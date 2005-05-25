For no particular reason I rarely watch motd, but here's an advanced warning for those that do in case there's a a faux outrage at Mo getting a penno. Many years ago, I'll say 10, Alan Shearer declared if you're touched in the box, go down, its a pen. Michael Owen said something similar also. That's the strikers union for you, whether its right or wrong.
Roll the tape - its all there to find.
So if any c*nt wades in on Mo tonight or tomorrow, or whenever they can fuck off. These times are hard enough without us stressing over pricks, who unfortunately we use to revere as footballers and may hold a tad of respect for (not you though Danny M, you're one bad fucking ted now).