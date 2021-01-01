Any idea which seats/why?
Was hoping theyd carry on using the individual link method, but looks like its back to the chaos tomorrow then
This will be the last time like this...
Nope, 40k now but isn't surprising since we know the touts love these.
I've stayed in to see how it's moving - people in front has halved so moving faster than the member's one.
Ive refreshed over 100 times since getting in at 11.13 and nothing has popped up. You cant even see the hallmap.
😬 it's still saying limited on the queue, must be odd one in people's baskets.
