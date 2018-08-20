« previous next »
Author Topic: Ragnar Klavan  (Read 118038 times)

Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #800 on: August 20, 2018, 01:33:28 pm »
He was brought in as cover, nothing more really and he put in some good shifts and treated us to some skills Ronaldinho would be proud of. Best of luck in Serie A lad.
Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #801 on: August 20, 2018, 05:20:57 pm »
Did what was asked. The Burnley goal was our only last min winner last season (I think!)
Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #802 on: August 20, 2018, 06:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Severely on August 18, 2018, 12:38:29 pm
Im 99% sure youre a troll but just in case youre not - if you notice a pattern of being maligned, have you ever considered that its not everyone else whose behaviour is  wrong, its yours?

True. And it's not just the opinion, but the way it is expressed as well.
Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #803 on: August 20, 2018, 06:07:38 pm »
Quote from: dptlfc83 on August 19, 2018, 10:41:40 am
I'm sorry to break this to you but they are nowhere near the same and if you think that, you take footy far too serious. I've lost people really close to me and footy players leaving, even the very best doesn't come close to people dying. It's a bad analogy.

I just believe we should respect others opinions, even if they are different to ours, so long as they are not abusive and hateful.

I believe calling a useful player who did his job what he was meant for, when we bought him for peanuts as 'absolutely terrible' and also cross-referencing another current player who was integral to sides in the CL final and World Cup final to the same 'absolutely terrible' levels is definitely in the 'hateful' category. So, first, it's not just about the opinions. If they're put forward in a non-offensive manner, they will be debated and discussed in the same way based on my experience in this forum (and that's how I roll around as well). However, if they're unnecessarily offensive/hateful, it will be pointed out and deservedly so as in this case.
Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #804 on: August 20, 2018, 06:10:46 pm »
Quote from: dptlfc83 on August 19, 2018, 10:41:40 am
I'm sorry to break this to you but they are nowhere near the same and if you think that, you take footy far too serious. I've lost people really close to me and footy players leaving, even the very best doesn't come close to people dying. It's a bad analogy.

You clearly didn't understand the analogy at all if you think he was saying someone dying and someone leaving a football club was the same.
Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #805 on: August 20, 2018, 06:11:13 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on August 20, 2018, 12:51:30 pm
Similar situation to Lucas - leaves us a little short in depth, but an aging player is allowed to leave for first-team football elsewhere having served his time as a squad player with the utmost professionalism and minimum fuss.

Unlike Lucas, though, I genuinely don't think we'll really notice he's gone barring an awful injury crisis. And fingers crossed it puts an end to that awful 5-4-1 switch 80 minutes in when leading.

I think we're better equipped now, than during Lucas' departure because at that time Gomez was a useful RB option, so he wasn't considered for CB and now we've Gomez and Phillips who's showing a bit of a promise as well. And obviously, I needn't mention the mid-season purchase of Van Dijk, whose services we didn't have then, so we're in a much better position now.
Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #806 on: August 20, 2018, 06:27:05 pm »
Reminded of Kyriakos a few years back. Obviosuly both limited, but always gave their all and conducted themselves professionally
Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #807 on: August 20, 2018, 06:36:20 pm »
Quote from: austinj95 on August 20, 2018, 06:27:05 pm
Reminded of Kyriakos a few years back. Obviosuly both limited, but always gave their all and conducted themselves professionally
I'd say Kyrgiakos much, much more so.
Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #808 on: August 20, 2018, 06:43:23 pm »
Quote from: riismeister on August 20, 2018, 06:36:20 pm
I'd say Kyrgiakos much, much more so.

