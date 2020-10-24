« previous next »
MOTD thread

Licky

Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 10:31:14 PM
How many times is he going to tell us were missing VVD ffs
sinnermichael

Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 10:33:23 PM
Jonathan Pearce is an absolutely insufferable prick. Such an agenda driven commentator.
Nitramdorf

Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 10:39:06 PM
How the actual fuck can they question Fabinho playing centre half and giving a penalty away when he didnt give a penalty away, the refs decided to give one.
Father Ted

Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 10:42:10 PM
Fulham will be back in the Championship by the time that new stand is finished.
Scottymuser

Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 10:46:22 PM
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:39:06 PM
How the actual fuck can they question Fabinho playing centre half and giving a penalty away when he didnt give a penalty away, the refs decided to give one.

Fab was so good on Weds, but so poor tonight - hopefully tonight will have been the anomaly, but he got thoroughly outplayed and bullied by McBurnie and Burke.
Skeeve

Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 10:50:22 PM
Quote from: Licky on Yesterday at 10:31:14 PM
How many times is he going to tell us were missing VVD ffs

Clearly, more times than they can mention Salah being dragged back in the penalty area or showing the Mane penalty shout.  ::)
oojason

Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:40:38 PM

'Match Of The Day' for Saturday 24th October : https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/10/24/bbc-match-of-the-day-24th-october-week-6


10 minute highlights of the Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield Utd match (non-BBC/MOTD) : https://yfl.viditnow.com/player/html/5asonq9jLGTDm?popup=yes&autoplay=1

Black Bull Nova

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 12:04:24 AM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:33:23 PM
Jonathan Pearce is an absolutely insufferable prick. Such an agenda driven commentator.

Logged in to say that, he always has been annoying but he is perfect tabloid journalist material. Start with last week's headline and assemble all the 'facts' to back up that headline. We've effectively had two clean sheets in the games since Everton (Obviously I'm not having the penalty at all). Sheffield Utd played well but they couldn't score against a defence led by a midfielder, that's a more uncomfortable narrative that goes against the flow.
Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 12:23:42 AM
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:46:22 PM
Fab was so good on Weds, but so poor tonight - hopefully tonight will have been the anomaly, but he got thoroughly outplayed and bullied by McBurnie and Burke.
he really wasn't
Wabaloolah

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 12:26:16 AM
Just seen the Utd v Chelsea snoozefest, how the fuck did slabhead not give away a penalty, no surprise that Atkinson didn't give it but it was a clear and obvious error, not even sure VAR looked at it
