Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1920 on: August 11, 2021, 09:45:04 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on August 11, 2021, 09:25:28 am
Im sitting about 20 seats away from the local sale allocation. If it wasnt Chelsea Id be the same.

Its pretty much impossible to get local sale tickets now.far too much demand which is understandable so I aint taking the chance.

Understandable Steve.  I had other things I needed to pay for first, such is life haha
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1921 on: August 11, 2021, 10:25:47 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on August 11, 2021, 09:38:54 am
Expecting first come first served personally

more than likely, I've not seen any mention on the sales pages for the local members sale though, which was done much further in advance than the local general, they binned that off?
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1922 on: August 11, 2021, 10:31:56 am »
Quote from: Claire. on August 11, 2021, 10:25:47 am
more than likely, I've not seen any mention on the sales pages for the local members sale though, which was done much further in advance than the local general, they binned that off?

See what is left from Season and members sale. Still a few tickets available.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1923 on: August 11, 2021, 11:56:55 am »
Quote from: Claire. on August 11, 2021, 10:25:47 am
more than likely, I've not seen any mention on the sales pages for the local members sale though, which was done much further in advance than the local general, they binned that off?

No just was late with the bulks so gotta crack through other stuff first, probs have 3 burnley and a chelsea sale next week
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1924 on: Yesterday at 09:46:49 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on August 11, 2021, 11:56:55 am
No just was late with the bulks so gotta crack through other stuff first, probs have 3 burnley and a chelsea sale next week

Burnley Local members 8.15am 17th Aug
Burnley Local general sale 1pm 17th Aug

Local general are NFC ONLY and cannot be passed on. Appears local members ones can
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1925 on: Yesterday at 01:34:09 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:46:49 am
Burnley Local members 8.15am 17th Aug
Burnley Local general sale 1pm 17th Aug

Local general are NFC ONLY and cannot be passed on. Appears local members ones can

Thanks for the heads up
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 01:01:59 pm »
Local General sale 1pm Burnley, queue number: 3350
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 01:08:02 pm »
relatively painless, that just give me x tickets thing is exactly what is needed for these.


Quote from: Rico4k on Today at 01:01:59 pm
Local General sale 1pm Burnley, queue number: 3350

From the first update on the numbers I got position 450-odd but then it said there was 263 in front of me which I thought was weird, does it bin people out who don't qualify?
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 01:08:26 pm »
Id thought theyd done away with local sales to be honest (presumably they committed to it back when one of the initiatives to get the fans back on side?). Any idea how many we are expecting to be on sale? Have they disclosed the fixtures that will have local general ticket availability (or is there just an understanding from all its for the crap teams?)

I had a hot streak just after they started and got my dad united, Spurs and a CL game in quick succession for £9.. suspect those days are long gone


Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 01:09:31 pm »
Tried to log in with 2 local accounts after getting through the queue and game not showing on either?
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 01:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 01:08:02 pm
relatively painless, that just give me x tickets thing is exactly what is needed for these.


From the first update on the numbers I got position 450-odd but then it said there was 263 in front of me which I thought was weird, does it bin people out who don't qualify?

Would imagine its the supporters who got let straight in? the 450 is the start position
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 01:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 01:09:31 pm
Tried to log in with 2 local accounts after getting through the queue and game not showing on either?

Lead supporter has to qualify for the sale (if they have a ticket already, they dont qualify)

Accounts needed to be created by midnight last night
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 01:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 01:09:31 pm
Tried to log in with 2 local accounts after getting through the queue and game not showing on either?

Is the 'match tickets' box just going back to the page with the log in text? if it's sold out they used to remove it pretty quick.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 01:16:55 pm »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 01:08:26 pm
Id thought theyd done away with local sales to be honest (presumably they committed to it back when one of the initiatives to get the fans back on side?). Any idea how many we are expecting to be on sale? Have they disclosed the fixtures that will have local general ticket availability (or is there just an understanding from all its for the crap teams?)

I had a hot streak just after they started and got my dad united, Spurs and a CL game in quick succession for £9.. suspect those days are long gone

500 in the £48 members annie road tickets
500 in the £9 MSU ones

Members ones are transferable, MSU aren't
NFC only, no photo cards for MSU

Local sales will be very slow to sell out, was still tickets for Burnley at 9.15am today
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 01:19:59 pm »
Sold out button
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 01:20:25 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:15:39 pm
Lead supporter has to qualify for the sale (if they have a ticket already, they dont qualify)

Accounts needed to be created by midnight last night

Yep - 1 I tried to login with was a member registered at an L postcode. The other with a registration with an L postcode (old member who didnt renew). Both going round the login loop. In after 3 minutes too.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 01:20:56 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:15:18 pm
Would imagine its the supporters who got let straight in? the 450 is the start position

ah fucking hell yeah, lack of sleep catching up with my shit maths, so I was ~450 and they'd let ~200 in, so the remainder is who's in front, gotcha.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 01:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 01:15:54 pm
Is the 'match tickets' box just going back to the page with the log in text? if it's sold out they used to remove it pretty quick.

In after 3 mins and initial queue position of 305 with fewer than that in queue in front of me at all times.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 01:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 01:20:25 pm
Yep - 1 I tried to login with was a member registered at an L postcode. The other with a registration with an L postcode (old member who didnt renew). Both going round the login loop. In after 3 minutes too.

Top right shows your account name.  Please log-in to purchase under tickets just looks default.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 01:24:16 pm »
Even though the page said sold out. I kept refreshing and got in. GOT ONE!!!!!!!!!! 3350 in queue FLIPPING YEAH!!!!!!
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 01:25:32 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:15:39 pm
Lead supporter has to qualify for the sale (if they have a ticket already, they dont qualify)

Accounts needed to be created by midnight last night

Thanks for the this tip- I just got one
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1941 on: Today at 01:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 01:08:02 pm
relatively painless, that just give me x tickets thing is exactly what is needed for these.


From the first update on the numbers I got position 450-odd but then it said there was 263 in front of me which I thought was weird, does it bin people out who don't qualify?

Queue number is just a reference ID. Nothing to do with queue position
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 01:40:59 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:36:04 pm
Queue number is just a reference ID. Nothing to do with queue position

It is. It tells you since the website opened what number visitor you are.

So the initial batch who join the holding page it give you a queue number, in order of the queue. Anyone else who joins after the queue opening time it will go up and up, but for the ones that join the hold page the queue number is essentially where you are in the queue.
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1943 on: Today at 01:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 01:09:31 pm
Tried to log in with 2 local accounts after getting through the queue and game not showing on either?

My nephew was trying and had the same problem. Logged in as myself and same, couldnt see the local sales tickets available?? Weve bought before?
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1944 on: Today at 02:03:08 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 01:40:59 pm
It is. It tells you since the website opened what number visitor you are.

So the initial batch who join the holding page it give you a queue number, in order of the queue. Anyone else who joins after the queue opening time it will go up and up, but for the ones that join the hold page the queue number is essentially where you are in the queue.

Its still not very relevant then, I could be visitor 1,000,000 that say but be number 5 in the queue when I join
Re: Local Sales
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 02:06:58 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:03:08 pm
Its still not very relevant then, I could be visitor 1,000,000 that say but be number 5 in the queue when I join

Those figures make so much more sense now haha. Nice one
