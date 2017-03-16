Lower Anny, some in the main upper I think, and bottom corners of the Kenny. Not sure how many though, just pressed choose for me. Went back to have a second look and theyd all gone, so cant have been many
Well that was a dodgy one
Went on the site around 7:45, straight in, never got put in a queue, tickets appeared around 8:20 and just bought one. Someones messed up
I think that due to the Annie Road work and reduced capacity they've said that today's local sales will have tickets all over the grounds.
I've never had any joy in the Local Sales - are the £9 tickets just for the Local General Sale, and Local Members' sale are at full price?
Yeah, local general is upper main for £9, local members is (or was before) lower Annie at full price.
Anyone else seeing the 'select seats' button lit up on the hospitality pages? But no actual seat blocks lit up ?https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/hospitality/liverpool%20v%20aston%20villa%20-%20matchday%20hospitality/2023-9-3_14.00/anfield/premier%20club%20-%20matchday%20hospitality?hallmap
Anyone got the hall map URL for Villa?
Local salesFor the 2023-24 season, the club will be moving to a ballot process in the coming weeks for both local general and Members sales.This move has been made to make the process fairer for all and give as many local supporters as possible the chance to attend matches at Anfield.Full details on this change will be announced in due course.
ooh, where's that from?I guess it means it's still pot luck but will be less of a constant disappointment.
It will still be open to abuse unless we have to verify ID / address when creating a non-member account. If the club aren't doing that, they should force any account that gets a ticket in the LGS to do the fan update in order to keep the ticket. Otherwise, what's to stop somebody setting up hundreds of free burner accounts and entering them all in the LGS ballot?
They plan to do checks
https://legacy.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ballotsDetails are out for the local sale ballots for the USG game
Think this is a good move to be honest. Hopefully they will tighten up ID checks too.
Ballot now open for the Union game. See how it goes!Although not sure if I can enter if I have a game on my members card already?? Anyone know?
I have a similar question, I'm in ACS this year but want to do the ballot for my Dad - can you do it for F&F without entering yourself?
You can - I entered for a mate this morning as I'm already in the ACS. Allows you up to four supporter IDs per entry
ah cool, was straightforward I'd just not gone far enough to see how simple it was!
