« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags  (Read 77032 times)

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #920 on: July 5, 2022, 12:36:41 pm »
Good to see Master of Puppets going into the charts.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #921 on: July 5, 2022, 01:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  5, 2022, 12:24:16 pm

Spoiler
The Duffers have said from the start that they know the ending, and are just working toward that (I take your point about padding - I expect they originally envisaged doing the entire story over 3 or perhaps 4 seasons, but s1 was such a hit they got pressured to extend it; it's good that they insist s5 will be the last - although there's talk of a spin-off  ;D

WRT Max, Vecna needed 4 kills to create the gates necessary to push through into the real world. He'd likely have had other victims potentially lined up, but Max was already 'prepped' and put herself in that vulnerable position to give him the easy target.

They're my theories at least.

[close]

Spoiler
You're probably right but if that's the case why arse around with the Demagorgon, Mindflayer etc and only then start picking off teenagers sitting on guilt? The first 3 to die are entirely unremarkable and similar kids could have been found years/decades before. I'm on board with the idea the Duffers know the ending and having 001 be the arch villain makes a lot of sense but the pressure to generate additional seasons has meant that the story doesn't hang together.

The point about the Upside Down being a mirror of Hawkins at a particular point in time is a good example of this. At the time Vecna was cast into the Upside Down, Hawkins definitely existed because he grew up in the creepy house. But the Upside Down they show us when Vecna falls into it more closely resembles the slopes of Mount Doom with Gollum crawling up the side of it.

Anyway it's probably a fool's errand picking holes in a fantasy show!
[close]
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,337
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #922 on: July 5, 2022, 02:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July  5, 2022, 12:36:41 pm
Good to see Master of Puppets going into the charts.

:thumbup
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,004
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #923 on: July 5, 2022, 03:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July  5, 2022, 12:36:41 pm
Good to see Master of Puppets going into the charts.
Enjoyed the Siouxsie and the Banshees song choice at the end too.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,984
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #924 on: July 5, 2022, 03:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on July  5, 2022, 01:29:41 pm
Spoiler
You're probably right but if that's the case why arse around with the Demagorgon, Mindflayer etc and only then start picking off teenagers sitting on guilt? The first 3 to die are entirely unremarkable and similar kids could have been found years/decades before. I'm on board with the idea the Duffers know the ending and having 001 be the arch villain makes a lot of sense but the pressure to generate additional seasons has meant that the story doesn't hang together.

The point about the Upside Down being a mirror of Hawkins at a particular point in time is a good example of this. At the time Vecna was cast into the Upside Down, Hawkins definitely existed because he grew up in the creepy house. But the Upside Down they show us when Vecna falls into it more closely resembles the slopes of Mount Doom with Gollum crawling up the side of it.

Anyway it's probably a fool's errand picking holes in a fantasy show!
[close]


Spoiler

Exactly. If Vecna is behind everything thats gone on, why dont the numerous kills in series 1-3 count towards the 4 he needs to open the gate?

[close]
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,199
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #925 on: July 5, 2022, 03:45:09 pm »
I'm assuming because

Spoiler
He was the mastermind and the architect, but he wasn't getting his hands dirty. The other kills were the Demigorgon and the zombified mind flayer thing.

On the other dimension thing - it is another dimension but it's clearly a version of the real world. Vecna wouldn't have shaped the world in the same image, he wouldn't have known everything about the above world to do so. It's a dark refraction in my eyes, a tainted copy but a type of copy nonetheless.
[close]
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,151
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #926 on: July 5, 2022, 04:08:37 pm »
If Buzz Lightyear actually thinks he's a space ranger.....why does he freeze with the other toys when humans are around?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,077
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #927 on: July 5, 2022, 06:44:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  5, 2022, 03:35:32 pm
Spoiler

Exactly. If Vecna is behind everything thats gone on, why dont the numerous kills in series 1-3 count towards the 4 he needs to open the gate?

