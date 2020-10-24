How the actual fuck can they question Fabinho playing centre half and giving a penalty away when he didnt give a penalty away, the refs decided to give one.
How many times is he going to tell us were missing VVD ffs
Jonathan Pearce is an absolutely insufferable prick. Such an agenda driven commentator.
Fab was so good on Weds, but so poor tonight - hopefully tonight will have been the anomaly, but he got thoroughly outplayed and bullied by McBurnie and Burke.
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
Page created in 0.029 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.23]