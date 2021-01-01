« previous next »
Local Sales

Claire.

Re: Local Sales
Today at 11:01:01 am
You are now in the queue for tickets for Liverpool FC

TICKETS FOR THE LIVERPOOL V CHELSEA LOCAL GENERAL SALE HAVE NOW SOLD OUT.
YOU WILL SHORTLY BE AUTOMATICALLY REMOVED FROM THE QUEUE.

You all seeing that?
seandundee123

Re: Local Sales
Today at 11:01:36 am
Yep
Claire.

Re: Local Sales
Today at 11:01:53 am
Shite queue number anyway so not to worry ;D
deanloco9

Re: Local Sales
Today at 11:03:03 am
They have messed up the sale big time.

0 tickets was available.

That Chelsea message confirms it.
Claire.

Re: Local Sales
Today at 11:03:36 am
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 11:03:03 am
They have messed up the sale big time.

0 tickets was available.

That Chelsea message confirms it.

Did you get straight in?
mattyyt

Re: Local Sales
Today at 11:04:27 am
58 in the queue, felt like Id hit the jackpot, but already sold out once I was in, refreshed a few times and got blocked  :no
deanloco9

Re: Local Sales
Today at 11:06:02 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:03:36 am
Did you get straight in?

Yes! They have messed it or or kept the tickets to themselves. I usually have a good success rate but absolutely nothing went up so will be interesting if anyone got anything

That Chelsea message is suspicious.
RedBec1993

Re: Local Sales
Today at 11:06:56 am
I've got the Chelsea message too.

They've definitely messed this up.
Claire.

Re: Local Sales
Today at 11:07:24 am
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:04:27 am
58 in the queue, felt like Id hit the jackpot, but already sold out once I was in, refreshed a few times and got blocked  :no

I mean, that's fucking ridiculous. Used to be if you got within 3-5 mins you'd have a chance.
deanloco9

Re: Local Sales
Today at 11:08:59 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:06:56 am
I've got the Chelsea message too.

They've definitely messed this up.

99.99% convinced they have messed it up. That message never happens. Theyve pushed the wrong sale as the hallmap for Everton had nothing at 11:00:00am
Claire.

Re: Local Sales
Today at 11:12:22 am
The message has now changed to limited and has the right game, did they correct the fuck up and release them?
