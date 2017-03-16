The queue time going up is a sure sign people are bypassing the queue again.



Its great the club makes £9 tickets available for non local touts.



The club are taking the fuckin piss out of people. It is a billion pound club and they cannot ensure the queue wait is secure nor that tickets go to locals. They know the score. The want it and promote it. They want touts. Touts sell to day trippers who spend a few ton in the club shop. They do not want a local who only goes in the ground for the game. They do not want locals who can question them on things that they do.Fuckin billion pound + business, think about it.