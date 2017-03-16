« previous next »
anfieldpurch

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2560 on: October 11, 2022, 11:00:50 am
Another unsuccessful sale incoming... 2nd of the day

Queue Position.... 52.4k
sheepfest

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2561 on: October 11, 2022, 11:34:37 am
Well there is clearly a new workaround with people basketing early as my queue position was 12. Took about 2 mins to get on the site but yep you guessed it sold out. U9 flashed up once.

Laugh, rage or 🤣
anitrella

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2562 on: October 11, 2022, 12:30:41 pm
Dont give up managed to nick 2 x singles about 11.30
deanloco9

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2563 on: October 11, 2022, 12:31:34 pm
Wow, I have just managed to bag two individual tickets at 12:14pm and 12:30pm - It said it was sold out but after about a hour of refreshing I got them!

Don't give up refreshing until it's off the website

Website is awful and plagued with 406 errors.
sheepfest

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2564 on: October 11, 2022, 12:36:27 pm
Maybe not got lucky yet for west ham but bagged a city ticket instead about midday so some comfort only not £9!
30fiver

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2565 on: October 11, 2022, 01:11:39 pm
Someone advertising 40 odd WHU tickets at £100 a pop after todays locals  :butt
RebeccaLFC

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2566 on: October 11, 2022, 01:11:59 pm
Whats taking it so long
includo

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2567 on: October 11, 2022, 01:18:04 pm
Getting out of hand these local tickets, got told someone had 12 for an other sale!
deanloco9

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2568 on: October 11, 2022, 01:23:25 pm
Surely the club could identify those buying more than 4 or even 10 and ban them
Bapsandwaps

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2569 on: October 11, 2022, 03:38:06 pm
That is a joke mate. That should be reported to the club its shocking.
swoopy

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2570 on: October 11, 2022, 03:48:39 pm
Lol. Literally no more you can do (other than we all need to find the new workaround!)
ScubaSteve

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2571 on: October 11, 2022, 04:06:35 pm
Yeah exactly. If you cant fight them, join them (thats if some kind soul shows me how  :wave )! Unless, the ticket office pull their finger out and make some drastic changes
Bapsandwaps

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2572 on: October 11, 2022, 04:45:20 pm
I have just tweeted the bastards on the lfc help. Don't even use twitter so don't even know if it worked, probably look like a ranting lunatic.
sheepfest

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2573 on: October 11, 2022, 06:12:21 pm
Think I would rather the usual over an hour wait than have that happen again. 

Like many have said after Klopp departs will seriously look at packing it in maybe bar the cups , sitting in near silence with people who think it's a jolly day out to tick off the bucket list and who have paid a parasite tout takes the fun away and not to mention the state of the sport in general.
For now will just keep plugging away and enjoy the pre and post match drinks and the moments of pure joy that being at Anfield can deliver.


LFCJayy

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2574 on: October 12, 2022, 01:29:40 am
Most pointless thing in the world.
Was told they will review it and work with the clubs supporter board.
Does anyone know who it is because this has been going on long enough.
Claire.

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2575 on: October 17, 2022, 10:26:41 am
U1 local section chock full of tourists again yesterday and again, the stewards watching what I was doing as I went through the turnstile - they must be looking for how many are using QR codes/screenshots.
upthereds1993

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2576 on: October 17, 2022, 11:27:01 am
Was waiting for my mate at my usual spot on the garage wall yesterday, get there a few hours early so wasn't many people around. Group of about 6 or 7 eastern europeans follow these two fellas over. "U1 or U9 you'll be in" one of the fellas says to the eastern Europeans and then proceeds to quote them £400 a ticket. After finding out that they want tickets together he then notifies them that they'll actually cost more than £400 each. A bit of haggling went on and they appeared to part ways without buying anything, although the fella did tell them the price might drop closer to the game depending on how many they shift. Two police officers an earshot away too. Guessing these are where a lot of the local tickets are going. Was two fellas doing the "touting" and by the sounds of things there was another fella who had the tickets. Grim

Bapsandwaps

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2577 on: October 17, 2022, 11:35:46 am
Some money that, 9 quid ticket selling for 400 big ones fuckinhell
jack witham

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2578 on: October 17, 2022, 12:52:42 pm
I was in U9 yesterday first time ever been up there,tourist central hardly heard a scouse accent.
So many whoppers wearing half and half scarves and taking selfies.
I will not be frequenting that part of the ground again.
Vauxy head red

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2579 on: October 20, 2022, 11:05:30 am
I havent had a local ticket in 3/4 years and it was mainly Eastern Europeans in them blocks then too. If not, very few scouse accents. Just got 22000 in queue for Leeds and my bird got 55000. Its a farce. Are they paper tickets these days I cant remember what they used to be. If not, are the touts using burner phones or what.
Claire.

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2580 on: October 20, 2022, 11:06:26 am
64k in the queue. Madness.
deanloco9

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2581 on: October 20, 2022, 11:06:31 am
Just got 2 tickets for Leeds
anitrella

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2582 on: October 20, 2022, 04:17:42 pm
Was in U9 last night and it was much better than I thought it would be in terms of local vs non local. Few around me starting songs and getting involved, was decent
Claire.

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2583 on: October 28, 2022, 11:12:06 am
Another day, another 55k battle over 500 tickets.
Bapsandwaps

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2584 on: Today at 11:12:29 am
Anyone get anything today
KIFS

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2585 on: Today at 11:36:41 am
Unbelievably managed to get one this morning, even though I was 15k in the queue!
mattyyt

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2586 on: Today at 11:42:36 am
Nothing, but it chucked me out into a queue around 9am and there was 1,000 people ahead of me. Makes you realise how many people youre competing with in this F5 game
RedBec1993

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2587 on: Today at 11:59:50 am
Nothing. The local sales are clearly being exploited even more so than the normal members sales. The idea has always been good since it was implemented back in 2016 but its not seen as a positive anymore. The fact people dont even have to prove they have a L postcode is a disgrace and again people who dont have an L postcode are clearly having a field day along with queue jumpers and touts able to register multiple accounts with blag postcodes and hoover up all the tickets. I wouldnt mind if they just scrap the local sales if they arent going to be watertight with the way its managed. Should have to upload ID to prove you have a L postcode and your ID should match the address on the system. Plus make them non transferable.
Lisa07

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2588 on: Today at 12:01:57 pm
I managed two singles in the early sale.
mattyyt

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2589 on: Today at 12:14:20 pm
Its unbelievable that there arent any ID checks. Im sure when they first implemented it I had to go to Anfield to prove my address, so looks like theyve actively decided to stop checking this. I just wish the club was willing to work with us on this and implement some of the ideas people have to combat it.

Also, anyone manipulating the system needs to take a look at themselves; abusing something good that is designed to help the local community of they club they claim to support
DIOJIM

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2590 on: Today at 12:25:57 pm
Fan update next month will sort them out hopefully for the foreseeable.

I'll probably get moaned at for saying it but it's not just non-locals exploiting the system. Obviously taking them out of local sales will help massively but there's still a bunch of locals with every single family member under the sun signed up to the system with ID's at the ready for the fan update on. Someone's 90 year old Nana will probs have an account with 13+...
RedBec1993

Re: Local Sales
Reply #2591 on: Today at 12:29:53 pm
Oh definitely yeah I agree but I would class them as touts Tbf because no doubt they sell on them for £100 or something 😁
