Author Topic: Local Sales  (Read 212598 times)

Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2160 on: April 25, 2022, 10:50:50 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on April 24, 2022, 08:07:35 pm
Decent in U9 today! - Loads not locals though, Some people traveled from North Wales and got tickets of someone online  :o
Think the club could do with knowing this, if anyone wants to try and help this situation. It doesn't affect me (I'm lucky) but it makes me very angry. Hence my suggestion to ask SOS for help, but I've said my bit.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2161 on: April 25, 2022, 10:52:31 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on April 25, 2022, 10:50:50 am
Think the club could do with knowing this, if anyone wants to try and help this situation. It doesn't affect me (I'm lucky) but it makes me very angry. Hence my suggestion to ask SOS for help, but I've said my bit.

The way forward is to have ID checks like they did when they started it, If you can't provide proof then you're details are taken and ticket buyer potentially banned.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2162 on: April 25, 2022, 05:25:17 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on April 25, 2022, 10:52:31 am
The way forward is to have ID checks like they did when they started it, If you can't provide proof then you're details are taken and ticket buyer potentially banned.
That doesn't work when tickets from the local sales can be distributed to anyone
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2163 on: April 28, 2022, 11:25:32 am »
Nothing will be done this season but the distribution is an issue and needs to be addressed, probably for all tickets and get the fan updates completed and F&F list for members sorted.

On sign up for the local general, you don't need to provide anything and that's a big issue because you can sign up as many accounts as you want to qualify, buy and distribute to anyone, there needs to be a verification step to even buy - post out a code prior to access, verify the billing address for the payment matches the one on the acc, loads of ways to do this but I'd probably lean towards something that's not easily faked or means the club take an admin role on as they're less likely to do it.

And if in doubt, a plain old captcha when moving from the ticket listing page to the detail page wouldn't hurt.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2164 on: April 28, 2022, 11:33:55 am »
Quote from: Claire. on April 28, 2022, 11:25:32 am
Nothing will be done this season but the distribution is an issue and needs to be addressed, probably for all tickets and get the fan updates completed and F&F list for members sorted.

On sign up for the local general, you don't need to provide anything and that's a big issue because you can sign up as many accounts as you want to qualify, buy and distribute to anyone, there needs to be a verification step to even buy - post out a code prior to access, verify the billing address for the payment matches the one on the acc, loads of ways to do this but I'd probably lean towards something that's not easily faked or means the club take an admin role on as they're less likely to do it.

And if in doubt, a plain old captcha when moving from the ticket listing page to the detail page wouldn't hurt.
local general needs binned all together and the tickets put in the local members, addresses can be verified properly when a membership is bought
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2165 on: April 28, 2022, 03:35:05 pm »
without the physical cards now, how are they doing an address verification? and bearing in mind the card never stopped anyone touting before.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2166 on: April 28, 2022, 06:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on April 28, 2022, 03:35:05 pm
without the physical cards now, how are they doing an address verification? and bearing in mind the card never stopped anyone touting before.
Bring back physical cards, address on cards, fan update for all. Just a few steps that should take place 😂
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2167 on: April 29, 2022, 08:06:07 am »
From someone on one of the committees. I guess its a start .although clearly there are still many ways round it

 The local sale has been 500 per game but the vast majority of these tickets have been passed on under the NFC technology. That option will end next season and only the buyer will be able to use them (or pass their hone to someone to use!).
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2168 on: April 29, 2022, 08:17:06 am »
Pity the stopping of these tickets being distributed can't be introduced for the last couple of home games.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2169 on: April 29, 2022, 08:52:46 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on April 29, 2022, 08:17:06 am
Pity the stopping of these tickets being distributed can't be introduced for the last couple of home games.
Deffo. My heart sinks when I hear the details on here
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2170 on: April 29, 2022, 08:57:01 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on April 29, 2022, 08:17:06 am
Pity the stopping of these tickets being distributed can't be introduced for the last couple of home games.

You shouldnt really be able to distribute tickets full stop now. Especially for the games that require prior attendance, someone explain to me the rationale behind that??? One option - Just return back to the exchange if you cant go
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2171 on: April 29, 2022, 10:12:34 am »
In my taxi bus to the game on weds there were three other lads in it, two of them from Israel who had been at city the day before (!!!) and proceeded to talk about how great it was there. The third lad then heard this and gave them his business card to contact him for tickets to more games like Chelsea and arsenal games if they want them for £110 a piece which was a great price he reckoned. I really should have took his card and reported him. Was more in shock at what I was hearing
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2172 on: April 29, 2022, 10:16:21 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on April 29, 2022, 10:12:34 am
In my taxi bus to the game on weds there were three other lads in it, two of them from Israel who had been at city the day before (!!!) and proceeded to talk about how great it was there. The third lad then heard this and gave them his business card to contact him for tickets to more games like Chelsea and arsenal games if they want them for £110 a piece which was a great price he reckoned. I really should have took his card and reported him. Was more in shock at what I was hearing

Think there is a bunch of them doing this. Really winding me up.

Should be hit with a perm ban if you're caught.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2173 on: April 30, 2022, 09:33:55 am »
Quote from: claresy2005 on April 29, 2022, 08:06:07 am
From someone on one of the committees. I guess its a start .although clearly there are still many ways round it

 The local sale has been 500 per game but the vast majority of these tickets have been passed on under the NFC technology. That option will end next season and only the buyer will be able to use them (or pass their hone to someone to use!).