Ragnar Klavan wasn't allergic to the ball so he definitely has that over him  ;D
Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #809 on: August 20, 2018, 07:53:26 pm »
Only just seen this, good luck to him. He's a very decent player and should be first choice somewhere, he's more than good enough, though not to start for us. Solid, dependable, gave it his all every time.
Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #810 on: August 30, 2018, 12:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on August 20, 2018, 07:53:26 pm
Only just seen this, good luck to him. He's a very decent player and should be first choice somewhere, he's more than good enough, though not to start for us. Solid, dependable, gave it his all every time.
spot on,

Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #811 on: August 30, 2018, 12:47:05 pm »
Agreed.
Not one of those that you dreaded being on the teamsheet.
Made a few errors, but given the last 30 years which centre back hasn't?
Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #812 on: March 13, 2021, 07:33:26 am »
He made eight appearances in the 201718 UEFA Champions League and was an unused substitute in our 1-3 loss to Real Madrid in the final of the tournament...

Aaahhh, still bitter about that...  :(  :(



Miss him.  :)  :)
Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #813 on: March 15, 2021, 04:13:57 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on March 13, 2021, 07:33:26 am
He made eight appearances in the 201718 UEFA Champions League and was an unused substitute in our 1-3 loss to Real Madrid in the final of the tournament...

Aaahhh, still bitter about that...  :(  :(



Miss him.  :)  :)

You often hear of the club needing to make a 'Klavan type signing', when in reality those kinds of signings (relatively low fee, bags of experience, reliable, modest wages etc.) are the hardest to do.
He was a fantastic signing, no doubt about that. We could have done with him this season.
Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #814 on: March 16, 2021, 05:16:46 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 15, 2021, 04:13:57 pm
You often hear of the club needing to make a 'Klavan type signing', when in reality those kinds of signings (relatively low fee, bags of experience, reliable, modest wages etc.) are the hardest to do.
He was a fantastic signing, no doubt about that. We could have done with him this season.
Yes, agreed. Just want to share, they made a video for him. I will embed it below too.  8)  8)
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yt5X9S2cXrE

Title: "When I'm Ragnar: The Red God of Merseyside"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yt5X9S2cXrE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yt5X9S2cXrE</a>

 ;D  ;D Damn I really miss him.
Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #815 on: March 17, 2021, 09:20:30 pm »
Don't worry Naruto, our Ragnar is now surely feasting in Valhalla with the gods
Re: Liverpool complete deal to sign Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #816 on: March 18, 2021, 08:33:42 am »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on March 17, 2021, 09:20:30 pm
Don't worry Naruto, our Ragnar is now surely feasting in Valhalla with the gods
is he dead?????
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #817 on: July 2, 2021, 08:07:04 am »
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #818 on: July 2, 2021, 10:35:37 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  2, 2021, 08:07:04 am
https://twitter.com/PLinnameeskond/status/1410726686304337926?s=19

Sounds like that Paide Linnameeskond just picked up a lot of Liverpool fans this week ;D


Also...

'Its come to our attention that Liverpool fans have asked us to refer to our newest signing as Lord Klavan. Good idea ;D'

^ https://twitter.com/PLinnameeskond/status/1410665376703254533





-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Some info and videos on Lord Ragnar...







Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ragnar_Klavan

LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1307

LiverpoolFC.com Player profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/history/past-players/ragnar-klavan











'Welcome to Liverpool Football Club Ragnar Klavan #17 You'll Never Walk Alone. Here's his first interview as a #RED' (6 minutes):-

www.facebook.com/LFC.SporeBranch/videos/1052847194801217/



'Getting to Know: Ragnar Klavan' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4qBJa8ztk7c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4qBJa8ztk7c</a>



'Ragnar Klavan: Goals, Skills & Assists - 2017/18':-

www.facebook.com/ReadFootballCo/videos/503002420078954



'Ragnar Klavan shares his feelings on life so far as a Liverpool player.':-

www.facebook.com/LFC.SporeBranch/videos/1111080495644553



Ragnar Klavan goal vs Derby County:-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/10154809968642573



Ragnar Klavan goal vs Burnley:

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/271676800400035



'Ragnar Klavan last minute goal with Titanic music':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/95N6j87gBLA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/95N6j87gBLA</a>



'I miss you Klavan':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OhyD4DftJbY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OhyD4DftJbY</a>



'Ragnar Klavan, a red hero':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5oU3PL577f8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5oU3PL577f8</a>



