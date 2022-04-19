If I’m right in saying only STH and us 13+ did the fan update which provided proof of address etc. Couldn’t they roll this out wider to at least people on 4+ as a start or anyone registered to an L post code?



When they were paper tickets you had to prove your address and pick up at the TO with ID, now it's just a free for all as no checks. Was even stewards checking you were the ticket holder in the ground but with distribution this is impossible.Fan update or a manual check on the accounts would help, even if they just posted something out to verify your address.A Captcha wouldn't hurt to get to the stadium page, this would likely help all sales.