Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
Author
Topic: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip) (Read 500922 times)
Egyptian36
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,655
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
«
Reply #4840 on:
Today
at 09:22:24 am »
Really sad to think the game against Fulham was his last game for us. A liverpool legend and one of the best free signings in the history of football ever.
Too early for flapjacks?
It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,118
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
«
Reply #4841 on:
Today
at 09:25:38 am »
An ACL rupture is 9 months? I hope we look after him right to the end of his rehab even if it means giving him a month by month extension on a peppercorn salary like we did with Lallana so he could celebrate our title win with us.
Legs
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,445
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
«
Reply #4842 on:
Today
at 09:39:29 am »
Im gutted for him I was hoping it wasnt an ACL but Klopp said it was bad and you think please dont be ACL.
He is hard to replace as he reads the game so well and is excellent at ball carrying.
Ycuzz
of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,984
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
«
Reply #4843 on:
Today
at 09:48:59 am »
Shite news.
According to Opta. Joel and Virgil together; played 72, 51wins, 16draws and only 5 losses. At Anfield you ask? 26wins, 4draws and -zero- losses.
Excellent player Big Joel..
@Yvanicuzz
DangerScouse
"You picked on the wrong city!"
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,997
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
«
Reply #4844 on:
Today
at 09:56:14 am »
Only 72 games? I'm surprised at that.
