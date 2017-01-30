Well i played the beginning hour in vr, it's pretty intense. I do want this re7 but think it'll be too much in VR so really 50/50 on it.



Anyone else played the beginning hour and this in VR, how would you compare the two?



I've played a fair chunk of the game in VR, and the demo. It's not as bad as what you imagine, but I won't lie, the first hour is pretty intense, and one particular part, I just couldn't do. When the game starts fully, it's more or less just as stressful as it was in the Final Hour, but this is mostly down to you being put into a horrible environment that takes time for you adjust to. When things aren't happening, that's when the game is at its worst as far as tension goes. The way the wind bangs the window frames has you shitting yourself and feeling very paranoid. Once Jack shows up and starts stalking you around the house, it's initially nerve wrecking, but again, once you learn his personality and his ways, it becomes both fun and exhilarating at the same time. It's like playing an actual game of 'hide-and-go-seek' and 'two-man-hunt', if you ever played that as a kid. I suppose the only difference is you're now being stalked by an imposing 6 feet something lunatic with a nasty weapon that looks as if it would split you in two. It's when you can't see the fucker and he suddenly shows up that freaked me out.The needs to be played in VR. There's just no other way to experience the game, and once you've played in VR, playing it in 2d seems redundant. That might sound like hyperbole, but it really isn't. It literally feels like being in that house, and the ability to peer, duck, lean, look around, and all that implies in a game, you just can't get with a TV and controller. The feeling you get when you have to creep through a narrow gap between two walls, for example, is horrific. You feel completely vulnerable, and then your mind starts playing tricks, and you hope to god nothing is waiting at the exit.