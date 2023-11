Apart from that free kick, did score any more free kicks? He's always bigged up about being this great free kick taker, but I don't recall him doing it more than that one instance? It's not like he's in the same league as Juninho Pernambucano when it comes to smashing free kicks on a regular basis



He scored 49 freekicks in total - www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/roberto-carlos-free-kick-france-27140169 a nice infographic on his freekicks...^ that longer-range freekick can be seen here - https://twitter.com/90sfootball/status/1300400769431109644 As of June '22...Carlos' success rate was at 4.2% (49 goals)Messi's success rate is at 9% (60 goals)Plastic Ronaldo's success rate is 6.2% (58 goals)Honourable mention to our goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni (our GK coach) - 60 of his 131 goals came from freekicks:-But the freekick king isseems a top guy too..."I get sick when I see right-wing Brazilian players like Neymar supporting fascists. We come from below and we are the people. How can we be on the other side?"^ Juninho Pernambucano after Lula won election in Brazil in 2022. https://twitter.com/JuanG_Arango/status/1586956144739864579