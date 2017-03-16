U1 local section chock full of tourists again yesterday and again, the stewards watching what I was doing as I went through the turnstile - they must be looking for how many are using QR codes/screenshots.



Was waiting for my mate at my usual spot on the garage wall yesterday, get there a few hours early so wasn't many people around. Group of about 6 or 7 eastern europeans follow these two fellas over. "U1 or U9 you'll be in" one of the fellas says to the eastern Europeans and then proceeds to quote them £400 a ticket. After finding out that they want tickets together he then notifies them that they'll actually cost more than £400 each. A bit of haggling went on and they appeared to part ways without buying anything, although the fella did tell them the price might drop closer to the game depending on how many they shift. Two police officers an earshot away too. Guessing these are where a lot of the local tickets are going. Was two fellas doing the "touting" and by the sounds of things there was another fella who had the tickets. Grim