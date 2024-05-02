« previous next »
Author Topic: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)  (Read 530817 times)

Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
What we have desperately missed is his ability to carry the ball out from the back.

That was something he excelled at and none of our other centre backs are capable of doing.

Nothing better than Joel marauding up the pitch, I wish him well.

Very underated player.
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.

Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Quote from: jack witham on May  2, 2024, 06:48:08 pm
What we have desperately missed is his ability to carry the ball out from the back.

That was something he excelled at and none of our other centre backs are capable of doing

Not sure I agree with that, I've been pleasantly surprised by Quansah's ability to travel with the ball a good 30 or 40 yards up the pitch.

Honestly, I love Matip, but I think it'd be negligible to extend his contract at this point.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Had to double check that Spurs game wasn't his last start as that would have been cruel to a great servant.

Don't think he was every rated as highly outside Liverpool in his pomp which I also think is criminal he was good as VVD for a time.

Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Too injury prone but probably our second best centre half.

Make no mistake he was a massive loss
 His experience alone would have been invaluable
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Quote from: Bread on May  2, 2024, 07:20:13 pm
Not sure I agree with that, I've been pleasantly surprised by Quansah's ability to travel with the ball a good 30 or 40 yards up the pitch.

Honestly, I love Matip, but I think it'd be negligible to extend his contract at this point.
me too, so let's do it!
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Quote from: darragh85 on May  2, 2024, 08:35:03 pm
Too injury prone but probably our second best centre half.

Make no mistake he was a massive loss
 His experience alone would have been invaluable

Games like Atalanta and Old Trafford were the defence lost their heads.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Quote from: Fromola on May  2, 2024, 10:07:44 pm
Games like Atalanta and Old Trafford were the defence lost their heads.

We were completely overrun by Atalanta (the disparity had some even speculating on here they were on something) from the very start when Kelleher made that save with his head.

We were ambushed by a more more athletic team, especially in midfield, and they were able to breach the back line far too easily.

Without protection infront of the defence there's very little the like of Matip could have done to comtain the bombardment. 

At OT, the Quansah pass, Matip likely wouldn't have done that. Still, one ball over the top by Casemiro to the area vacated by the show 6 meant they too were able to freely run at the back line, which ended with the fella finishing top corner (very hard to see what any defender could have done to stop that).

We've been leaking easy goals all season, including when Matip was in the team, as we've had the same flaky midfield all season. 23 times now gone behind. This isn't a late collapse. The leakage has been there all season, marginally better than last season when we had no midfield protection at all. The central defence has generally been excellent. Virgil, maybe the Arsenal mix up, cant think much else. Quansah, again, switching off for the pass at OT, and the dead rubber vs West Ham could have done more for the headed goal, but other than that he barely put a foot wrong.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Quote from: KC7 on May  3, 2024, 12:25:34 am
We were completely overrun by Atalanta (the disparity had some even speculating on here they were on something) from the very start when Kelleher made that save with his head.

We were ambushed by a more more athletic team, especially in midfield, and they were able to breach the back line far too easily.

Without protection infront of the defence there's very little the like of Matip could have done to comtain the bombardment. 

At OT, the Quansah pass, Matip likely wouldn't have done that. Still, one ball over the top by Casemiro to the area vacated by the show 6 meant they too were able to freely run at the back line, which ended with the fella finishing top corner (very hard to see what any defender could have done to stop that).

We've been leaking easy goals all season, including when Matip was in the team, as we've had the same flaky midfield all season. 23 times now gone behind. This isn't a late collapse. The leakage has been there all season, marginally better than last season when we had no midfield protection at all. The central defence has generally been excellent. Virgil, maybe the Arsenal mix up, cant think much else. Quansah, again, switching off for the pass at OT, and the dead rubber vs West Ham could have done more for the headed goal, but other than that he barely put a foot wrong.

That Fulham game was a turning point though (when Matip got injured). Our games went chaotic from that week to week. We had a fair few convincing wins before that, particularly at home.

