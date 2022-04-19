If I’m right in saying only STH and us 13+ did the fan update which provided proof of address etc. Couldn’t they roll this out wider to at least people on 4+ as a start or anyone registered to an L post code?
When they were paper tickets you had to prove your address and pick up at the TO with ID, now it's just a free for all as no checks. Was even stewards checking you were the ticket holder in the ground but with distribution this is impossible.
Fan update or a manual check on the accounts would help, even if they just posted something out to verify your address.
A Captcha wouldn't hurt to get to the stadium page, this would likely help all sales.