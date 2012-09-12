« previous next »
Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)

Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5040 on: Yesterday at 01:04:08 pm
   I fancied this song for the fella back in 2016 or 17 but there were no takers.      Reckon it'd have been a beauty for the fella . High on bounceablity . Go to about 00.59    "You're Joel Matip
Ah well, there you go!!.

                                                     
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqWc2X8fSuc

Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5041 on: Yesterday at 01:29:04 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 08:46:31 am
I have no idea why but gives off the goofy uncle who smokes weed or something vibes  ;D

I always had this idea that when all the other players turn up in their fancy landrovers and supercars, Matip would turn up in his mum's old Panda or similar. ;D
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5042 on: Yesterday at 02:19:56 pm
Didn't realize he was leaving until yesterday. One of the first signings of the Klopp era and what a player he was. Never got the respect he deserved from those outside the Liverpool circle, presumably due to Van Dijk's presence and injuries, but he was one of the best in the world for a few years.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5043 on: Yesterday at 02:21:13 pm
Thank you for everything, Big Bird.

Incredible player, funny guy and just a low-key majestic beast.

Liverpool legend forever.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 06:12:59 pm
I'll miss his mesmerizing runs, cool looks at opponents when he dominated them all game long, and that slap on Hendo's neck...

Fantastic player!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5045 on: Today at 01:10:33 am
Thanks for all the great memories Joel, shame we couldn't see him in a red shirt one final time after his injury.

Definitely a character, but most importantly a great footballer and a fantastic defender!
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Reply #5046 on: Today at 01:30:06 am
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on May 18, 2024, 09:17:54 am
Just out of curiosity, have there been any whispers about where he might end up? I know Kloppo hinted a little that he might retire, but just wondered if there had been any update on his recovery or whether there has been any interest from other clubs. Would be nice if he ended up somewhere like, say, Red Bull Salzburg ;D

I've had a quick look and there's nothing about him in Germany. transfermarkt.de has latest transfer rumours about him from the end of April when apparently the Corriere della Serra reported Lazio and Roma might be interested in him. Haven't seen the original report, but found it quoted in some Italian outlets, but I don't think it was anything substantive, just that they might possibly be looking at him. Can't see him going to Salzburg. Don't think he fits the profile of players they sign.

Wish him the best wherever he ends up though. Was always a player who did his job whenever he was fit (bar the odd mistake every player makes). Will miss him going on his little adventures, but it looks like Jarrell Quansah has been taking a good look at him in training and will take over his role in the future. Joel also comes across as a great person. It was clear he didn't want to be in the spotlight, but at the same time he was always a good sport when Big Virg and others were putting him on the spot.
