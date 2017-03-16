« previous next »
Offline bruffell06

August 31, 2023, 08:33:00 am
Now there's a queue for. Sale at 08:45 by the looks of it   :o
Offline mattyyt

August 31, 2023, 08:33:13 am
Lower Anny, some in the main upper I think, and bottom corners of the Kenny. Not sure how many though, just pressed choose for me. Went back to have a second look and theyd all gone, so cant have been many
Offline bruffell06

August 31, 2023, 08:35:03 am
Quote from: mattyyt on August 31, 2023, 08:33:13 am
Lower Anny, some in the main upper I think, and bottom corners of the Kenny. Not sure how many though, just pressed choose for me. Went back to have a second look and theyd all gone, so cant have been many

Yeah I clicked choose for me but never worked for some reason so had to click in the block itself.
Offline anitrella

August 31, 2023, 08:35:25 am
Quote from: mattyyt on August 31, 2023, 08:24:40 am
Well that was a dodgy one Went on the site around 7:45, straight in, never got put in a queue, tickets appeared around 8:20 and just bought one. Someones messed up  :o
same, have seen it before where they don't load the tickets. Waited around and kept refreshing, picked up a single in U9. Wanted a pair but got that annoying message. Happy with that though, in's in
Offline JerseyKloppite

August 31, 2023, 08:35:54 am
I've never had any joy in the Local Sales - are the £9 tickets just for the Local General Sale, and Local Members' sale are at full price?
Offline Istanbul5Star

August 31, 2023, 08:43:45 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on August 31, 2023, 08:32:57 am
I think that due to the Annie Road work and reduced capacity they've said that today's local sales will have tickets all over the grounds.

ahhh did not know that but would make sense if they have had to move the ST they sold in the summer I suppose
Offline Claire.

August 31, 2023, 08:59:46 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on August 31, 2023, 08:35:54 am
I've never had any joy in the Local Sales - are the £9 tickets just for the Local General Sale, and Local Members' sale are at full price?

Yeah, local general is upper main for £9, local members is (or was before) lower Annie at full price.
Offline JerseyKloppite

August 31, 2023, 09:00:33 am
Quote from: Claire. on August 31, 2023, 08:59:46 am
Yeah, local general is upper main for £9, local members is (or was before) lower Annie at full price.

Cheers  :)
Offline SnowGoon

August 31, 2023, 09:23:57 am
Are they going to announce sold out or just keep it going forever...
Offline SnowGoon

August 31, 2023, 09:25:49 am
Must be someone's first day on the queue pages. No queuing to start, then no "limited availability" or "sold out". It does say sold out on the ticket availability page though.
Online swoopy

August 31, 2023, 09:50:11 am
Online tasmichkata

August 31, 2023, 09:57:01 am
Offline seandundee123

August 31, 2023, 10:11:39 am
Anyone got the hall map URL for Villa?
Logged

Offline courty61

August 31, 2023, 11:01:23 am
Over an hour lol
Offline deanloco9

August 31, 2023, 11:12:45 am
Club staff are definitely reserving these local tickets, Wonder if whoever forgot to put the queue up and kicked everyone out until 08:45 is responsible, shouldn't be hard to find the culprit
Offline Roy Cropper

August 31, 2023, 11:18:29 am
sold out
Offline ben9011

August 31, 2023, 11:42:41 am
Quote from: seandundee123 on August 31, 2023, 10:11:39 am
Anyone got the hall map URL for Villa?

Can you send me it if youve got it want it for fridays additional members
Offline Livbes

August 31, 2023, 11:48:23 am
Hasnt it just been posted above? Or is that just hospitality?

Edit. Sorry just hospitality.
Online tasmichkata

August 31, 2023, 12:04:51 pm
Local sales

For the 2023-24 season, the club will be moving to a ballot process in the coming weeks for both local general and Members sales.
This move has been made to make the process fairer for all and give as many local supporters as possible the chance to attend matches at Anfield.
Full details on this change will be announced in due course.
Offline Claire.

August 31, 2023, 12:13:33 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on August 31, 2023, 12:04:51 pm
Local sales

For the 2023-24 season, the club will be moving to a ballot process in the coming weeks for both local general and Members sales.
This move has been made to make the process fairer for all and give as many local supporters as possible the chance to attend matches at Anfield.
Full details on this change will be announced in due course.

ooh, where's that from?

I guess it means it's still pot luck but will be less of a constant disappointment.
Offline bignred84

August 31, 2023, 12:17:33 pm
Quote from: Claire. on August 31, 2023, 12:13:33 pm
ooh, where's that from?