Not saying that's because of losing Matip, but defensive injuries accumulated. Ali, Trent, Matip, Konate and Robbo all getting injuries. We've missed Matip most recently as Konate hasn't been at all sharp and Gomez has been used as full back cover through 2024. That then overloads Konate to become mire susceptible to injuries.

Defensive injuries have stopped us being settled at the back and our defensive midfield area is.substandard.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 12:35:04 am
https://tribuna.com/en/news/liverpoolfc-2024-05-15-jurgen-klopp-disagreed-with-liverpool-over-matip-decision-joyce/

Klopp had already told the club he was definitely leaving in November (before Matip got injured) so that doesn't really compute that he'd be advising the club what to do on contracts. In reality, it's why the likes of Trent and Virg's deals have run down to their last year.

If Matip had stayed injury free this season, and playing well, then would make sense to try and keep him. Would have been lunacy to give him a new deal after the ACL though and at 33 in the summer.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Gonna miss him. Underrated player, in particular outside of LFC fans where hes seldom noticed, and a great character
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Classy centre half, good footballer, seems a nice bloke...cursed by injuries...leaves with a blessing
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Matip was an excellent Bosman signing for us. Very good player, good character.

Everything comes to an end, and his time at Liverpool is up. I hope he is getting close to being fit as he can still do a good job for someone else.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 05:32:31 pm
Classy centre half, good footballer, seems a nice bloke...cursed by injuries...leaves with a blessing

I'd say he's been one of the most underrated players in England since he signed. Brilliant defender who never got the credit he deserved. Gonna miss his mazy giraffe like runs out of defence...
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Best free transfer in my memory. Some might have forgotten, but at the business end of 2019 Champions League winning campaign, he was actually on par (arguably better) than VVD. I hope they NEVER shut down "No Context Joel Matip" Twitter.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
.
Some videos and info on Joel Matip...






LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/team/mens/player/joel-matip

LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1304

Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jo%C3%ABl_Matip









'Joel Matip all 10 goals for Liverpool' - as of September 2022:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OG7oIuxj1Ek" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OG7oIuxj1Ek</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/OG7oIuxj1Ek



'Matip's goal vs West Ham in 2023' (his 11th and last goal for Liverpool - in a 2-1 away win vs WHU):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xlb1s3yKhvE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xlb1s3yKhvE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Xlb1s3yKhvE



'Joel Matip Most EPIC GOALS Ever':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TntNCs1JcpU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TntNCs1JcpU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/TntNCs1JcpU



'Joel Matip ( The Under-Rated Defender)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8_CPHvciivY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8_CPHvciivY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/8_CPHvciivY



'Joel Matip - Defensive skills and Goals - Liverpool - 2016/2017':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1SPNfH5fLhg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1SPNfH5fLhg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/1SPNfH5fLhg



'Joel Matip is the Most UNDERRATED Defender in 2018/2019':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X8DIXPTizQA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X8DIXPTizQA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/X8DIXPTizQA



'Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip - LIVERPOOLS WALL - Tackles and Goals - 2019 HD':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O5gXLOyGIqI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O5gXLOyGIqI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/O5gXLOyGIqI



'Joël Matip Centre-back Pattern 2019/2020':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q9MANN8_4_Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q9MANN8_4_Y</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Q9MANN8_4_Y



'Joel Matip Skills and Goals! 2020!':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/En7Q2_M3CE8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/En7Q2_M3CE8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/En7Q2_M3CE8



'Joël Matip 2022 ● Amazing Defensive Skills | HD':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/isfO8cRwfDg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/isfO8cRwfDg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/isfO8cRwfDg



'Joël Matip 2023 - Amazing Defensive Skills':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OgfY9i7CHZ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OgfY9i7CHZ0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/OgfY9i7CHZ0



'Joel Matip is just PHENOMENAL':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xHV2ky47kxo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xHV2ky47kxo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/xHV2ky47kxo



'When Joel Matip Get Bored of Defending':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TdVSKMZIvvQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TdVSKMZIvvQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/TdVSKMZIvvQ



'Joël Matip - When Football Becomes Art':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0eu-yS03AD0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0eu-yS03AD0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0eu-yS03AD0







