Ragnar Klavan

Announced his retirement from playing yesterday and also announced his intention to run for the Estonian FA Presidency in the New Year.

All the best, Raggy!
Congrats Ragnar.

Looks like he's running for president of the Estonian FA, too.
Still makes me smile thinking of that Burnley goal.
The Estonian James Milner.
Erm...not sure if you can read properly but I literally just said that. You quoted me!
I assumed the bump was because we are linked with him as either a CDM transfer in Jan or a Salah replacement :)
The Estonian James Milner.
They're all like that. Trust me.
Some local news links in English on his retirement, his views on the future of Estonian football (that he believes there is one (!)), and the response to his announced candidacy. Nice bloke, by all accounts, I keep meaning to make a point of bumping into him. I'll probably fracture my arm doing so in the process, he's a wall!

https://news.err.ee/1609547077/ragnar-klavan-announces-retirement-after-24-years-of-top-flight-football
https://news.err.ee/1609547203/ragnar-klavan-i-believe-estonian-football-has-a-lot-of-potential
https://news.err.ee/1609548040/aivar-pohlak-i-take-ragnar-klavan-s-ejl-candidacy-seriously (including the wonderful line, "..Klavan, the first and so far only Estonian to score in the EPL..." :D 

Fair dos and good luck to him. Jõudu, Ragnar!
https://news.err.ee/1609572712/ragnar-klavan-secures-votes-needed-to-run-for-football-association-presidency

Ragnar Klavan secures votes needed to run for football association presidency

Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan, who is now running for the presidency of the Estonian Football Association (EJL), has received the necessary votes to support his candidacy. As a result, Klavan has also resigned from the board of the association.

"My time on the board has given me a valuable insight into the workings of the association and an understanding of what needs to change as well as what should be retained," Klavan said. "My resignation from the board is motivated by a personal desire to focus on the next moves in order to take Estonian football to the next sporting level  to realize the true potential and economic success of Estonian football," said Klavan.

Since his decision to run for the presidency of the Estonian Football Association was made public in December, Klavan has met with a significant number Football Association members as well as other parties with an interest in the future development of Estonian football.

In addition to substantive discussions and contacts, Klavan has now also collected the number of votes required to formally submit his candidacy for the role. In accordance with the Statutes of the EJL, the nomination requires the signatures of 15 percent of its members.

"The discussions have been substantive and have confirmed the openness of the clubs, their willingness to see change and their willingness to engage on this journey. As of now, the necessary number of members have made the decision to nominate me for the position of President of the EJL. However, work will, of course, continue with everyone over the coming months," said Klavan.

Klavan has promised to inform the public of the platform on which his candidacy is based in the next few weeks.

The candidate who receives the highest number of votes and is supported by more than half of the members of the Football Association who attend this year's general assembly will be elected. The elections will take place in spring 2025, with the exact date to be announced by the Board of the Estonian Football Association at least 90 days before the general assembly.
Good for Ragnar, wanting to do his part for Estonian footy, not taking any easy route, going for a roll where he would be front and centre!  He always came across as a bit different from yer average footy player!
