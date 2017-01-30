« previous next »
Resident Evil 7

Re: Resident Evil 7
January 30, 2017, 01:11:55 pm
Mondzz:
Picking this up after work. Hope it's just as good without the VR.

Class lad I've completed it twice now great game
Re: Resident Evil 7
January 30, 2017, 07:55:29 pm
Upinsmoke:
Well i played the beginning hour in vr, it's pretty intense. I do want this re7 but think it'll be too much in VR so really 50/50 on it.

Anyone else played the beginning hour and this in VR, how would you compare the two?
I've played a fair chunk of the game in VR, and the demo. It's not as bad as what you imagine, but I won't lie, the first hour is pretty intense, and  one particular part, I just couldn't do. When the game starts fully, it's more or less just as stressful as it was in the Final Hour, but this is mostly down to you being put into a horrible environment that takes time for you adjust to. When things aren't happening, that's when the game is at its worst as far as tension goes. The way the wind bangs the window frames has you shitting yourself and feeling very paranoid. Once Jack shows up and starts stalking you around the house, it's initially nerve wrecking, but again, once you learn his personality and his ways, it becomes both fun and exhilarating at the same time. It's like playing an actual game of 'hide-and-go-seek' and 'two-man-hunt', if you ever played that as a kid. I suppose the only difference is you're now being stalked by an imposing 6 feet something lunatic with a nasty weapon that looks as if it would split you in two. It's when you can't see the fucker and he suddenly shows up that freaked me out.

The needs to be played in VR. There's just no other way to experience the game, and once you've played in VR, playing it in 2d seems redundant. That might sound like hyperbole, but it really isn't. It literally feels like being in that house, and the ability to peer, duck, lean, look around, and all that implies in a game, you just can't get with a TV and controller. The feeling you get when you have to creep through a narrow gap between two walls, for example, is horrific. You feel completely vulnerable, and then your mind starts playing tricks, and you hope to god nothing is waiting at the exit.
Last Edit: January 30, 2017, 08:02:13 pm by Macphisto80
Re: Resident Evil 7
January 31, 2017, 12:37:50 am
My early worries about the controls have been confirmed. The gameplay is fine when you're exploring, and in most combat situations it adds to your feeling of desperation. A bit like being in a nightmare and not being able to run properly, and in that way it's a good thing. But at the moment I'm on the encounter in the butchers room after looking for the third dog head. Given both the strengths and limitations of the gameplay system they've created, this feels like such a poorly designed fight. Trying to navigate that room is painful.

I hope this is a one off and that there aren't more encounters like this to come. As I said in an earlier post, it's such an incredible game in nearly every other aspect.
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 3, 2017, 04:00:06 pm
Think it was a bit overrated in the end, game was way to short and the 2nd half of the game was nowhere near as good as the 1st part, which was much more intriguing being in the house along with the bakers.  Do we always have to put a little girl into a horror story so predictable..lost interest in the plot in the 2nd part part of the game. Also wish there was a harder difficulty for 1st playthrough , normal was way to easy.

Ai was slow aswell i just walked past them in many scenes not having to fire any bullets. How bad was the final boss fight by the way a few shots to the face done after 2 mins..
Last Edit: February 4, 2017, 11:30:44 am by Greatness
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 4, 2017, 09:53:54 pm
Finished it last night. I'll give it a strong 8/10.

Early on I felt like the main strength of the game was it's atmosphere. The setting, the characters, the minimal dialogue and back story...it all created this incredibly immersive and terrifying experience. The gameplay issue I mentioned was thankfully only limited to one encounter too. My initial impressions were so good that I couldn't see myself giving it anything other a solid 10/10 upon completion.

Sadly, the second half simply wasn't the same standard as the first. It went from the eeriness of the main house and old house, to that tedious ship and blandness of the salt mine. From Jack and Marguerite to the comical Lucas. The Zoe character was involved far too briefly and the boss encounters were just a series of slightly bigger creatures one after another. I felt like it lost all of the scariness it had early on.

Still a thoroughly enjoyable and memorable game. One that I'll definitely play again. I'm just a little disappointed it couldn't capitalise on it's strong first half.
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 4, 2017, 10:14:25 pm
As I said, you get the absolute most out of this game in VR. I tried a particularly scary bit in 2d (literally any area that is dark as fuck) last night because I couldn't venture inside a room in VR.
Nothing. Absolutely nothing perturbed me. It didn't even feel like the nerve shredding madness you experience in the headset. One thing I noted was that some of the post effects are completely turned off for the VR mode, like the volumetric lighting and soft shadows, which add to the errieness. Doesn't matter, though. Seeing how large things are in your face makes up for that. Margaret is one creepy-looking bitch when she transforms. Catching her peering from a hole in the roof waiting for you looks freaky as shit. The boss fights in VR are fantastic fun, though. Especially Jack's in the dissection area. Got the two keycards. Now onto the next area.
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 7, 2017, 10:47:25 pm
Spoiler:
I cannot fucking do the Jack boss fight!!!!!!! Argh it's si frustrating!!!
[close]
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 8, 2017, 02:51:11 pm
Spoiler:
Finally did it after like 30-40 tries!!