'Every angle of Joel Matip's brilliant goal against Leeds United':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fvb_u3TvJjQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fvb_u3TvJjQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Fvb_u3TvJjQ



'Joel Matip v Manchester City - 2022 FA Community Shield.' - 2 minute montage:-

https://twitter.com/humanerrorsteph/status/1158693624424497154



Matip vs Tierney (Joel wins the ball - Tierney book Matip; because... y'know Tierney...):-

https://twitter.com/NoContextJMatip/status/1724190594321256799



'Joel Matip Interview' (2021):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7FiRXV5y-Vw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7FiRXV5y-Vw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/7FiRXV5y-Vw







Trophies won at Liverpool...







































'Joel Matip: Funniest Moments In Liverpool🤣' - as of December 2023:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/einim2X8UOg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/einim2X8UOg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/einim2X8UOg



'Joel Matip being unintentionally funny for 3 minutes and 52 seconds FT Klopp':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IBWrxGmG0fk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IBWrxGmG0fk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/IBWrxGmG0fk



'Joel Matip funny moments Compilation':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sk-KmwYhzag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sk-KmwYhzag</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Sk-KmwYhzag



'Joel Matip funny celebration 😂 / #Shorts':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IVKSOmaQwxE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IVKSOmaQwxE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/IVKSOmaQwxE



'The Team Meeting: 'Let's break the internet' | A Liverpool FC Content Creative session' - with Joel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s05pW8lVWJo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s05pW8lVWJo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/s05pW8lVWJo



'Jurgen Klopp and Joel Matip guess the footballer | Pick The Pro':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/67Xvq0GlTG4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/67Xvq0GlTG4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/67Xvq0GlTG4



'How many Premier League centre-backs can you name in 30 seconds? | Van Dijk vs Matip | Lies':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yMq4WkKV0Xw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yMq4WkKV0Xw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/yMq4WkKV0Xw



'Alternative Commentary: 'Matip like Ronaldinho' | Tsimikas & Joel relive Southampton win':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NsklIdJv_DA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NsklIdJv_DA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/NsklIdJv_DA







December 2023 Christmas Party...

















Matip leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season (out of contract)...



'Thank you Joel! Liverpool FC's tribute to Joel Matip' - 2 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X2PNtLYErYs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X2PNtLYErYs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/X2PNtLYErYs







'Joel Matip will bid farewell to the Reds this summer after an eight-season spell during which he helped the club to some of its most memorable modern moments.Thank you for everything, Joel ❤️' - https://x.com/LFC/status/1791370671630487925







Some articles on Matip at Liverpool...


'Joel Matip set to join Liverpool at end of season on free transfer' (Summer 2016) - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/35576713

Joel Matip signs new Liverpool deal until 2024 (October 2019) - www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/11838735/joel-matip-signs-new-long-term-liverpool-deal-until-2024

'Joel Matip has been really good - and not just defensively' - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/350820-joel-matip-form-liverpool-mark-lawrenson

Signing Joel Matip was one of Liverpool's best pieces of transfer business, says Jurgen Klopp - www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool/signing-joel-matip-was-one-of-liverpool-fc-best-pieces-of-transfer-business-says-jurgen-klopp-a4248411.html

Joel Matip: Liverpools Silent Leader in Defense - https://breakingthelines.com/player-analysis/joel-matip-liverpools-silent-leader-in-defense

Joel Matip: You feel part of something special here at Liverpool - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/446004-joel-matip-you-feel-part-of-something-special-here-at-liverpool

Joel Matip: How Liverpools elite ball-carrier revived his career - www.thisisanfield.com/2022/03/joel-matip-how-liverpools-elite-ball-carrier-revived-his-career

'I wish I had Matip's quality!' - VVD admits to being jealous of Matip dribbling skills - www.goal.com/en-gb/news/i-wish-i-had-matip-s-quality-van-dijk-admits-to-being-jealous-of-liverpool-team-mate-s-dribbling-skills/blte83e9c121f024bb2

