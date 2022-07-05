« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags  (Read 78542 times)

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #920 on: July 5, 2022, 12:36:41 pm »
Good to see Master of Puppets going into the charts.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #921 on: July 5, 2022, 01:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  5, 2022, 12:24:16 pm

Spoiler
The Duffers have said from the start that they know the ending, and are just working toward that (I take your point about padding - I expect they originally envisaged doing the entire story over 3 or perhaps 4 seasons, but s1 was such a hit they got pressured to extend it; it's good that they insist s5 will be the last - although there's talk of a spin-off  ;D

WRT Max, Vecna needed 4 kills to create the gates necessary to push through into the real world. He'd likely have had other victims potentially lined up, but Max was already 'prepped' and put herself in that vulnerable position to give him the easy target.

They're my theories at least.

[close]

Spoiler
You're probably right but if that's the case why arse around with the Demagorgon, Mindflayer etc and only then start picking off teenagers sitting on guilt? The first 3 to die are entirely unremarkable and similar kids could have been found years/decades before. I'm on board with the idea the Duffers know the ending and having 001 be the arch villain makes a lot of sense but the pressure to generate additional seasons has meant that the story doesn't hang together.

The point about the Upside Down being a mirror of Hawkins at a particular point in time is a good example of this. At the time Vecna was cast into the Upside Down, Hawkins definitely existed because he grew up in the creepy house. But the Upside Down they show us when Vecna falls into it more closely resembles the slopes of Mount Doom with Gollum crawling up the side of it.

Anyway it's probably a fool's errand picking holes in a fantasy show!
[close]
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,607
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #922 on: July 5, 2022, 02:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July  5, 2022, 12:36:41 pm
Good to see Master of Puppets going into the charts.

:thumbup
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,034
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #923 on: July 5, 2022, 03:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July  5, 2022, 12:36:41 pm
Good to see Master of Puppets going into the charts.
Enjoyed the Siouxsie and the Banshees song choice at the end too.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,153
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #924 on: July 5, 2022, 03:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on July  5, 2022, 01:29:41 pm
Spoiler
You're probably right but if that's the case why arse around with the Demagorgon, Mindflayer etc and only then start picking off teenagers sitting on guilt? The first 3 to die are entirely unremarkable and similar kids could have been found years/decades before. I'm on board with the idea the Duffers know the ending and having 001 be the arch villain makes a lot of sense but the pressure to generate additional seasons has meant that the story doesn't hang together.

The point about the Upside Down being a mirror of Hawkins at a particular point in time is a good example of this. At the time Vecna was cast into the Upside Down, Hawkins definitely existed because he grew up in the creepy house. But the Upside Down they show us when Vecna falls into it more closely resembles the slopes of Mount Doom with Gollum crawling up the side of it.

Anyway it's probably a fool's errand picking holes in a fantasy show!
[close]


Spoiler

Exactly. If Vecna is behind everything thats gone on, why dont the numerous kills in series 1-3 count towards the 4 he needs to open the gate?

[close]
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,338
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #925 on: July 5, 2022, 03:45:09 pm »
I'm assuming because

Spoiler
He was the mastermind and the architect, but he wasn't getting his hands dirty. The other kills were the Demigorgon and the zombified mind flayer thing.

On the other dimension thing - it is another dimension but it's clearly a version of the real world. Vecna wouldn't have shaped the world in the same image, he wouldn't have known everything about the above world to do so. It's a dark refraction in my eyes, a tainted copy but a type of copy nonetheless.
[close]
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,357
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #926 on: July 5, 2022, 04:08:37 pm »
If Buzz Lightyear actually thinks he's a space ranger.....why does he freeze with the other toys when humans are around?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,171
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #927 on: July 5, 2022, 06:44:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  5, 2022, 03:35:32 pm
Spoiler

Exactly. If Vecna is behind everything thats gone on, why dont the numerous kills in series 1-3 count towards the 4 he needs to open the gate?

