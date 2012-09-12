Just out of curiosity, have there been any whispers about where he might end up? I know Kloppo hinted a little that he might retire, but just wondered if there had been any update on his recovery or whether there has been any interest from other clubs. Would be nice if he ended up somewhere like, say, Red Bull Salzburg



I've had a quick look and there's nothing about him in Germany. transfermarkt.de has latest transfer rumours about him from the end of April when apparently the Corriere della Serra reported Lazio and Roma might be interested in him. Haven't seen the original report, but found it quoted in some Italian outlets, but I don't think it was anything substantive, just that they might possibly be looking at him. Can't see him going to Salzburg. Don't think he fits the profile of players they sign.Wish him the best wherever he ends up though. Was always a player who did his job whenever he was fit (bar the odd mistake every player makes). Will miss him going on his little adventures, but it looks like Jarrell Quansah has been taking a good look at him in training and will take over his role in the future. Joel also comes across as a great person. It was clear he didn't want to be in the spotlight, but at the same time he was always a good sport when Big Virg and others were putting him on the spot.