A Showcase Of Matips Quality On The Ball - https://liverpoolgoals.com/video-a-showcase-of-matips-quality-on-the-ball

Joel Matip offers unexpected change in new role under Klopp (October 2023) - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/joel-matip-liverpool-jurgen-klopp-27877607

One of the Most Underrated Defenders in European Football? - https://tomkinstimes.com/2021/10/joel-matip-analysis-one-of-the-most-underrated-defenders-in-european-football

Joel Matip: A cult icon among Liverpool fans - www.nytimes.com/athletic/2873710/2021/10/12/joel-matip-a-cult-icon-among-liverpool-fans (in full: https://archive.ph/u2Afx)

'The one and only Joel Matip!' - www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/the-one-and-only-joel-matip-why-liverpool-loves-its-goalscoring-dribbling-social-media-superstar/blteaa6d70e5cc8e20f

Joel Matip: Me, a cult hero? Thats not the worst thing Ive ever heard - www.thetimes.co.uk/article/joel-matip-me-a-cult-hero-thats-not-the-worst-thing-ive-ever-heard-8wnbt8s06 (in full: https://archive.ph/LRsQ2)

The Curious Case Of Joel Matips Liverpool Career - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2023/10/writing-joel-matip-liverpool-career

Joel Matips Liverpool Legacy Keeps Going From Strength To Strength - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/02/writing-joel-matip-liverpool-career-analysed/

Matip: Im Never Really Satisfied with Myself - https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/liverpool-fc-news-coverage/2021/11/23/22798416/joel-matip-never-satisfied-with-myself-improvement-fitness-liverpool-centre-half-champions-league

Joel Matip: suffers ACL injury, confirms Reds boss Jurgen Klopp (December 2023) - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67644402

LFC to Ignore Klopp Advice Ahead of Transfer Window - https://onefootball.com/en/news/report-liverpool-to-ignore-jurgen-klopp-advice-ahead-of-transfer-window-39497907

Joel Matip & Liverpools Forgotten Farewell - www.theanfieldwrap.com/2024/05/writing-joel-matip-liverpool-forgotten-farewell


The superb 'No Context Joel Matip' twitter account - https://twitter.com/NoContextJMatip ;D













----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
One of my favourite players over the last few years, exceptional defender and seems an all round great guy. Hugely underrated for us and for me is up there with the best to have played for the club.

Thank you Joël
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Can't believe we signed this legend on a free thanks for everything Herr Matip
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Wonderful player, wonderful person, and integral part of one of our greatest eras, our best ever free signing (tied with Jimmy Milner), and supplier of one of our greatest ever assists.

Thanks Joel. 
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Boss defender, enjoyed every second of him being here.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
One of the most underrated players weve ever had. Thought he was head and shoulders our player of the year in 21/22, his ball carrying that season was ridiculously good.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Good luck Joel!
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:59:50 am
One of the most underrated players weve ever had. Thought he was head and shoulders our player of the year in 21/22, his ball carrying that season was ridiculously good.
We missed his experience in the business end of the season.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Pound for pound one of our best signings of all time. Good luck Joel.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Great player and a great signing.

All the best Joel.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
100% he'll end up at Brentford or Brighton if he wants to stay in England. Their analysts will be licking their lips that a player this good at forward progression from the back is available on a free.
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
he is a legend in my opinion. At times he was even better than Virgil. Such an intelligent and offensive CB with 100% dedication.

We would win much more with him not injured :/

Will be missed. All the best Joel! YNWA!
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Really going to miss Joel...

Off he goes on another adventure...
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Incredible player and ill miss him a lot. Hes also unintentionally hilarious

Hope he finds a great team and manages to reach the same high level following injury
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Came on a free
Won the lot
Will leave a legend

What a play he turned out to be for us, so many good memories and moments, so many laughs from his general persona. One of those who'll be missed massively in and around the squad.

Thanks for the memories and the trophies Joel!
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
All the best Joel. You'll be missed  :(

Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Best of luck Joel, what a player. Loved his forward runs with his flapping arms <3
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Legendary player.

Thank you Joel, loved watching you play.

Best wishes.
