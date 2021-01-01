You are now in the queue for tickets for Liverpool FCTICKETS FOR THE LIVERPOOL V CHELSEA LOCAL GENERAL SALE HAVE NOW SOLD OUT. YOU WILL SHORTLY BE AUTOMATICALLY REMOVED FROM THE QUEUE.
They have messed up the sale big time. 0 tickets was available.That Chelsea message confirms it.
Did you get straight in?
58 in the queue, felt like Id hit the jackpot, but already sold out once I was in, refreshed a few times and got blocked
I've got the Chelsea message too.They've definitely messed this up.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.7]