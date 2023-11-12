For me, no chance.



Matip probably equal to Hyypia, if not better (more pace), but way better defender than Carra. Not even close for me.



As I said, one of the best in our history along with the greats of the past and has consistently been a top performer since he's arrived (8th season now, and Carra's only had about 4-5 seasons as a top centre half).



Hyypia and Carragher have got heroic, backs against the wall, performances in games we were massively outgunned going for them though. The FA Cup final in 2001 or various 2005 CL games spring to mind. And it was in a period coming out of the wilderness too. Matip has been brilliant for us (and is certainly a better player than Carra ever was, perhaps Hyypia too) but he's been brilliant in a less memorable way.