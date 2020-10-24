« previous next »
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6800 on: Yesterday at 10:31:14 PM »
How many times is he going to tell us were missing VVD ffs
They have translated from Halmstads to Malmo, to Orebo to Neuchatel Xamax, to the Swiss national team, so I find the question insulting.

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6801 on: Yesterday at 10:33:23 PM »
Jonathan Pearce is an absolutely insufferable prick. Such an agenda driven commentator.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #6802 on: Yesterday at 10:39:06 PM »
How the actual fuck can they question Fabinho playing centre half and giving a penalty away when he didnt give a penalty away, the refs decided to give one.
« Reply #6803 on: Yesterday at 10:42:10 PM »
Fulham will be back in the Championship by the time that new stand is finished.
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:39:06 PM
How the actual fuck can they question Fabinho playing centre half and giving a penalty away when he didnt give a penalty away, the refs decided to give one.

Fab was so good on Weds, but so poor tonight - hopefully tonight will have been the anomaly, but he got thoroughly outplayed and bullied by McBurnie and Burke.
Quote from: Licky on Yesterday at 10:31:14 PM
How many times is he going to tell us were missing VVD ffs

Clearly, more times than they can mention Salah being dragged back in the penalty area or showing the Mane penalty shout.  ::)
'Match Of The Day' for Saturday 24th October : https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/10/24/bbc-match-of-the-day-24th-october-week-6


10 minute highlights of the Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield Utd match (non-BBC/MOTD) : https://yfl.viditnow.com/player/html/5asonq9jLGTDm?popup=yes&autoplay=1

a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:33:23 PM
Jonathan Pearce is an absolutely insufferable prick. Such an agenda driven commentator.

Logged in to say that, he always has been annoying but he is perfect tabloid journalist material. Start with last week's headline and assemble all the 'facts' to back up that headline. We've effectively had two clean sheets in the games since Everton (Obviously I'm not having the penalty at all). Sheffield Utd played well but they couldn't score against a defence led by a midfielder, that's a more uncomfortable narrative that goes against the flow.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:46:22 PM
Fab was so good on Weds, but so poor tonight - hopefully tonight will have been the anomaly, but he got thoroughly outplayed and bullied by McBurnie and Burke.
he really wasn't
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Just seen the Utd v Chelsea snoozefest, how the fuck did slabhead not give away a penalty, no surprise that Atkinson didn't give it but it was a clear and obvious error, not even sure VAR looked at it
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:26:16 AM
Just seen the Utd v Chelsea snoozefest, how the fuck did slabhead not give away a penalty, no surprise that Atkinson didn't give it but it was a clear and obvious error, not even sure VAR looked at it

It is just bizarre, it is like they are making it up as they go along.

Clean tackle someone 1mm over the line (if at all), Penalty. Strangle someone, nothing.

Actually, they are.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54678969

The above is a genuine article by BBC Sport titled: "Liverpool extend unbeaten home record - but were they fortunate?"

How could anyone who works for a sports news website think we were lucky in anyway tonight. Insane.
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 01:05:02 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54678969

The above is a genuine article by BBC Sport titled: "Liverpool extend unbeaten home record - but were they fortunate?"

How could anyone who works for a sports news website think we were lucky in anyway tonight. Insane.

The agendas in the media are sickening. I went off BBC five years ago when their news articles started to sound like they'd been written by Daily Fail writers. It's a consequence of living in the post-truth era, defined by the Tory mindset of misinformation, greed, and slogan-filled propaganda. I hate it.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:33:23 PM
Jonathan Pearce is an absolutely insufferable prick. Such an agenda driven commentator.

Agreed, total garbage. As is MOTD, toeing the line, not questioning half the failings of the refereeing.

That foul by fathead too, what was the commentary on that.... something about arms being rested around Azpi, in what world could you read that situation in that way?! MOTD annoys the hell out of me.
Micah Richards is a fucking terrible pundit
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 07:27:47 AM
Micah Richards is a fucking terrible pundit

When they were talking about Fulham overpassing:

"How would you fix the problem?"

Micah: "Just tell them to keep doing what they're doing"

Amazing insight.
