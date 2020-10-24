How the actual fuck can they question Fabinho playing centre half and giving a penalty away when he didnt give a penalty away, the refs decided to give one.
How many times is he going to tell us were missing VVD ffs
Jonathan Pearce is an absolutely insufferable prick. Such an agenda driven commentator.
Fab was so good on Weds, but so poor tonight - hopefully tonight will have been the anomaly, but he got thoroughly outplayed and bullied by McBurnie and Burke.
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
Just seen the Utd v Chelsea snoozefest, how the fuck did slabhead not give away a penalty, no surprise that Atkinson didn't give it but it was a clear and obvious error, not even sure VAR looked at it
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54678969The above is a genuine article by BBC Sport titled: "Liverpool extend unbeaten home record - but were they fortunate?"How could anyone who works for a sports news website think we were lucky in anyway tonight. Insane.
Jonathan Pearce is an absolutely insufferable prick. Such an agenda driven commentator.
Micah Richards is a fucking terrible pundit
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]