Murphy, he did say that 'if players don't go down they won't get a penalty'. He then states that 'but we don't want to see that' - so what point are you making dickhead?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6870 on: Today at 11:12:21 PM »
The most expected bit of punditry ever.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6871 on: Today at 11:12:42 PM »
Chelsea v Burnley : Keeper takes out the forward after the shot was taken.  I remember at the end of last season when a United player was taken out after the shot was taken and they all said it was definitely penalty.

Bet that doesnt get mentioned this time.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6872 on: Today at 11:16:18 PM »
Whatever happened to the days when you could watch Match Of The Day and get some insight into how a team set up or see things that you can't get from watching a game on TV and not in person like off the balls moves or team shapes. Now all you get is cliche shite and "you would have scored that' nonsense from tubes like Shearer and Murphy. Think I've just answered my own question
Logged