[close]

Spoiler

He's spent decades building shit

It even showed him starting the process

The Doctor also mentioned that the people he'd killed all made him stronger. Perhaps it took him that long to build the aparatus that would allow the four gates to be placed and opened and that he was only strong enough to actually put the power in to open them then.

He also said that Eleven had paved the way for him

We're assuming that those picked were also random. This may be the case, or it may not.

I think there will be an awful lot of explanation in the last series and it's nice to see that they feel the have the time to extend an episode rather than cram it into 45 minutes and ruin the build-up.


[close]
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,432
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #928 on: July 5, 2022, 08:40:53 pm »
I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it. Sure, it was a bit self-indulgent and you could pick out holes all day, but fuck that. It was a fun watch. Derivative as fuck of other, more iconic things, but that's not a bad thing either. It went a bit mad towards the later episodes, and at one point turned into a cartoon, but the last two episodes were entertaining enough to redeem it.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,432
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #929 on: July 5, 2022, 08:45:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  5, 2022, 03:35:32 pm
Spoiler

Exactly. If Vecna is behind everything thats gone on, why dont the numerous kills in series 1-3 count towards the 4 he needs to open the gate?
[close]

Because they - the Duffer Bros - were just winging it. They made a decent thing that they probably expected to last one series of, it caught on, and "oh, shit, we gotta come up with something else now". A bit like Star Wars in that regard.




Logged

Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,683
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #930 on: July 6, 2022, 03:38:42 am »
Quote from: redwillow on July  5, 2022, 10:09:44 am
sad to have no more Stranger Things to watch for a good couple of years. Going to be interesting how they tackle the ageing of the characters again. It doesn't feel like a story line where they can afford to start with '3 years later'

Indeed. It was kinda funny seeing Will with a 5 o'clock shadow in this series.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,348
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #931 on: July 6, 2022, 11:17:14 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on July  5, 2022, 12:33:05 pm
Do have a very sneaky feeling that the only way they can close all these gateways and stuff is.....

Spoiler
Eleven has to die at the end
[close]

Yeah. This is my suspicion too.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,348
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #932 on: July 6, 2022, 11:19:42 am »
Quote from: redwillow on July  5, 2022, 10:09:44 am
sad to have no more Stranger Things to watch for a good couple of years. Going to be interesting how they tackle the ageing of the characters again. It doesn't feel like a story line where they can afford to start with '3 years later'
Spoiler
with a massive open hole in the middle of the town [spoiler/]
[close]
Some of the Derry Girls are in their 30s but still did believable teenager impressions.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,785
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #933 on: July 6, 2022, 04:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on July  5, 2022, 12:33:05 pm
Do have a very sneaky feeling that the only way they can close all these gateways and stuff is.....

Spoiler
Eleven has to die at the end
[close]

100%.

Was a good series, enjoyed it and Vecna was a sensational baddie. Loved the robert englund cameo, Eddie's appearance and lots more. Thought the run times were a bit self indulgent to be honest. Especially the last ep which was longer than most films and Im not sure justified it at times. I'll be back for S5 though and wasn't sure I would be at the end of S3.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,432
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #934 on: July 6, 2022, 10:00:58 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July  6, 2022, 11:19:42 am
Some of the Derry Girls are in their 30s but still did believable teenager impressions.
The actor that plays Steve is 30. Im also fairly convinced that two or three of those Hellfire members were 30 somethings playing teenagers.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,171
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #935 on: July 7, 2022, 12:04:58 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on July  6, 2022, 10:00:58 pm
The actor that plays Steve is 30. Im also fairly convinced that two or three of those Hellfire members were 30 somethings playing teenagers.

