Author Topic: Local Sales

Offline Schmarn

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2440 on: September 9, 2022, 12:15:47 pm »

Did they make all tickets available or just the 500 or so usually held for the local sales?
Offline Divock

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2441 on: September 9, 2022, 12:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on September  9, 2022, 12:15:47 pm
Did they make all tickets available or just the 500 or so usually held for the local sales?

Could only check out the £9s so people had to be wise in terms of the tickets they went for. Think LFC left all of the additional members blocks available - loads on Twitter fuming because they couldn't check out Upper Kenny seats etc.
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2442 on: September 9, 2022, 12:49:07 pm »
think people who can't check out have been holding on to the local ones, I've managed to just get a pair after a lot of bollocks this morning.
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2443 on: September 9, 2022, 12:52:13 pm »
Says sold out now bit it's clearly just the £9 U1 and U9 tix.
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2444 on: September 9, 2022, 12:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on September  9, 2022, 12:52:13 pm
Says sold out now bit it's clearly just the £9 U1 and U9 tix.

yeah, they're the only ones that should be on sale now, it's weird cos there was fuck all for ages and then suddenly both blocks went orange about 5 mins ago.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 08:17:47 am »
Another joyful local sale this morning... 31k queue.. best position
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 09:34:41 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 08:17:47 am
Another joyful local sale this morning... 31k queue.. best position

Did they manage to actually close the site today?
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 09:37:46 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:34:41 am
Did they manage to actually close the site today?
Yeah, I got the pre-queue about 7:30... oh well, we go again at 11 for usual disappointment :D
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 09:43:14 am »
fingers crossed for you mate, I know you've had shite all season!
Online loveisreal

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 09:47:08 am »
so the pre-queue is back but seems like also a new workaround is back too as various accounts of people w v v low queue numbers not having any joy. 
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 09:57:51 am »
Quote from: loveisreal on Today at 09:47:08 am
so the pre-queue is back but seems like also a new workaround is back too as various accounts of people w v v low queue numbers not having any joy. 

https://simplyjob.com/755392/queue-it/ethical-hacker :D
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 10:05:19 am »
Quote from: loveisreal on Today at 09:47:08 am
so the pre-queue is back but seems like also a new workaround is back too as various accounts of people w v v low queue numbers not having any joy. 
Based on somebody who DM'd me on twitter.. the L Postcode thing clearly doesn't work as they aren't local (believe they live in the North East) but were 100 in the queue and actually posted they had boxed Brighton... Not expecting anything at 11.. haven't actually been lucky in any of the local sales this season.. stark contrast to the first half of last season
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 10:18:57 am »
Quote
YOU ARE IN THE QUEUE FOR TICKETS FOR LIVERPOOL FC AND WILL BE CONNECTED AT 11:00


Expedia
Visit Expedias travel page dedicated to LFC fans to make your travel plans. Book now

I know it's a standard message but made me laugh.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 10:23:42 am »
Queue Page up again now..
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 11:01:22 am »
7,400.. so not high but not likely to render any success
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 11:02:17 am »
Your queue number: 249
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 231
Your estimated wait time is: 16 minutes

waiting time suggests there probably is a new exploit.
Offline mattyyt

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 11:03:38 am »
509, lowest number Ive seen and still half an hour queue.

The club need to do something about these people with a workaround.
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 11:04:21 am »
Are your queue numbers fluctuating weirdly? it said 16, then 7, then 12, now 7 again.
Offline mattyyt

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 11:08:26 am »
Yeah it went down to 15 then up to 20, currently 16 mins with 342 people ahead. Not optimistic
Offline liamo3

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 11:10:42 am »
I'm hoping everyone ahead are just virgins who don't qualify
Offline mattyyt

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 11:13:58 am »
Sold out. No chance the average person is getting ahold of these tickets
Offline liamo3

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 11:15:46 am »
Can't get around this 406 error nightmare
Offline Schmarn

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2462 on: Today at 11:18:23 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:08:26 am
Yeah it went down to 15 then up to 20, currently 16 mins with 342 people ahead. Not optimistic

The queue time going up is a sure sign people are bypassing the queue again.

Its great the club makes £9 tickets available for non local touts.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2463 on: Today at 11:21:07 am »
The fact there are people clearly non-local, expressing they don't even have a "fake" L address are being sorted in this suggests the club are failing at something very simple.. even restricting visibility to those with a L postcode let alone allowing them to check out
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 11:25:38 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:18:23 am
The queue time going up is a sure sign people are bypassing the queue again.

Its great the club makes £9 tickets available for non local touts.

The club are taking the fuckin piss out of people. It is a billion pound club and they cannot ensure the queue wait is secure nor that tickets go to locals. They know the score. The want it and promote it. They want touts. Touts sell to day trippers who spend a few ton in the club shop. They do not want a local who only goes in the ground for the game. They do not want locals who can question them on things that they do.

Fuckin billion pound + business, think about it.
Offline Claire.

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 12:19:22 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:21:07 am
The fact there are people clearly non-local, expressing they don't even have a "fake" L address are being sorted in this suggests the club are failing at something very simple.. even restricting visibility to those with a L postcode let alone allowing them to check out

Check the billing address on the card payment ;D
Online seandundee123

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2466 on: Today at 12:22:32 pm »
I've got a ticket in my basket (£9 one) but it wont let me click proceed?

Any ideas?