I guess it means it's still pot luck but will be less of a constant disappointment.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/ticketing-update-2023-24-season
Offline Divock

August 31, 2023, 12:53:11 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on August 31, 2023, 12:04:51 pm
Local sales

For the 2023-24 season, the club will be moving to a ballot process in the coming weeks for both local general and Members sales.
This move has been made to make the process fairer for all and give as many local supporters as possible the chance to attend matches at Anfield.
Full details on this change will be announced in due course.

It will still be open to abuse unless we have to verify ID / address when creating a non-member account. If the club aren't doing that, they should force any account that gets a ticket in the LGS to do the fan update in order to keep the ticket.

Otherwise, what's to stop somebody setting up hundreds of free burner accounts and entering them all in the LGS ballot?
Offline sonofkenny

August 31, 2023, 12:56:58 pm
Quote from: Divock on August 31, 2023, 12:53:11 pm
It will still be open to abuse unless we have to verify ID / address when creating a non-member account. If the club aren't doing that, they should force any account that gets a ticket in the LGS to do the fan update in order to keep the ticket.

Otherwise, what's to stop somebody setting up hundreds of free burner accounts and entering them all in the LGS ballot?

They plan to do checks
Offline mattyyt

August 31, 2023, 01:18:19 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on August 31, 2023, 12:04:51 pm
Local sales

For the 2023-24 season, the club will be moving to a ballot process in the coming weeks for both local general and Members sales.
This move has been made to make the process fairer for all and give as many local supporters as possible the chance to attend matches at Anfield.
Full details on this change will be announced in due course.

A good fair move as long as its policed properly and people arent making extra free accounts or lying about their postcode. The odds of ever getting a £9 ticket will be like winning the lottery!
Offline courty61

August 31, 2023, 01:58:02 pm
Step in the right direction. They can never appease everyone as supply will outstrip demand
Offline Divock

August 31, 2023, 03:13:15 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on August 31, 2023, 12:56:58 pm
They plan to do checks

Good to hear! Glad to see the club are finally tightening up these sales.
Offline ScubaSteve

August 31, 2023, 09:26:22 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on August 31, 2023, 12:04:51 pm
Local sales

For the 2023-24 season, the club will be moving to a ballot process in the coming weeks for both local general and Members sales.
This move has been made to make the process fairer for all and give as many local supporters as possible the chance to attend matches at Anfield.
Full details on this change will be announced in due course.

Its great for the local sales. Good move
Offline anfieldpurch

September 15, 2023, 04:12:38 pm
https://legacy.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ballots

Details are out for the local sale ballots for the USG game
Offline RebeccaLFC

September 15, 2023, 04:28:34 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on September 15, 2023, 04:12:38 pm
https://legacy.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ballots

Details are out for the local sale ballots for the USG game

Think this is a good move to be honest. Hopefully they will tighten up ID checks too.
Offline ScubaSteve

September 15, 2023, 08:27:09 pm
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on September 15, 2023, 04:28:34 pm
Think this is a good move to be honest. Hopefully they will tighten up ID checks too.

A ballot for the local sales is a good idea. Keep out as many of the touts as possible
Offline courty61

Yesterday at 12:04:02 pm
Ballot now open for the Union game. See how it goes!

Although not sure if I can enter if I have a game on my members card already?? Anyone know?
Offline Claire.

Yesterday at 12:11:42 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 12:04:02 pm
Ballot now open for the Union game. See how it goes!

Although not sure if I can enter if I have a game on my members card already?? Anyone know?

I have a similar question, I'm in ACS this year but want to do the ballot for my Dad - can you do it for F&F without entering yourself?
Online upthereds1993

Yesterday at 12:47:14 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 12:11:42 pm
I have a similar question, I'm in ACS this year but want to do the ballot for my Dad - can you do it for F&F without entering yourself?

You can - I entered for a mate this morning as I'm already in the ACS. Allows you up to four supporter IDs per entry
Offline Claire.

Yesterday at 01:58:27 pm
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Yesterday at 12:47:14 pm
You can - I entered for a mate this morning as I'm already in the ACS. Allows you up to four supporter IDs per entry

ah cool, was straightforward I'd just not gone far enough to see how simple it was!
Online bradders1011

Yesterday at 02:02:50 pm
Reckon there's any chance of Union going to an all members ballot?
Online upthereds1993

Today at 09:58:39 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 01:58:27 pm
ah cool, was straightforward I'd just not gone far enough to see how simple it was!

Wonder what the odds will be