Last one I basically just ran at him and cut him with the chainsaw from the off, all the other times I tried to skirt around and cut him here and there. Now onto the main house.
[close]
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 8, 2017, 06:45:32 pm
Took me about two dozen attempts to beat Jack too. He's easy when you learn his habits. Also,
Spoiler:
he's got an eyeball on his back when he's all fucked up and exposed. If you target that, it seems to kill him faster. Timing the block is also key.
[close]
He's a fun boss fight, though. Especially in VR when you're
Spoiler:
locking chainsaws.
[close]
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 8, 2017, 06:47:58 pm
I couldn't do it in VR, far too intense, had to remove the headset and try just on normal.
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 9, 2017, 04:20:00 pm
Chakan:
I couldn't do it in VR, far too intense, had to remove the headset and try just on normal.
Haha.

I know what you mean there, but for some reason I loved it. It was like a battle royal cage death match with weapons. Made it all the more satisfying when I killed him. Even spat on his corpse when he was on the ground. It's the dark, unknown quiet areas that kill me in VR. Can't do those.
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 12, 2017, 04:38:33 pm
This is ridiculous on the VR.

I only did the intro level and that was enough...nope, sorry, outta here.  Other half slightly braver but still screamed at certain points.

Needs a health warning - not for big jessies.
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 13, 2017, 12:46:20 am
Finished it last night. All in VR.  I feel like I've aged 10 years.
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 19, 2017, 07:39:17 pm
Macphisto80:
Finished it last night. All in VR.  I feel like I've aged 10 years.

Braver man than me, watching the other half play it, time for supper is hilarious
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 21, 2017, 10:56:52 pm
Greatness:
Think it was a bit overrated in the end, game was way to short and the 2nd half of the game was nowhere near as good as the 1st part, which was much more intriguing being in the house along with the bakers.  Do we always have to put a little girl into a horror story so predictable..lost interest in the plot in the 2nd part part of the game. Also wish there was a harder difficulty for 1st playthrough , normal was way to easy.

Ai was slow aswell i just walked past them in many scenes not having to fire any bullets. How bad was the final boss fight by the way a few shots to the face done after 2 mins..

Would agree with this, just about to finish it myself and I wish I'd just ended it after leaving the house. Feels like a slower, less fun version of 5 now.
Logged
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 27, 2017, 04:53:20 pm
Finished it on the weekend, some on VR some not.

Spoiler:
I thought the final boss was useless, I mean it was a fantastically easy kill, the final father boss with all the eyes was harder to kill. Little disappointed with that, I saved up like 10/11 of those bombs and didn't get to use 1 of them.
[close]
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 27, 2017, 05:42:22 pm
Chakan:
Finished it on the weekend, some on VR some not.

Spoiler:
I thought the final boss was useless, I mean it was a fantastically easy kill, the final father boss with all the eyes was harder to kill. Little disappointed with that, I saved up like 10/11 of those bombs and didn't get to use 1 of them.
[close]
Yeah, I agree, although I think the final boss only served as nothing as a revelation in terms of overall plot and where they are taking the series in general. I didn't mind how easy it was, though. Sometimes just making the final boss really hard to beat for the sake of nothing other than "its the final boss" can be a bit tiresome. By that point, having played the entire thing in VR, I was glad it wasn't a bollox to beat. The entire experience of VR was stressful enough, and yet memorable. Regardless, I hear 'Madhouse' difficulty is where its at.
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 27, 2017, 05:44:32 pm
I guess, just was expecting something epic and was a little let down. I'll have to run through the entire thing in VR now.
Re: Resident Evil 7
February 27, 2017, 06:08:00 pm
Spoilers lads!!
Re: Resident Evil 7
Yesterday at 10:18:27 am
With the release of "Resident Evil Village" (today I think?) , I think I might give RE7 a blast on my PS4 then wait until I get a PS5 to play the new one.

Reviews in here tells me its a good game ,but seems VR is the way to go.  Are the VR sets expensive for PS4 guys?

Is the experience truly much better in VR than normal game play?
Re: Resident Evil 7
Today at 04:19:38 am
Buck Pete:
With the release of "Resident Evil Village" (today I think?) , I think I might give RE7 a blast on my PS4 then wait until I get a PS5 to play the new one.

Reviews in here tells me its a good game ,but seems VR is the way to go.  Are the VR sets expensive for PS4 guys?

Is the experience truly much better in VR than normal game play?
It's not even comparable. That's how big of a difference it makes. That might sound hyperbolic, but it really isn't. RE7 in flat is just playing a game. In VR, it's an experience. You're literally in that house, and it's fucking terrifying at times. To progress through certain areas, I'd to remove the headset and play it on the TV. My brain just refused to go into certain areas. Definitely worth investigating getting a headset to experience it, but if you're new to VR, there's a few caveats.
