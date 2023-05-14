« previous next »
Wildlife Welfare thread

Red-Soldier

Re: Wildlife Welfare thread
May 14, 2023, 09:04:21 pm
Quote from: jillc on May 14, 2023, 08:43:20 pm
Well, well, well. Some of us having been making this claim for years.

Wildlife criminals linked to violent crime, drugs and firearms, study claims

https://t.co/b5AIdxxcdF

We had a couple of lectures on widlife crime, as part of my degree.  It's really big business.

Smuggling 500k worth of rhino horn is better for the criminal, than smuggling 500 k of drugs, as you get fair less a sentence, if caught.
jillcwhomever

Re: Wildlife Welfare thread
May 14, 2023, 09:47:18 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 14, 2023, 09:04:21 pm
We had a couple of lectures on widlife crime, as part of my degree.  It's really big business.

Smuggling 500k worth of rhino horn is better for the criminal, than smuggling 500 k of drugs, as you get fair less a sentence, if caught.

I can believe it. You only have to see the sentences taken out on people who have physically hurt animals to know that this has never been taken seriously enough by those in power. I remember them doing a report on how people who hurt animals a big number go on and hurt people later on, the two behaviours are linked in certain people. They probably think as they were not punished the first time they won't be later on either. Sickening really.
Red-Soldier

Re: Wildlife Welfare thread
May 14, 2023, 10:01:23 pm
Quote from: jillc on May 14, 2023, 09:47:18 pm
I can believe it. You only have to see the sentences taken out on people who have physically hurt animals to know that this has never been taken seriously enough by those in power. I remember them doing a report on how people who hurt animals a big number go on and hurt people later on, the two behaviours are linked in certain people. They probably think as they were not punished the first time they won't be later on either. Sickening really.

Yeah, that's true.

I was really into true crime and serial killers, when I was younger.  Reading about these peoples's childhoods, they often were violent towards animals first.  Then their offending and behaviour escalated as they became adults.
reddebs

Re: Wildlife Welfare thread
June 1, 2023, 10:41:51 am
I've been a member of this group since I moved to the Island.

We're now challenging the planning approval in court as we've got nowhere with the various appeals.

If anyone is able to contribute, even a small amount, towards our legal funds to help stop the destruction of 27 acres of ancient woodland along with all the biodiversity that it maintains, it would be truly welcomed.

Please have a look at the website, read the information and see how beautiful and well loved this community space is ☺️

We have a Facebook group, Instagram and Twitter accounts if anyone wants to join the campaign.  If not please at least share amongst your friends and family.

https://www.penrhosholyisland.co.uk/

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savepenrhosnaturereserve?utm_term=GYQDyMVXB
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Wildlife Welfare thread
June 1, 2023, 10:52:56 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on May 14, 2023, 08:43:20 pm
Well, well, well. Some of us having been making this claim for years.

Wildlife criminals linked to violent crime, drugs and firearms, study claims

https://t.co/b5AIdxxcdF
Link to archived version:

https://archive.is/kJBT6
jillcwhomever

Re: Wildlife Welfare thread
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:15:17 pm »
It's been great to see BBC Springwatch actually giving space for the Hen Harrier's fight for survival, there was a very good report on last night's show and a laughable response to the subject by the awful Countryside Alliance. I have heard there is to be another report on tonight's show, and interviews with those investigating the attack on birds of prey in the UK generally. Speaking of which....

https://t.co/JEPivN4EWU
liverbloke

Re: Wildlife Welfare thread
« Reply #126 on: Today at 05:38:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:15:17 pm
It's been great to see BBC Springwatch actually giving space for the Hen Harrier's fight for survival, there was a very good report on last night's show and a laughable response to the subject by the awful Countryside Alliance. I have heard there is to be another report on tonight's show, and interviews with those investigating the attack on birds of prey in the UK generally. Speaking of which....

https://t.co/JEPivN4EWU

the CA are utter cnuts and obviously have an agenda

to belittle the RSPBs report is both unprofessional and insulting - which funnily enough just about sums them up
jillcwhomever

Re: Wildlife Welfare thread
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:03:48 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:38:17 pm
the CA are utter cnuts and obviously have an agenda

to belittle the RSPBs report is both unprofessional and insulting - which funnily enough just about sums them up

The CA are the voices of the bloodsports community, it's no surprise they are taking aim at the RSPB just like they did with the LACS (League Against Cruel Sports) when they were fighting against hunting. In fact I noticed today they have a campaign going which is attempting to get the shooting community active in this subject. It's obvious they are trying to be more more active in this and they are backed by a lot of money. I also noticed Mandelson is interfering and trying to discourage the Labour party from taking on the countryside at the moment. He forgets of course that this lot only represent a small percentage of the countryside and not the majority who despise bloodsports and dislike the carnage it encourages.
reddebs

Re: Wildlife Welfare thread
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:55:54 pm »
Absolute bastards but it'll never change when the penalties are non existent.. 

Camera evidence of a gamekeeper beating to death a trapped buzzard and it's a suspended sentence.

Fuck off!!!
jillcwhomever

Re: Wildlife Welfare thread
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:28:08 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:55:54 pm
Absolute bastards but it'll never change when the penalties are non existent.. 

Camera evidence of a gamekeeper beating to death a trapped buzzard and it's a suspended sentence.

Fuck off!!!

I had seen that one before, it was horrific, but the good thing is they are showing it now on Spring Watch. You are right about the sentencing of course, it's a total disgrace. It's why grouse shooting needs to be regulated, so the likes of the RSPB can hold the estates accountable. The important thing is tonight showed that incident and opened the eyes to a lot of people across the country, who didn't know about it. Publicity is everything in this fight.   
