Author Topic: Local Sales  (Read 263833 times)

Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2720 on: Yesterday at 03:47:44 pm »
yeah, depends on how easy it is for them to do and the costs of setting it up and sending it all out.
Online 30fiver

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2721 on: Yesterday at 04:01:40 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 03:10:13 pm
Any idea which seats/why?

Because they didnt know what the exact capacity would be in lower, if any at all... needed the test event to get signed off
Online 30fiver

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2722 on: Yesterday at 04:02:36 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 03:35:53 pm
Was hoping theyd carry on using the individual link method, but looks like its back to the chaos tomorrow then

Sure it wont be for long
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2723 on: Today at 08:16:40 am »
Yep, chaos resumed 😩
Offline mattyyt

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2724 on: Today at 08:26:55 am »
Im position 224 and still got an 8 minute queue! Either theyre letting 1 in at a time or people already found a new way in
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2725 on: Today at 08:38:41 am »
Seems like it, I'm 19k+ and it's barely moved.

You in and they all gone?
Offline mattyyt

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2726 on: Today at 08:49:58 am »
Yeah all gone. One popped up in AL2 but gave me a message that I wasnt eligible when I pressed the button, I think because I wasnt signed in, wonder if theyve finally put that in to stop people basketing for others
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2727 on: Today at 08:58:08 am »
Well it's a start, I wonder if they're also checking eligibility trying to basket if you are logged in and then booting the time wasters out.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 09:08:46 am »
This will be the last time like this...
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 09:11:32 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 09:08:46 am
This will be the last time like this...

Give us a clue kenny  ;D
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 09:17:06 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 09:08:46 am
This will be the last time like this...

🤞🙏
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 09:18:07 am »
Now saying sold out, queue moved about 4k places.
Online courty61

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2732 on: Today at 09:25:12 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 09:08:46 am
This will be the last time like this...

Why? What they planning?
Online 30fiver

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 10:08:58 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 09:08:46 am
This will be the last time like this...

Will if it's in in time for villa

Might change now the contractors gone under!
Online courty61

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 11:02:19 am »
Anyone have any luck?
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2735 on: Today at 11:04:58 am »
Nope, 40k now but isn't surprising since we know the touts love these.
Online sharkeyb

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2736 on: Today at 11:18:23 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:04:58 am
Nope, 40k now but isn't surprising since we know the touts love these.
yup waste of time
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2737 on: Today at 11:31:11 am »
I've stayed in to see how it's moving - people in front has halved so moving faster than the member's one.
Online keano7

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 11:33:48 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:31:11 am
I've stayed in to see how it's moving - people in front has halved so moving faster than the member's one.
Ive refreshed over 100 times since getting in at 11.13 and nothing has popped up. You cant even see the hallmap.
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 11:41:30 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 11:33:48 am
Ive refreshed over 100 times since getting in at 11.13 and nothing has popped up. You cant even see the hallmap.

😬 it's still saying limited on the queue, must be odd one in people's baskets.
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2740 on: Today at 11:46:47 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:41:30 am
😬 it's still saying limited on the queue, must be odd one in people's baskets.

I was in after two mins today, sold out. Nothing since