The kids;

Finn Wolfhard (Mike) 19
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) 18
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) 19
Caleb McLaughlin (lucas) 20
Noah Schnapp (Will) 17
Sadie Sink (Max) 20


The older ones

Natalia Dyer (Nancy) 27
Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) 28
Joe Keery (Steve) 30
Dacre Montgomery (Billy) 27
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,574
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #936 on: July 7, 2022, 01:57:34 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July  6, 2022, 11:19:42 am
Some of the Derry Girls are in their 30s but still did believable teenager impressions.

in that vein, the one that i always thought was mad was the chick who played the 11 year old girl in the railway children was actually 20 years old, two years older than jenny agutter who played the lead role as the older sister
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,153
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #937 on: July 7, 2022, 08:08:09 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on July  6, 2022, 10:00:58 pm
The actor that plays Steve is 30. Im also fairly convinced that two or three of those Hellfire members were 30 somethings playing teenagers.

I do have to say some of the CGI they used for the flashback scenes when 011 was younger were quite impressive.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #938 on: July 7, 2022, 08:52:01 am »
I had no idea until this week that Jonathan is played by a Brit. And him and Nancy have been together in real life for six years.
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,815
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #939 on: July 7, 2022, 10:50:30 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July  7, 2022, 08:52:01 am
I had no idea until this week that Jonathan is played by a Brit. And him and Nancy have been together in real life for six years.

And he ain't no oil painting, so he must have a great sense of humour!
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,683
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #940 on: July 7, 2022, 11:29:42 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July  7, 2022, 08:52:01 am
I had no idea until this week that Jonathan is played by a Brit. And him and Nancy have been together in real life for six years.

Eleven is a big Red as well, by all accounts.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,468
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #941 on: July 7, 2022, 12:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July  7, 2022, 08:52:01 am
I had no idea until this week that Jonathan is played by a Brit. And him and Nancy have been together in real life for six years.


Did you know the actor who played Eddie was also British?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,608
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #942 on: July 7, 2022, 12:35:57 pm »
I really enjoyed this season...
Expanded the universe a bit more, Vecna was a great addition (for this kind of show I tend to just go with it and ignore the minor plotholes)

Still a little confused with Vecna's backstory...upide down n all but hopefully the last season will add more context

Eddie was a great new character also.
Not had a weak season yet imo, the nostalgic feel to it all is just great too right down to the sound

Max is a great little character. Had me in tears at one point
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #943 on: July 7, 2022, 12:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  7, 2022, 12:10:03 pm

Did you know the actor who played Eddie was also British?

I'd convinced myself he was Brendan Fraser's son.

It's the eyes.  ;D
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #944 on: July 8, 2022, 08:54:48 am »
the reason that the kills in S1-S3
Spoiler
didn't count towards the 4 kills needed to open the gates was that Vecna was unable to open gates at this point. He said it was his plan from day 1 to lure Eleven close enough so that he could bite her and absorb her powers - the ability to open gates [spoiler/]
[close]
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,842
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #945 on: July 8, 2022, 10:07:28 am »
Spoiler
My god were those last few episodes bloated. Lot of repeating the same things over and over.

Where did the Doc go? Where was the military second helicopter? They just gave up after taking 20 minutes to get up the elevator and seeing a very conspicuous vehicle they could track in about 5 minutes?

Why go through the whole, Max is saved, oh wait dies anyway, oh wait is alive again, in the space of about 3 minutes after taking 2.5 hours to get there. Once again only the newbie gets killed off after turning into a hero late on.

 
[close]

Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,215
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #946 on: July 9, 2022, 07:00:00 am »
Spoiler
Fucking hell they fucked about with Max this season didnt they? Why wont they kill an OG character off? Hate that it had to be Eddie because he was great. Robin or Will would have been sound.
[close]
Logged

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,299
  • Big in Japan
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #947 on: July 9, 2022, 08:43:53 am »
Quote from: BER on July  7, 2022, 12:47:44 pm
I'd convinced myself he was Brendan Fraser's son.

It's the eyes.  ;D

He reminds me of Papa Larazou
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,034
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #948 on: July 9, 2022, 11:37:21 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on July  9, 2022, 08:43:53 am
He reminds me of Papa Larazou
It felt a bit like the actor had been given 10 things I hate about you (if thats the heath ledger one) to watch for inspiration.

