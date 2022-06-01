Just finished it. Absolutely loved it. Despite the episode lengths it all felt relevant to me, so much good stuff in there and it really does pull a lot of stuff together.



Surprised by some of the lack of love for season 3, thought it was a real return to form after season 2 which was the weakest for me, and season 4 has just built on that and knocked it out the park. Episode 4 and 7 as others have mentioned were particular highlights.



A couple of things. Im slightly confused as the return in July is badged as Season 4 volume 2, and theyve specifically mentioned season 5 as the end so does that suggest another one after volume 2?



Also Netflix persistence with splitting the seasons for this, BCS and Ozark must be their way of trying to hold onto subscribers for longer, which they seem to be struggling to do at the moment