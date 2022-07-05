The Duffers have said from the start that they know the ending, and are just working toward that (I take your point about padding - I expect they originally envisaged doing the entire story over 3 or perhaps 4 seasons, but s1 was such a hit they got pressured to extend it; it's good that they insist s5 will be the last - although there's talk of a spin-offWRT Max, Vecna needed 4 kills to create the gates necessary to push through into the real world. He'd likely have had other victims potentially lined up, but Max was already 'prepped' and put herself in that vulnerable position to give him the easy target.They're my theories at least.

You're probably right but if that's the case why arse around with the Demagorgon, Mindflayer etc and only then start picking off teenagers sitting on guilt? The first 3 to die are entirely unremarkable and similar kids could have been found years/decades before. I'm on board with the idea the Duffers know the ending and having 001 be the arch villain makes a lot of sense but the pressure to generate additional seasons has meant that the story doesn't hang together.



The point about the Upside Down being a mirror of Hawkins at a particular point in time is a good example of this. At the time Vecna was cast into the Upside Down, Hawkins definitely existed because he grew up in the creepy house. But the Upside Down they show us when Vecna falls into it more closely resembles the slopes of Mount Doom with Gollum crawling up the side of it.



Anyway it's probably a fool's errand picking holes in a fantasy show!