« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Down

Author Topic: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)  (Read 568316 times)

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5080 on: October 12, 2024, 12:32:37 pm »
Strange decision unless his injuries have seriously taken their toll. Could still do a job for more or less anyone.

All the best Joel, and thanks for your contribution to the reds.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5081 on: October 12, 2024, 12:37:36 pm »
Klopp paid tribute to Matip in May this year when the defenders departure from Liverpool was confirmed.

In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joël Matip, said the former manager. Im not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him.

A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being  we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have. Joëls qualities as a player are there for all to see and as a club, we have benefited from them since the moment he joined. I dont think hes had too many headlines over the years but he has only ever been a very famous figure within our group. I have said before that if there was one person who wouldnt care if he was underrated it would be Joël, but the truth is we could not have rated him more highly.
Logged

Offline Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5082 on: October 12, 2024, 01:32:21 pm »
Would love it if we could find some kind of role for him at the club. If he doesn't go in to coaching I couldn't think of anybody better to be a pundit for LFCTV or something like that. He has the best voice! and what a player he was for us!!! Great person and a true legend. YNWA Joël lad!
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,213
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5083 on: October 12, 2024, 01:33:07 pm »
Such a shame, still had lots to offer but I guess his rehab hadn't gone as well as he'd liked.

Best of luck with everything Joel what a player.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5084 on: October 12, 2024, 03:00:15 pm »
One of the best signings in the club's history.  Poetry in motion at his best. Never missed a beat when he returned from injury so I fully expected him to boss it elsewhere for a few more seasons.  Must have lingering problems from the injury. Thanks for the memories Joel.
Logged

Offline blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5085 on: October 12, 2024, 04:59:07 pm »
The kind of player that makes football a joy to watch. Hope he has a good retirement and a rest, but would love to see him back at the club in some capacity. Even just for the christmas parties.
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5086 on: October 12, 2024, 05:40:53 pm »
Thanks for everything Joel :)
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Offline bossjon

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5087 on: October 12, 2024, 05:56:13 pm »
A bit of a mix between Lawrenson and Henchoz.

He had the athleticism and pace of Lawrenson, also silky and could bring the ball forward like Lawro.
He was always number two and a bit underrated like Henchoz (to sami) and Lawro (to Hansen) to be fair.

Like Henchoz he threw his body on the line, but never made much headlines compared to the two more classier defenders in Sami and Virgil.

Who knows if he would've been as prolific if he didn´t have Virgil beside him and played in United with Maguire let says, arguably not fair because every player seems like a top player when they play with Virgil, but the pair of them was probably the best pairing we had since Hansen-Lawro.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,827
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5088 on: October 12, 2024, 11:16:49 pm »
Possibly my favourite player of the Klopp era, I remember there was some idiot on here before who thought he was poor on the ball  ;D A Rolls Royce of a centre-back.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5089 on: October 13, 2024, 09:56:10 pm »
I remember his first three league games for us had him coming up against peak Kane, Vardy and Lukaku. He handled all of them with ease, and I knew we had a real player on our hands. He only got better once Virgil was alongside him. If not for his injuries, I think we'd possibly be talking about the club's greatest ever centreback pairing, and I say that fully aware of rival claims.

I'll remember that goal against Leeds, and that pass to Origi in Madrid, and how safe and secure it always felt to see his name on the teamsheet.
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,515
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5090 on: November 17, 2024, 05:48:57 am »
For me, big Joel and Virgil is the best center back pair Ive ever seen. What a man
Logged

Offline Sven can I open my pressie

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5091 on: November 17, 2024, 03:36:52 pm »
I miss his marauding runs straight through midfield and up to the edge of the box. He'd slalom around tackles with ease. 
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5092 on: December 4, 2024, 10:03:34 pm »
I am still mystified that, not only did we not extend his contract by a season when he was playing at very high level, but no one else took interest in him, and forced him into early retirement. Bizarre.
Logged

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,993
  • Cool as
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5093 on: Yesterday at 09:08:55 pm »
Let's get him out of retirement in January. Announce it on Christmas day, the first Jo-El.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,073
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5094 on: Today at 01:45:16 am »
I was honestly surprised and a little disappointment that we didn't pick him up as a free agent when no one else bit. But... maybe his ACL recovery hasn't gone well, or he just doesn't have the motivation to work his way back again. He would have been a very handy 5th wheel.
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,636
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #5095 on: Today at 02:34:17 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:45:16 am
I was honestly surprised and a little disappointment that we didn't pick him up as a free agent when no one else bit. But... maybe his ACL recovery hasn't gone well, or he just doesn't have the motivation to work his way back again. He would have been a very handy 5th wheel.

Yeah for all we know his doctors have said that his knee can't take it and another injury could totally wreck his knee or cause major issues in later life.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Up
« previous next »
 