.

Joel Matip

Matip leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season

LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/team/mens/player/joel-matip LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1304 Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jo%C3%ABl_Matip ' - as of September 2022:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/OG7oIuxj1Ek ' (his 11th and last goal for Liverpool - in a 2-1 away win vs WHU):-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Xlb1s3yKhvE ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/TntNCs1JcpU ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/8_CPHvciivY ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/1SPNfH5fLhg ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/X8DIXPTizQA ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/O5gXLOyGIqI ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Q9MANN8_4_Y ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/En7Q2_M3CE8 ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/isfO8cRwfDg ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/OgfY9i7CHZ0 ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/xHV2ky47kxo ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/TdVSKMZIvvQ ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0eu-yS03AD0 ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Fvb_u3TvJjQ .' - 2 minute montage:-Matip vs Tierney (Joel wins the ball - Tierney book Matip; because... y'know Tierney...):-' (2021):-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/7FiRXV5y-Vw ' - as of December 2023:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/einim2X8UOg ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/IBWrxGmG0fk ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Sk-KmwYhzag ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/IVKSOmaQwxE ' - with Joel:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/s05pW8lVWJo ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/67Xvq0GlTG4 ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/yMq4WkKV0Xw ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/NsklIdJv_DA December 2023 Christmas Party...(out of contract)...' - 2 minute video from LFC:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/X2PNtLYErYs 'Joel Matip will bid farewell to the Reds this summer after an eight-season spell during which he helped the club to some of its most memorable modern moments.Thank you for everything, Joel ❤️' - https://x.com/LFC/status/1791370671630487925 'Joel Matip set to join Liverpool at end of season on free transfer' (Summer 2016) - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/35576713 Joel Matip signs new Liverpool deal until 2024 (October 2019) - www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/11838735/joel-matip-signs-new-long-term-liverpool-deal-until-2024 'Joel Matip has been really good - and not just defensively' - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/350820-joel-matip-form-liverpool-mark-lawrenson Signing Joel Matip was one of Liverpool's best pieces of transfer business, says Jurgen Klopp - www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool/signing-joel-matip-was-one-of-liverpool-fc-best-pieces-of-transfer-business-says-jurgen-klopp-a4248411.html Joel Matip: Liverpoolís Silent Leader in Defense - https://breakingthelines.com/player-analysis/joel-matip-liverpools-silent-leader-in-defense Joel Matip: You feel part of something special here at Liverpool - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/446004-joel-matip-you-feel-part-of-something-special-here-at-liverpool Joel Matip: How Liverpoolís elite ball-carrier revived his career - www.thisisanfield.com/2022/03/joel-matip-how-liverpools-elite-ball-carrier-revived-his-career 'I wish I had Matip's quality!' - VVD admits to being jealous of Matip dribbling skills - www.goal.com/en-gb/news/i-wish-i-had-matip-s-quality-van-dijk-admits-to-being-jealous-of-liverpool-team-mate-s-dribbling-skills/blte83e9c121f024bb2 A Showcase Of Matipís Quality On The Ball - https://liverpoolgoals.com/video-a-showcase-of-matips-quality-on-the-ball Joel Matip offers unexpected change in new role under Klopp (October 2023) - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/joel-matip-liverpool-jurgen-klopp-27877607 One of the Most Underrated Defenders in European Football? - https://tomkinstimes.com/2021/10/joel-matip-analysis-one-of-the-most-underrated-defenders-in-european-football Joel Matip: A cult icon among Liverpool fans - www.nytimes.com/athletic/2873710/2021/10/12/joel-matip-a-cult-icon-among-liverpool-fans (in full: https://archive.ph/u2Afx 'The one and only Joel Matip!' - www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/the-one-and-only-joel-matip-why-liverpool-loves-its-goalscoring-dribbling-social-media-superstar/blteaa6d70e5cc8e20f Joel Matip: ĎMe, a cult hero? Thatís not the worst thing Iíve ever heardí - www.thetimes.co.uk/article/joel-matip-me-a-cult-hero-thats-not-the-worst-thing-ive-ever-heard-8wnbt8s06 (in full: https://archive.ph/LRsQ2 The Curious Case Of Joel Matipís Liverpool Career - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2023/10/writing-joel-matip-liverpool-career Joel Matipís Liverpool Legacy Keeps Going From Strength To Strength - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/02/writing-joel-matip-liverpool-career-analysed/ Matip: ďIím Never Really Satisfied with MyselfĒ - https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/liverpool-fc-news-coverage/2021/11/23/22798416/joel-matip-never-satisfied-with-myself-improvement-fitness-liverpool-centre-half-champions-league Joel Matip: suffers ACL injury, confirms Reds boss Jurgen Klopp (December 2023) - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67644402 LFC to Ignore Klopp Advice Ahead of Transfer Window - https://onefootball.com/en/news/report-liverpool-to-ignore-jurgen-klopp-advice-ahead-of-transfer-window-39497907 Joel Matip & Liverpoolís Forgotten Farewell - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2024/05/writing-joel-matip-liverpool-forgotten-farewell The superb '' twitter account - https://twitter.com/NoContextJMatip ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ē Aof RAWK's '' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...