Klopp paid tribute to Matip in May this year when the defenderís departure from Liverpool was confirmed.



ďIn all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than JoŽl Matip,Ē said the former manager. ďIím not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him.



ďA wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being Ė we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have. JoŽlís qualities as a player are there for all to see and as a club, we have benefited from them since the moment he joined. I donít think heís had too many headlines over the years but he has only ever been a very famous figure within our group. I have said before that if there was one person who wouldnít care if he was underrated it would be JoŽl, but the truth is we could not have rated him more highly.Ē