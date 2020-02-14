« previous next »
Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
February 14, 2020, 06:47:45 pm
Quote from: Something Worse on February 14, 2020, 05:40:26 pm
I totally get why they do it, but every show with a great cast seems to take pleasure in splitting them up.

Like I don't actually care about all the weird dumb otherworld stuff. I want to see the pals palling it up and being fun. You can pretty much name any show with a great ensemble cast and they do the same thing after the first season.


So you don't like the plot & wish it was a teenage version of Friends  :lmao :lmao
Something Worse

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
February 14, 2020, 07:13:00 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 14, 2020, 06:47:45 pm

So you don't like the plot & wish it was a teenage version of Friends  :lmao :lmao

Yes I prefer watching good acting to b-movie CGI nonsense. You've got me.  ::)
TepidT2O

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
February 14, 2020, 08:40:57 pm
Quote from: Something Worse on February 14, 2020, 07:13:00 pm
Yes I prefer watching good acting to b-movie CGI nonsense. You've got me.  ::)
Its more 80s teen movie..... and that I love.....
rebel23

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
February 15, 2020, 06:53:46 am
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on February 14, 2020, 08:40:57 pm
Its more 80s teen movie..... and that I love.....

its also supposed to be a kinda sci-fi show.

I will be interested to see where they take this now.  I thought they would finish it where it was but i think its done so well they feel compelled to keep it going.  The cast etc. (kids) wiil be fully grown up by now.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
February 15, 2020, 04:23:50 pm
Quote from: rebel23 on February 15, 2020, 06:53:46 am
its also supposed to be a kinda sci-fi show.

I will be interested to see where they take this now.  I thought they would finish it where it was but i think its done so well they feel compelled to keep it going.  The cast etc. (kids) wiil be fully grown up by now.

From what I've read they had the full story mapped out before they even pitched it to Netflix.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
February 15, 2020, 04:25:14 pm
Quote from: Something Worse on February 14, 2020, 07:13:00 pm
Yes I prefer watching good acting to b-movie CGI nonsense. You've got me.  ::)

Ok,ok easy tiger.

Have you watched Defiance ? great cast,story and CGI.
Something Worse

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
February 16, 2020, 12:21:47 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 15, 2020, 04:25:14 pm
Ok,ok easy tiger.

Have you watched Defiance ? great cast,story and CGI.

Never heard of it, but I'll give it a go pal
TepidT2O

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
February 16, 2020, 07:12:44 pm
Locke and Key is pretty good if anyone is missing their Stranger Things...


redk84

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
February 20, 2020, 10:38:07 am
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on February 16, 2020, 07:12:44 pm
Locke and Key is pretty good if anyone is missing their Stranger Things...

I am missing my Stranger things....was gonna give the whole thing a rewatch...will give this a go instead. Cheers
Kopout

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
April 13, 2020, 12:09:53 pm
Finally finished watching this. same shit different season. only thing different is people of hawkins are dumber and more passive then ever. they even built mini russia under them without them knowing. monster are more useless, they can't kill any of the overcrowded cast. best they can do is just push them to the wall for a minor scratch.

thats me done with this series. loved the first season won't bother with season 4. without 80's stuff most would feel the same. as with everything these days style over substance
soxfan

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
August 19, 2020, 09:14:55 pm
Duffer brothers talk future of 'Stranger Things'

Season 4 of "Stranger Things" won't be the end of the show.

Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer, who created the series, revealed some hints about how the series will wrap in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story," Ross Duffer said.

Viewers were left with the kids of Hawkins spending the summer of 1985 fighting the supernatural in Season 3.

As for Season 4, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and Ross Duffer said "that will dictate when we go back."

In the meantime, the Duffer brothers said they have had more time to work on the scripts and visual effects. "For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we're able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments," Matt Duffer said.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/19/entertainment/duffer-brothers-stranger-things/index.html
duvva

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
August 20, 2020, 01:20:49 pm
Sounds like a bit of a wait for the next series, the kids wont look like kids anymore soon
AndyMuller

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
August 20, 2020, 01:27:57 pm
Maya Hawke has released an album. Supposed to be quite good. Steve released one last year aswell which was cool.
The Bournemouth Red

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
August 22, 2020, 11:29:29 am
Late to the party, but started this last night.  Feel a weekend binge coming up  :)
TepidT2O

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
August 22, 2020, 11:52:25 am
Youve got a treat to keep you occupied...
Dynasty

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
August 22, 2020, 11:54:07 am
God this show is so overrated season1 aside.
jackh

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
August 22, 2020, 11:54:42 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 20, 2020, 01:27:57 pm
Maya Hawke has released an album. Supposed to be quite good. Steve released one last year aswell which was cool.