Ragnar Klavan: The Documentary:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QNtquDBpE1g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QNtquDBpE1g</a>



'When I'm Ragnar: The Red God of Merseyside':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yt5X9S2cXrE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yt5X9S2cXrE</a>



'Sad to see you go, love you forever Raggy X' (aka Star Wars Ragnar):-

https://twitter.com/Luke_TJH/status/1030518152919240704



'Ragnar The Red Rises':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3wEoyioz_wY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3wEoyioz_wY</a>



'Ragnar Klavan explains 'The Klavan Turn'':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LpzafjSM41k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LpzafjSM41k</a>



















'Ragnar Klavan: Dancing with the Stars in Estonia' - 2022; with football commentary (90 second video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ptddxeyICbc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ptddxeyICbc</a>



'Ragnar Klavan Eurovision Song Contest Appearance - 2023':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1Uiqwtupftc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1Uiqwtupftc</a>





'RAGNAR KLAVAN: about his breakthrough, career and liverpool' - 2 hour video, with English subtitles:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w_BhKYqlQ0o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w_BhKYqlQ0o</a>



'1STAGE VESTLUS #25 - Ragnar Klavan' - 90 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vurnj70RzVY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vurnj70RzVY</a>










« Last Edit: Today at 01:13:31 pm by oojason »
Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,347
    • @hartejack
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #819 on: July 2, 2021, 11:23:52 am »
Used to see him in the big Tesco quite a bit - he had a very smart petrol blue mac.
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #820 on: November 29, 2022, 01:08:35 pm »

'Ragnar Klavan: Dancing with the Stars in Estonia' - with football commentary (90 second video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ptddxeyICbc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ptddxeyICbc</a>

Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #821 on: November 29, 2022, 05:19:55 pm »
Quote from: oojason on November 29, 2022, 01:08:35 pm
'Ragnar Klavan: Dancing with the Stars in Estonia' - with football commentary (90 second video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ptddxeyICbc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ptddxeyICbc</a>

He looks younger! Remember when he was first to dive into that lake in the pre season training?
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #822 on: November 29, 2022, 07:18:05 pm »
*note to self - get down to a Paide game some time soon - it's only an hour away......*

Former Estonian PM was on that - came 2nd - wish Ragnar had lamped him one.....
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #823 on: February 9, 2023, 06:39:20 am »
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #824 on: May 12, 2023, 08:59:01 pm »
 :wave

Quote
"HELLO, LIVERPOOL! This is Estonia calling. Here are our points for this years Eurovision song contest.  📞 🇪🇪

Our
@LFC
 🐐  Ragnar Klavan will be giving out the Estonian points at tomorrows
@Eurovision
 song contests final at Liverpool.

Get ready Liverpool, he´s back again!

https://twitter.com/JKTallinnaKalev/status/1656973443278012416
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #825 on: May 12, 2023, 09:31:07 pm »
Väga hea mõte 💚🙏
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #826 on: Yesterday at 11:29:29 pm »
Bloody hell they actually put him on  :scarf
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #827 on: Yesterday at 11:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Yesterday at 11:29:29 pm
Bloody hell they actually put him on  :scarf

And he got in a mention of YNWA.
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #828 on: Yesterday at 11:41:37 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:33:35 pm
And he got in a mention of YNWA.

By far the best moment of the show
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #829 on: Today at 12:17:48 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:33:35 pm
And he got in a mention of YNWA.

King Ragnar!

What a boss night  ;D 
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #830 on: Today at 12:19:37 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:41:37 pm
By far the best moment of the show
Very this.
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #831 on: Today at 12:21:08 pm »
Up there with Cheryl Baker for me - Euro Goat
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #832 on: Today at 02:13:25 pm »
He was at his charismatic best, bless him!
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #833 on: Today at 04:26:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:13:25 pm
He was at his charismatic best, bless him!
That was quite expressive - for an Estonian man ;D
Re: Ragnar Klavan
« Reply #834 on: Today at 09:39:39 pm »
I was stunned by the cameo up there with Sean connery in in Robin Hood prince of theives.
