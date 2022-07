Spoiler

Thought it was a decent episode, for the first two thirds, although probably one of the weakest of the whole season.



But my god the ending was drab, was so bored I was looking to see if it'd be ending soon. The military stuff, the papa conflict, the helicopter set piece in the desert, the 'oh look the baddies got papa, how conflicting, maybe he wasnt so bad' blah. Just no tension at all, I thought. Think it was twenty plus minutes of meh, although it probably cost a huge amount of the budget.



I still have high hopes for the finale but not arsed watching four hours of this back to back, especially after this one didn't pull me in like the rest of this season has. Maybe tomorrow night