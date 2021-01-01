« previous next »
Really sad to think the game against Fulham was his last game for us. A liverpool legend and one of the best free signings in the history of football ever.
An ACL rupture is 9 months? I hope we look after him right to the end of his rehab even if it means giving him a month by month extension on a peppercorn salary like we did with Lallana so he could celebrate our title win with us.
Im gutted for him I was hoping it wasnt an ACL but Klopp said it was bad and you think please dont be ACL.

He is hard to replace as he reads the game so well and is excellent at ball carrying.
Shite news.

According to Opta. Joel and Virgil together; played 72, 51wins, 16draws and only 5 losses. At Anfield you ask? 26wins, 4draws and -zero- losses.

Excellent player Big Joel..
Only 72 games? I'm surprised at that.
