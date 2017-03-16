ha straight in and erm, instantly sold out.
I was in straight away and U1/U9 were not available?I'm almost convinced nothing was put on sale as there is no way they sold out in about 10 seconds...
Well that's a bit much mate, considering it's so open now you can just sign up and give any address and at no stage do you have to prove you're a resident.
Wow! Didn't realise it's that easy! Surely the club should be verifying people that they are from within the L postcode for this sort of sale
In straight away , inter not showing, 2 min later I could almost click in u9 before alas , sold out. Havent got that close in a while
is it normal to have to log in before the event shows these days?
I feel like there's something funny going on with these local sales you know. Was in at 08:16 and it was already sold out, everything greyed out.
Definitely. The tickets are going instantly which I've seen someone trying to charge £80 to get to "front of the queue" on pre sales.
Has the new system been compromised already?
Joke these yeno my mate was 44th and no tickets
literally impossible even if everyone bought 8
This sale has become a joke over time, especially not having to collect local tickets anymore Every time Ive sat in these specs, Im almost certain that 90% of the people rnt from the city.Needs to be another way to do the local sales, anythings better than bots buying them to sell on
The amount of people who have an account registered to an L postcode that they dont live at is mad plus the tickets ARE distributable 🤦♂️
I dont bother with the local sales anymore as I only go the league games if I can get a kop ticket but I didnt realise you dont need to pick them up at the ground anymore?? Thats just wrong. Local members youve never had to collect but you do for the local general tickets. Do these just get posted out to you now?
It goes directly to the users phone now. Nothings stopping a tout using a random post code and having a system that can buy so many tickets and then just sell them on
One for SOS maybe, to raise with the club?
Something definitely needs to be done - at least before when you had to pick them up and show ID it was fairer. They don't even check people any more, was a time when a steward would randomly stop people and check ID matched the ticket, though that gets blown out the water with them being distributed.The new ticket site is being exploited as well. I actually long for the old shitty one. They need better tech people.
Please dont tell me theres a way on this new system to jump straight to the queue?
Did you refresh for a bit and see U1 or U9 flash up at all? I only saw 124 and the usual thing of the buy tickets button being disabled didn't happen on the main page.
