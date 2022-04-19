« previous next »
Local Sales

Momos_righteye

Re: Local Sales
April 19, 2022, 09:17:55 am
Anyone had any joy on the local sale this morning?
James_1906

Re: Local Sales
April 19, 2022, 09:50:43 am
Quote from: Momos_righteye on April 19, 2022, 09:17:55 am
Anyone had any joy on the local sale this morning?
Me mate was 99th and sold out
LFCJayy

Re: Local Sales
April 19, 2022, 11:05:15 am
straight in and sold out ahahaha 500 tickets, my ass there is :butt
courty61

Re: Local Sales
April 19, 2022, 11:05:44 am
Absolute joke. Changed the ticket system and its even worse than the old one and more culpable to bots and people missing the queue
bertiemee

Re: Local Sales
April 19, 2022, 11:08:50 am
Straight in again and nothing there. Some joke this
RebeccaLFC

Re: Local Sales
April 19, 2022, 11:09:05 am
Lol. I dont know how Im doing it, I can beat the queue and get on to like concert tickets and my actual account but when I click on the tickets Im still in the queue. There must be a way haha. I just need someone with more technical ability than me. :D
LFCJayy

Re: Local Sales
April 19, 2022, 11:11:57 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on April 19, 2022, 11:09:05 am
Lol. I dont know how Im doing it, I can beat the queue and get on to like concert tickets and my actual account but when I click on the tickets Im still in the queue. There must be a way haha. I just need someone with more technical ability than me. :D
Makes no difference, I am 99% certain now that its either bots getting them or theyve been held back for there mates :(
ian_s

Re: Local Sales
April 19, 2022, 11:26:06 am
Quote from: LFCJayy on April 19, 2022, 11:11:57 am
Makes no difference, I am 99% certain now that its either bots getting them or theyve been held back for there mates :(
100% botted, straight in a number of games and instantly sold out
sheepfest

Re: Local Sales
April 19, 2022, 11:28:19 am
Just grabbed a ticket in u1 after being straight in and seeing nothing for 15 mins or so.  My bank balance has just breathed a sigh of relief!
LFCJayy

Re: Local Sales
April 19, 2022, 11:33:57 am
Quote from: ian_s on April 19, 2022, 11:26:06 am
100% botted, straight in a number of games and instantly sold out
Seen it myself, start of the season was easy enough, now all off a sudden tickets are disappearing  :butt
Think Im finished trying for the local sales till next season
MainStandUltra

Re: Local Sales
April 19, 2022, 11:34:09 am
Just managed to grab one in U9 as well. Can give my fingers a break now after the constant spamming of f5 and clicking the mouse  :)
RebeccaLFC

Re: Local Sales
April 19, 2022, 11:37:22 am
Quote from: MainStandUltra on April 19, 2022, 11:34:09 am
Just managed to grab one in U9 as well. Can give my fingers a break now after the constant spamming of f5 and clicking the mouse  :)

Nice! What time did you grab that, I was too slow for one in U1 about 11:20
MainStandUltra

Re: Local Sales
April 19, 2022, 11:40:17 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on April 19, 2022, 11:37:22 am
Nice! What time did you grab that, I was too slow for one in U1 about 11:20

Got it at 11:29, must have been the last one as game disappeared for me as soon as I checked out
RebeccaLFC

Re: Local Sales
April 19, 2022, 11:41:45 am
Quote from: MainStandUltra on April 19, 2022, 11:40:17 am
Got it at 11:29, must have been the last one as game disappeared for me as soon as I checked out

Yeah my game disappeared just before 11:30 so you must have been haha
sheepfest

Re: Local Sales
April 19, 2022, 11:46:37 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on April 19, 2022, 11:37:22 am
Nice! What time did you grab that, I was too slow for one in U1 about 11:20

Think I grabbed that one, sorry.  Like everybody else thought they did not exist as my first one all season.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 09:58:43 pm
Any ideas how many tickets are on sale for the local general sale, and is a membership needed or is it just to be registered?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

TeddyTime33

Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 09:59:56 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:58:43 pm
Any ideas how many tickets are on sale for the local general sale, and is a membership needed or is it just to be registered?
about 4 tickets and no membership isnt needed
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 10:05:48 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 09:59:56 pm
about 4 tickets and no membership isnt needed

 :D

Worth a try anyway. I assume the lead purchaser has to have an L postcode yeah? I can't log in with my own account and assign it to them?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

anitrella

Re: Local Sales
Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:05:48 pm
:D

Worth a try anyway. I assume the lead purchaser has to have an L postcode yeah? I can't log in with my own account and assign it to them?

No, you wont be able to see the game unless youve got an L postcode
Claire.

Re: Local Sales
Today at 08:14:12 am
Are we all ready to login and see no tickets?
RebeccaLFC

Re: Local Sales
Today at 08:17:16 am
Best queue time for me is 27 minutes
Luke 17

Re: Local Sales
Today at 08:22:12 am
in after 4 mins and sold out
anitrella

Re: Local Sales
Today at 08:44:26 am
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 09:59:56 pm
about 4 tickets and no membership isnt needed

You're not wrong, queue position of 150, 1 min wait. Get in and couldn't even get onto the stadium plan  :butt
RebeccaLFC

Re: Local Sales
Today at 08:58:12 am
Not a peep on the refresh front either.
Claire.

Re: Local Sales
Today at 09:05:54 am
Sold out within seconds again. Since the international break every sale has been the same.
Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
Re: Local Sales
Today at 09:21:18 am
I think you need to raise it with SoS myself as does seem very strange, and not what these tkts were intended for. Makes me angry but I don't know enough to raise it. Good luck if someone does