For anyone else interested:

Quote from: jackh on August 21, 2020, 09:26:57 pm
Spoiler
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OzOPCZCZjY8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OzOPCZCZjY8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iBs8XgoNe1c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iBs8XgoNe1c</a>
[close]
sinnermichael

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
May 6, 2021, 04:11:39 pm
jackh

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
May 6, 2021, 05:01:49 pm
Quote from: Dynasty on August 22, 2020, 11:54:07 am
God this show is so overrated season1 aside.

Irrespective, I still find it very entertaining & enjoyable.

Quote from: sinnermichael on May  6, 2021, 04:11:39 pm
https://twitter.com/Stranger_Things/status/1390290283284385792

Saw this bumped and was so sure it was finally going to be a release date - waiting on quite a few!
fucking appalled

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
May 6, 2021, 07:51:33 pm
Hope its not a prequel
Sarge

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
May 6, 2021, 08:21:16 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on May  6, 2021, 07:51:33 pm
Hope its not a prequel

My 13 year old daughter said its not, thats a flashback scene she said, she is an expert on this show so... ;D
TepidT2O

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
May 6, 2021, 08:59:42 pm
Dont think its out until 2022 though
jackh

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
May 6, 2021, 09:12:53 pm
Quote from: Sarge on May  6, 2021, 08:21:16 pm
My 13 year old daughter said its not, thats a flashback scene she said, she is an expert on this show so... ;D

I'm sure I remember reading that due to the longer-that-usual gap between filming, and the natural real-world aging of the cast (being teenagers), it would be heavily focused on all of the growing pains that go with being in friendship groups in your mid-teens.  I feel like that could apply to s3 though, so perhaps I'm a little mixed up (stranger things have...).
Sarge

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
May 6, 2021, 09:14:35 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  6, 2021, 08:59:42 pm
Dont think its out until 2022 though

She said yes its looking like it.
Titi Camara

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 01:17:25 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ILwLN6hV-X8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ILwLN6hV-X8</a>

Not sure I have any excitement left for this show but will no doubt watch it when it airs, they never seemed to recapture the magic of the first season imho

As an aside, casters are still really struggling to find another role that lands for Millie B Brown, suspect she will slide away into obscurity when ST doesn't eventually get renewed....
Sarge

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 12:38:32 pm
I'm told Enola Holmes has about 7 books so tht should keep her busy.
afc turkish

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 01:21:58 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 01:17:25 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ILwLN6hV-X8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ILwLN6hV-X8</a>

Not sure I have any excitement left for this show but will no doubt watch it when it airs, they never seemed to recapture the magic of the first season imho



Still have a degree of excitement about it, but that's a fair and accurate assessment.

Seasons 2 and 3 have been progressively "Netflixed," easily visible in new plotlines and characters.
tubby pls.

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 03:28:38 pm
Season 2 was a bit of a flub for me, but the third season was really good, even if it was basically a completely different show by that point.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 04:59:19 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 03:28:38 pm
Season 2 was a bit of a flub for me, but the third season was really good, even if it was basically a completely different show by that point.

It was/is still the show that the brothers had planned all along though.
tubby pls.

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 05:09:58 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:59:19 pm
It was/is still the show that the brothers had planned all along though.

Season 3 felt more like an action romp compared to the first.  Comes with a bigger budget, of course, and I like both seasons anyway.  They just feel very different.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
Yesterday at 06:06:01 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 12:38:32 pm
I'm told Enola Holmes has about 7 books so tht should keep her busy.
And she was great in it. Be surprised if she doesn't have a long career in the film / TV industry.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Stranger Things - Use Spoiler Tags
« Reply #791 on: Today at 03:12:59 am »
Really odd shout to call time on Millie Bobby Browns career.