League of Gentleman would have been sound too https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnWd0iv8Dq4
Logged

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #949 on: July 9, 2022, 12:38:36 pm »
As enjoyable as it was the whole russian prison storyline was laughably shite.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #950 on: July 9, 2022, 12:57:13 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July  9, 2022, 07:00:00 am
Spoiler
Fucking hell they fucked about with Max this season didnt they? Why wont they kill an OG character off? Hate that it had to be Eddie because he was great. Robin or Will would have been sound.
[close]

Spoiler
Because when Vecna was punished by Papa he was forced to listen to Hounds of Love on loop. So now hes intent on killing any Kate Bush fans and only those kills can open up a gate. Or some other made up reason.

I agree an original character should have gone. No one would miss Will, Mike or Jonathan. Quite like Robin myself
[close]
« Last Edit: July 9, 2022, 01:27:02 pm by Schmarn »
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #951 on: July 17, 2022, 12:10:12 pm »
Quote from: BER on July  7, 2022, 12:47:44 pm
I'd convinced myself he was Brendan Fraser's son.

It's the eyes.  ;D
No way, he looked like a younger version of Robert Downey Jr, so uncanny.

I love the homage to Alien 4 with Winona Ryder's character walking through the Lab.

My favourite season so far, was fantastic viewing.

Vecna and also his back story was fantastic.
« Last Edit: July 17, 2022, 06:19:56 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline NightDancer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #952 on: July 17, 2022, 05:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on July  9, 2022, 12:57:13 pm
Spoiler
Because when Vecna was punished by Papa he was forced to listen to Hounds of Love on loop. So now hes intent on killing any Kate Bush fans and only those kills can open up a gate. Or some other made up reason.

I agree an original character should have gone. No one would miss Will, Mike or Jonathan. Quite like Robin myself
[close]


Spoiler
Would add Eleven to that list too. Her, Mike, Will and Jonathan were just charisma/fun free zones whenever onscreen for me. Find all four characters to be unlikely and really Eleven only exists to be the McGuffin/Deus ex machina at the end of every season after everyone else has done the cool stuff against the big bads.
[close]
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,047
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #953 on: July 17, 2022, 06:13:08 pm »
So, the kid that plays Eddie Munson is from South London but is a big red, season ticket holder, still has family in West Derby. Fair play to him.

Just finished the last episode, decent, quite enjoyed it. Matthew Modine, aka Dr Brenner's huge bouffant is outrageous though, quite a change from that clean cut young fella flying the Memphis Belle!
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,264
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #954 on: July 17, 2022, 07:24:54 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on July 17, 2022, 06:13:08 pm
So, the kid that plays Eddie Munson is from South London but is a big red, season ticket holder, still has family in West Derby. Fair play to him.

Just finished the last episode, decent, quite enjoyed it. Matthew Modine, aka Dr Brenner's huge bouffant is outrageous though, quite a change from that clean cut young fella flying the Memphis Belle!
Hes the guest on last weeks Off Menu podcast.  Very funny too.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #955 on: July 17, 2022, 07:59:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 17, 2022, 07:24:54 pm
Hes the guest on last weeks Off Menu podcast.  Very funny too.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,171
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #956 on: Yesterday at 09:47:27 am »
I'm re-watching the X-files from scratch (Now I don't have to fiddle around with DVDs) :)

And in the episode "Apocrypha", Scully was asked by a scientist if she'd seen 'anything like this' and she said "I've seen Stranger Things, believe me." so I'm wondering if that's where the name came from?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:50:15 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,873
    • @hartejack
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #957 on: Yesterday at 11:34:55 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:47:27 am
I'm re-watching the X-files from scratch (Now I don't have to fiddle around with DVDs) :)

And in the episode "Apocrypha", Scully was asked by a scientist if she'd seen 'anything like this' and she said "I've seen Stranger Things, believe me." so I'm wondering if that's where the name came from?

Stranger things have happened.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,432
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #958 on: Today at 02:47:13 am »
Doubt it. It's a common colloquialism.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 