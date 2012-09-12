« previous next »
Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)

Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5040 on: May 20, 2024, 01:29:04 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on May 20, 2024, 08:46:31 am
I have no idea why but gives off the goofy uncle who smokes weed or something vibes  ;D

I always had this idea that when all the other players turn up in their fancy landrovers and supercars, Matip would turn up in his mum's old Panda or similar. ;D
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5041 on: May 20, 2024, 02:19:56 pm
Didn't realize he was leaving until yesterday. One of the first signings of the Klopp era and what a player he was. Never got the respect he deserved from those outside the Liverpool circle, presumably due to Van Dijk's presence and injuries, but he was one of the best in the world for a few years.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5042 on: May 20, 2024, 02:21:13 pm
Thank you for everything, Big Bird.

Incredible player, funny guy and just a low-key majestic beast.

Liverpool legend forever.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5043 on: May 20, 2024, 06:12:59 pm
I'll miss his mesmerizing runs, cool looks at opponents when he dominated them all game long, and that slap on Hendo's neck...

Fantastic player!
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5044 on: May 21, 2024, 01:10:33 am
Thanks for all the great memories Joel, shame we couldn't see him in a red shirt one final time after his injury.

Definitely a character, but most importantly a great footballer and a fantastic defender!
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5045 on: May 21, 2024, 01:30:06 am
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on May 18, 2024, 09:17:54 am
Just out of curiosity, have there been any whispers about where he might end up? I know Kloppo hinted a little that he might retire, but just wondered if there had been any update on his recovery or whether there has been any interest from other clubs. Would be nice if he ended up somewhere like, say, Red Bull Salzburg ;D

I've had a quick look and there's nothing about him in Germany. transfermarkt.de has latest transfer rumours about him from the end of April when apparently the Corriere della Serra reported Lazio and Roma might be interested in him. Haven't seen the original report, but found it quoted in some Italian outlets, but I don't think it was anything substantive, just that they might possibly be looking at him. Can't see him going to Salzburg. Don't think he fits the profile of players they sign.

Wish him the best wherever he ends up though. Was always a player who did his job whenever he was fit (bar the odd mistake every player makes). Will miss him going on his little adventures, but it looks like Jarrell Quansah has been taking a good look at him in training and will take over his role in the future. Joel also comes across as a great person. It was clear he didn't want to be in the spotlight, but at the same time he was always a good sport when Big Virg and others were putting him on the spot.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5046 on: July 20, 2024, 04:06:36 pm
Off to Leverkusen by the looks of it.

Wish we'd kept the lovable bastard but good on him if it goes through.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5047 on: July 21, 2024, 01:03:04 pm
one of our best free transfers.

and could be for leverkusen if his injuries healed up.

always professional and still remains underrated as one of the vital cog that helps us win some shiny things.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5048 on: July 22, 2024, 02:24:52 pm
Not sure what makes him so likeable the goofy smile, easygoing demeanour or the gallops into midfield.  Will miss him
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5049 on: July 22, 2024, 04:06:35 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 22, 2024, 02:24:52 pm
Not sure what makes him so likeable the goofy smile, easygoing demeanour or the gallops into midfield.  Will miss him

All of the above, plus the genuinely shocked outrage when called for a foul he believes he did not commit...
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5050 on: July 22, 2024, 04:17:58 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 22, 2024, 04:06:35 pm
All of the above, plus the genuinely shocked outrage when called for a foul he believes he did not commit...

Oh yes i remember that now   ;D
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5051 on: July 22, 2024, 05:41:37 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 22, 2024, 04:17:58 pm
Oh yes i remember that now   ;D

Agijoel was the best... ;D
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5052 on: July 25, 2024, 06:05:47 pm
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5053 on: July 25, 2024, 07:21:35 pm
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5054 on: September 2, 2024, 03:34:00 pm
Has the legend signed for anyone yet?
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5055 on: September 2, 2024, 05:30:39 pm
Not quite yet, but West Ham are being linked.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5056 on: September 2, 2024, 05:34:31 pm
Shame he's had a lot of injury problems in his careers as he'd suit any side around. Hope he finds a club soon,
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5057 on: Today at 03:50:17 pm
Looks like he is retiring. Incredibly underrated player in his time here.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5058 on: Today at 04:01:36 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:50:17 pm
Looks like he is retiring. Incredibly underrated player in his time here.

I'm not sure he was underrated, but just so injury prone he was never someone that could be relied upon to keep his place in the side over an entire season.

Shame for him if he's being forced into early retirement though, if he can stay fit he could still play at a decent level.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5059 on: Today at 04:05:03 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:01:36 pm
I'm not sure he was underrated, but just so injury prone he was never someone that could be relied upon to keep his place in the side over an entire season.

Shame for him if he's being forced into early retirement though, if he can stay fit he could still play at a decent level.
Think our supporters appreciated him and rated him appropriately. I dont think neutrals rated him as highly as they should have though. Shame about the constant injuries and the major one last season. He had really rebounded from a tough 22/23 season and was one of our better performers to start the season.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5060 on: Today at 04:05:04 pm
He was definitely underrated by the wider football fan base to be fair even if not by ourselves. The amount of people who supported other teams I'd argue with about how good he was after they'd outright laughed because I said he was one of the best centre backs in the league was unreal. An outstanding defender, plagued by injuries and didn't reach his full potential with us. One of those what could have beens if he'd managed to stay fit throughout his time here, his partnership with Virgil could have won us a few more league titles.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5061 on: Today at 04:11:06 pm
Such a shame could do a job in Italy or back to a smaller German club.

Oh well our legends team just got better.  :D
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5062 on: Today at 04:13:30 pm


