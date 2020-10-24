Jonathan Pearce is an absolutely insufferable prick. Such an agenda driven commentator.



Logged in to say that, he always has been annoying but he is perfect tabloid journalist material. Start with last week's headline and assemble all the 'facts' to back up that headline. We've effectively had two clean sheets in the games since Everton (Obviously I'm not having the penalty at all). Sheffield Utd played well but they couldn't score against a defence led by a midfielder, that's a more uncomfortable narrative that goes against the flow.