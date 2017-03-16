« previous next »
Author Topic: Local Sales  (Read 253688 times)

Online sharkeyb

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2680 on: February 2, 2023, 12:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on February  2, 2023, 12:17:41 pm
It worries me who's making these decisions and their responses being 'try not to refresh', they don't understand how their product works or their use cases.
they just need to ballot the lot
Sir, the cash monies?

Offline anfieldash

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2681 on: February 2, 2023, 01:19:43 pm »
Quote from: sharkeyb on February  2, 2023, 12:58:57 pm
they just need to ballot the lot

This.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2682 on: February 2, 2023, 01:20:51 pm »
Is there still tickets available if it is still on the website?
Offline Terry Hanks

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2683 on: February 2, 2023, 05:20:16 pm »
We should get refunds for our memberships.
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2684 on: February 15, 2023, 10:59:47 am »
Right, who's ready to be really disappointed? ;D
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2685 on: February 15, 2023, 11:03:21 am »
1006 - 971 in front and over an hour

They don't block the bots cos they don't need to fucking refresh.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2686 on: February 15, 2023, 11:11:43 am »
Quote from: Claire. on February 15, 2023, 11:03:21 am
1006 - 971 in front and over an hour

They don't block the bots cos they don't need to fucking refresh.

Dont how anyone is meant to put up with this shit now.

Unless you're a bot you don't.

They've screwed every decent match goer and aided bots even more - Well done LFC total disregard for the so many genuine match going fans
Offline seandundee123

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2687 on: February 15, 2023, 11:15:03 am »
Got in after about 10 minutes.

Blocked after about 10 refreshes.
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2688 on: February 15, 2023, 11:16:27 am »
From my initial numbers and I joined again on my phone to see how big the queue was and the diff, it was about 35 on each.

Used to be about 250 batches, so reckon 215 bots in to hoover up?
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2689 on: February 15, 2023, 11:22:36 am »
blocked, refreshed about 10 times since 11:02  :D
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2690 on: February 15, 2023, 11:33:04 am »
Not been blocked yet but there's fuck all.
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2691 on: February 23, 2023, 09:25:30 am »
Nabbed one in the local members sale for Utd this morning. Didn't think they existed to be honest! Queue number 92 and sold out when first I got in...
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2692 on: February 23, 2023, 11:13:08 am »
Over an hour.. onto the late sale.. not holding out hope
Offline anitrella

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2693 on: February 23, 2023, 06:52:20 pm »
Picked up a single in local gen about 11.50 after over an hour wait, dont give up
Online sharkeyb

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2694 on: February 24, 2023, 07:49:07 am »
Quote from: anitrella on February 23, 2023, 06:52:20 pm
Picked up a single in local gen about 11.50 after over an hour wait, dont give up

its no life is it - sometimes i think is it really worth it - every sale, every game, f5 f5 f5

theres a brock lesner joke in there somewhere
Online Lisa07

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2695 on: February 24, 2023, 12:16:37 pm »
I saw two pop up after 12 as well. Didnt get one though, too slow.
Offline seandundee123

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2696 on: February 24, 2023, 07:31:50 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on February 23, 2023, 06:52:20 pm
Picked up a single in local gen about 11.50 after over an hour wait, dont give up

You didn't get blocked for refreshing 'too many times'?
Offline anitrella

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2697 on: February 24, 2023, 11:00:05 pm »
Quote from: seandundee123 on February 24, 2023, 07:31:50 pm
You didn't get blocked for refreshing 'too many times'?
be Sods Law if I get blocked after saying this, but for some reason refreshing on my iPhone causes no issues
Offline seandundee123

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2698 on: February 25, 2023, 01:32:56 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on February 24, 2023, 11:00:05 pm
be Sods Law if I get blocked after saying this, but for some reason refreshing on my iPhone causes no issues

 ;D finger's crossed
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2699 on: Today at 11:26:41 am »
Managed to get in quite quickly today for the sale.. but as per, nothing there
Online walterwhite

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2700 on: Today at 11:38:01 am »
Is there ever anything for these sales, whats the story with the 2 sales, is it 500 for the earlier sale then the left overs for the later one?
Offline ABJ

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2701 on: Today at 11:38:21 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:26:41 am
Managed to get in quite quickly today for the sale.. but as per, nothing there
No doubt those with bots bypassed the queue and hoovered them all up, whilst 'normal' people were getting blocked.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2702 on: Today at 11:44:30 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:38:21 am
No doubt those with bots bypassed the queue and hoovered them all up, whilst 'normal' people were getting blocked.
Probably.. first half of 21/22, I had no issues. Got about 90% of the games pre-xmas in the local sale.. not had a sniff since
Online upthereds1993

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2703 on: Today at 12:09:57 pm »
FA for me too. Got in after 2 minutes but sold out, couldn't even get onto the stadium plan even after refreshing for 25 minutes waiting for the sold out banner to go