[close]

Spoiler

He's spent decades building shit

It even showed him starting the process

The Doctor also mentioned that the people he'd killed all made him stronger. Perhaps it took him that long to build the aparatus that would allow the four gates to be placed and opened and that he was only strong enough to actually put the power in to open them then.

He also said that Eleven had paved the way for him

We're assuming that those picked were also random. This may be the case, or it may not.

I think there will be an awful lot of explanation in the last series and it's nice to see that they feel the have the time to extend an episode rather than cram it into 45 minutes and ruin the build-up.


[close]
Logged
Fuck the French

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,417
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #928 on: July 5, 2022, 08:40:53 pm »
I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it. Sure, it was a bit self-indulgent and you could pick out holes all day, but fuck that. It was a fun watch. Derivative as fuck of other, more iconic things, but that's not a bad thing either. It went a bit mad towards the later episodes, and at one point turned into a cartoon, but the last two episodes were entertaining enough to redeem it.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,417
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #929 on: July 5, 2022, 08:45:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July  5, 2022, 03:35:32 pm
Spoiler

Exactly. If Vecna is behind everything thats gone on, why dont the numerous kills in series 1-3 count towards the 4 he needs to open the gate?
[close]

Because they - the Duffer Bros - were just winging it. They made a decent thing that they probably expected to last one series of, it caught on, and "oh, shit, we gotta come up with something else now". A bit like Star Wars in that regard.




Logged

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,681
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 03:38:42 am »
Quote from: redwillow on July  5, 2022, 10:09:44 am
sad to have no more Stranger Things to watch for a good couple of years. Going to be interesting how they tackle the ageing of the characters again. It doesn't feel like a story line where they can afford to start with '3 years later'

Indeed. It was kinda funny seeing Will with a 5 o'clock shadow in this series.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,323
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 11:17:14 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on July  5, 2022, 12:33:05 pm
Do have a very sneaky feeling that the only way they can close all these gateways and stuff is.....

Spoiler
Eleven has to die at the end
[close]

Yeah. This is my suspicion too.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,323
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 11:19:42 am »
Quote from: redwillow on July  5, 2022, 10:09:44 am
sad to have no more Stranger Things to watch for a good couple of years. Going to be interesting how they tackle the ageing of the characters again. It doesn't feel like a story line where they can afford to start with '3 years later'
Spoiler
with a massive open hole in the middle of the town [spoiler/]
[close]
Some of the Derry Girls are in their 30s but still did believable teenager impressions.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,782
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 04:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on July  5, 2022, 12:33:05 pm
Do have a very sneaky feeling that the only way they can close all these gateways and stuff is.....

Spoiler
Eleven has to die at the end
[close]

100%.

Was a good series, enjoyed it and Vecna was a sensational baddie. Loved the robert englund cameo, Eddie's appearance and lots more. Thought the run times were a bit self indulgent to be honest. Especially the last ep which was longer than most films and Im not sure justified it at times. I'll be back for S5 though and wasn't sure I would be at the end of S3.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,417
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 10:00:58 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:19:42 am
Some of the Derry Girls are in their 30s but still did believable teenager impressions.
The actor that plays Steve is 30. Im also fairly convinced that two or three of those Hellfire members were 30 somethings playing teenagers.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,077
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #935 on: Today at 12:04:58 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:00:58 pm
The actor that plays Steve is 30. Im also fairly convinced that two or three of those Hellfire members were 30 somethings playing teenagers.

The kids;

Finn Wolfhard (Mike) 19
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) 18
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) 19
Caleb McLaughlin (lucas) 20
Noah Schnapp (Will) 17
Sadie Sink (Max) 20


The older ones

Natalia Dyer (Nancy) 27
Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) 28
Joe Keery (Steve) 30
Dacre Montgomery (Billy) 27
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,548
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #936 on: Today at 01:57:34 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:19:42 am
Some of the Derry Girls are in their 30s but still did believable teenager impressions.

in that vein, the one that i always thought was mad was the chick who played the 11 year old girl in the railway children was actually 20 years old, two years older than jenny agutter who played the lead role as the older sister
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 