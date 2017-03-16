It worries me who's making these decisions and their responses being 'try not to refresh', they don't understand how their product works or their use cases.
they just need to ballot the lot
1006 - 971 in front and over an hourThey don't block the bots cos they don't need to fucking refresh.
Picked up a single in local gen about 11.50 after over an hour wait, dont give up
You didn't get blocked for refreshing 'too many times'?
be Sods Law if I get blocked after saying this, but for some reason refreshing on my iPhone causes no issues
Managed to get in quite quickly today for the sale.. but as per, nothing there
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
No doubt those with bots bypassed the queue and hoovered them all up, whilst 'normal' people were getting blocked.
