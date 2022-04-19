Anyone had any joy on the local sale this morning?
Lol. I dont know how Im doing it, I can beat the queue and get on to like concert tickets and my actual account but when I click on the tickets Im still in the queue. There must be a way haha. I just need someone with more technical ability than me.
Makes no difference, I am 99% certain now that its either bots getting them or theyve been held back for there mates
100% botted, straight in a number of games and instantly sold out
Just managed to grab one in U9 as well. Can give my fingers a break now after the constant spamming of f5 and clicking the mouse
Nice! What time did you grab that, I was too slow for one in U1 about 11:20
Got it at 11:29, must have been the last one as game disappeared for me as soon as I checked out
Any ideas how many tickets are on sale for the local general sale, and is a membership needed or is it just to be registered?
about 4 tickets and no membership isnt needed
Worth a try anyway. I assume the lead purchaser has to have an L postcode yeah? I can't log in with my own account and assign it to them?
