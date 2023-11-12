His reaction to the yellow killed me Been absolutely top this season.
His runs forward are fantastic. Of course he's been making these runs for years but it really does give us another passing option and I don't see many teams tracking his runs.
his reaction was 100% understandable. that wasn't a foul in a million years.
When he does this I make up my mind whether he looks magnificent or just ungainly. Hes like an adolescent gazelle.
Matip could easily be considered a liverpool legend when his time here is done
He is a legend already. No doubt about it.One of the best in our history.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Hansen, Yeats, Hughes, Smith, Thompson, Lawrenson, Van Dijk, Carragher and Hyypia would be ahead of him
For me, no chance.Matip probably equal to Hyypia, if not better (more pace), but way better defender than Carra. Not even close for me.As I said, one of the best in our history along with the greats of the past and has consistently been a top performer since he's arrived (8th season now, and Carra's only had about 4-5 seasons as a top centre half).
Id agree. I dont recall Hyppia making any Matip themed mazy ball carrying runs.
