the CA are utter cnuts and obviously have an agenda



to belittle the RSPBs report is both unprofessional and insulting - which funnily enough just about sums them up



The CA are the voices of the bloodsports community, it's no surprise they are taking aim at the RSPB just like they did with the LACS (League Against Cruel Sports) when they were fighting against hunting. In fact I noticed today they have a campaign going which is attempting to get the shooting community active in this subject. It's obvious they are trying to be more more active in this and they are backed by a lot of money. I also noticed Mandelson is interfering and trying to discourage the Labour party from taking on the countryside at the moment. He forgets of course that this lot only represent a small percentage of the countryside and not the majority who despise bloodsports and dislike the carnage it encourages.