Oh, what a shocker ;D Ending distribution is better than the current state of it but like you say, always ways.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2174 on: May 1, 2022, 06:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on April 30, 2022, 09:33:55 am
Oh, what a shocker ;D Ending distribution is better than the current state of it but like you say, always ways.

untill the actually mandate the use of NFC it'll be impossible to eradicate. 
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2175 on: May 1, 2022, 06:55:46 pm »
The local general sales should be the day before the game and non transferable.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2176 on: May 1, 2022, 07:05:06 pm »
Quote from: John_P on May  1, 2022, 06:55:46 pm
The local general sales should be the day before the game and non transferable.
Good point, agree with this. You cant use travel planning as an excuse as its a LOCAL sale!
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2177 on: May 1, 2022, 07:09:24 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on May  1, 2022, 07:05:06 pm
Good point, agree with this. You cant use travel planning as an excuse as its a LOCAL sale!

Haha yeah.

Just like when you used to see the tourist showing the silver ST asking for directions from the steward to their seat.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2178 on: May 1, 2022, 07:44:23 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on May  1, 2022, 07:09:24 pm
Haha yeah.

Just like when you used to see the tourist showing the silver ST asking for directions from the steward to their seat.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2179 on: May 3, 2022, 08:47:41 am »
Just managed to bag a Spurs ticket after a 19min wait!
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2180 on: May 3, 2022, 09:21:27 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on May  3, 2022, 08:47:41 am
Just managed to bag a Spurs ticket after a 19min wait!

Good old 10k in the queue again for me. Absolutely pointless.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2181 on: May 3, 2022, 10:53:54 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on May  3, 2022, 08:47:41 am
Just managed to bag a Spurs ticket after a 19min wait!
Was it easier than normal? I gave up with these sales after being straight in for the derby and it was empty
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2182 on: May 3, 2022, 11:03:54 am »
What happened to the sale then? I still had the seat page loaded from this morning and the tickets were all there an wouldn't let me checkout, hits 11am then they are instantly all gone,strange
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2183 on: May 3, 2022, 11:07:49 am »
Quote from: wadey-LFC on May  3, 2022, 11:03:54 am
What happened to the sale then? I still had the seat page loaded from this morning and the tickets were all there an wouldn't let me checkout, hits 11am then they are instantly all gone,strange
Yeah there was no queue for some reason and the page was as glitchy as ive ever seen I think!
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2184 on: May 3, 2022, 11:09:54 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on May  3, 2022, 11:07:49 am
Yeah there was no queue for some reason and the page was as glitchy as ive ever seen I think!
Yeh I could see every seat for sale but it wouldn't let me check any out,come 11am and they all went straight away
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2185 on: May 3, 2022, 11:10:09 am »
Well that was weird, no queue, showed all the seats available just before 11 and every single one was gone as soon as I refreshed at 11 on the dot
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2186 on: May 3, 2022, 11:13:38 am »
Im not at home today so not trying todays sale, but all gone in seconds at time of the sale has to be bots or the club removing them, people just arent that fast as weve seen over the years with these sales.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2187 on: May 3, 2022, 11:14:00 am »
Same for me, surely they didnt all go within that second of refreshing?
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2188 on: May 3, 2022, 11:16:42 am »
Managed to get in at 11am but all was sold out straight away again!? After about 15 mins of refreshing managed to get two singles
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2189 on: May 3, 2022, 11:17:23 am »
To be fair with no queue 500 tickets will sell in a second, there will be thousands that were on the site. And if you didnt know you have to press 'choose seats for me' don't go in and choose where you want!
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2190 on: May 3, 2022, 11:20:43 am »
Lucky for some ahaha spurs wouldnt show for me  :butt
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2191 on: May 3, 2022, 11:48:03 am »
Quote from: LFCJayy on May  3, 2022, 11:20:43 am
Lucky for some ahaha spurs wouldnt show for me  :butt

Annoying when this happens, club needs to sort it out its not fair
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2192 on: May 3, 2022, 03:37:09 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on May  3, 2022, 10:53:54 am
Was it easier than normal? I gave up with these sales after being straight in for the derby and it was empty

Had to refresh for about 5 mins after my initial queue time of 19 mins so I bet  it was somebody who timed out because ineligible.  Its been said many times one pre login would sort this out.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2193 on: May 3, 2022, 03:59:23 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on May  3, 2022, 03:37:09 pm
Had to refresh for about 5 mins after my initial queue time of 19 mins so I bet  it was somebody who timed out because ineligible.  Its been said many times one pre login would sort this out.

If you're not eligible, you can't see the game.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2194 on: May 3, 2022, 04:06:20 pm »
Ah! I thought it was something I done when I could see the game, reading this I guess not!. I was one of the lucky ones that managed to snag 2 at 11 I guess!

Would much rather they didnt do a queue as I think it was pretty fair todays sale haha!
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2195 on: Today at 08:36:22 am »
Did anyone manage to get one for Wolves. Best position I had was 9000 ish.  :-\
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2196 on: Today at 08:39:41 am »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 08:36:22 am
Did anyone manage to get one for Wolves. Best position I had was 9000 ish.  :-\
Nothing for me
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2197 on: Today at 08:44:07 am »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 08:36:22 am
Did anyone manage to get one for Wolves. Best position I had was 9000 ish.  :-\

Was 1500ish, nothing.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #2198 on: Today at 08:53:41 am »
In after 2 mins, nothing.
