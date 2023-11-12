« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)  (Read 491532 times)

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,941
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #4680 on: Yesterday at 06:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 12, 2023, 06:43:49 pm
His reaction to the yellow killed me :lmao

Been absolutely top this season.

For a lad who is absolute Zen, most of the time.... That was hilarious. Joel. Unique.
Logged

Offline Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,211
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #4681 on: Yesterday at 07:11:01 pm »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Yesterday at 04:14:56 pm
His runs forward are fantastic. Of course he's been making these runs for years but it really does give us another passing option and I don't see many teams tracking his runs.

When he does this I make up my mind whether he looks magnificent or just ungainly. Hes like an adolescent gazelle.
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,474
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #4682 on: Yesterday at 07:20:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:17:41 pm
his reaction was 100% understandable.  that wasn't a foul in a million years.

More than that he put his body on the line and took a hard hit to make an excellent brave and important tackle. Tierney's shit bias unbalanced the entire world.  ;D More or less represented evil incarnate at that moment. To me as well.

God i hope we give him an extension. He was brilliant yesterday.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,296
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #4683 on: Yesterday at 07:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Farman on Yesterday at 07:11:01 pm
When he does this I make up my mind whether he looks magnificent or just ungainly. Hes like an adolescent gazelle.

More like one of those gazelles born when the herd is on the move and has to learn to trot straight away to avoid being eaten by lions.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,870
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #4684 on: Yesterday at 07:34:49 pm »
Ibous been fine but Joels been the better player so far this season
Him, Ali, Virgil, Dom, and Mo. On form, those are (or should be) our first choice starters right now.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,447
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 01:51:30 am »
Give him another year please! Always been a top player even when he couldnt get his not even he team.

A good joker too; that smack of Hendos head comes to mind
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,564
  • @tharris113
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 08:55:15 am »
Matip could easily be considered a liverpool legend when his time here is done
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 11:08:46 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:55:15 am
Matip could easily be considered a liverpool legend when his time here is done
He is a legend already. No doubt about it.

One of the best in our history.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,106
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 11:12:21 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 11:08:46 am
He is a legend already. No doubt about it.

One of the best in our history.
Hansen, Yeats, Hughes, Smith, Thompson, Lawrenson, Van Dijk, Carragher and Hyypia would be ahead of him
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 11:22:28 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:12:21 am
Hansen, Yeats, Hughes, Smith, Thompson, Lawrenson, Van Dijk, Carragher and Hyypia would be ahead of him
For me, no chance.

Matip probably equal to Hyypia, if not better (more pace), but way better defender than Carra. Not even close for me.

As I said, one of the best in our history along with the greats of the past and has consistently been a top performer since he's arrived (8th season now, and Carra's only had about 4-5 seasons as a top centre half).
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,296
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 11:25:54 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 11:22:28 am
For me, no chance.

Matip probably equal to Hyypia, if not better (more pace), but way better defender than Carra. Not even close for me.

As I said, one of the best in our history along with the greats of the past and has consistently been a top performer since he's arrived (8th season now, and Carra's only had about 4-5 seasons as a top centre half).

Id agree. I dont recall Hyppia making any Matip themed mazy ball carrying runs.

Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 11:26:16 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 11:22:28 am
For me, no chance.

Matip probably equal to Hyypia, if not better (more pace), but way better defender than Carra. Not even close for me.

As I said, one of the best in our history along with the greats of the past and has consistently been a top performer since he's arrived (8th season now, and Carra's only had about 4-5 seasons as a top centre half).

Hyypia and Carragher have got heroic, backs against the wall, performances in games we were massively outgunned going for them though. The FA Cup final in 2001 or various 2005 CL games spring to mind. And  it was in a period coming out of the wilderness too. Matip has been brilliant for us (and is certainly a better player than Carra ever was, perhaps Hyypia too) but he's been brilliant in a less memorable way.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,154
  • JFT 97
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 11:31:33 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:25:54 am
Id agree. I dont recall Hyppia making any Matip themed mazy ball carrying runs.



Sami did manage to score in 3 different CL quarter finals though. Leverkusen, Juve and Arsenal.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joël Matip (Job Joël André Matip)
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 11:33:50 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 11:22:28 am
For me, no chance.

Matip probably equal to Hyypia, if not better (more pace), but way better defender than Carra. Not even close for me.

As I said, one of the best in our history along with the greats of the past and has consistently been a top performer since he's arrived (8th season now, and Carra's only had about 4-5 seasons as a top centre half).

But how has he looked when he hasn't been playing next to Van Dijk? Hyypia and Carragher led defences that were as generaly as mean as the ones under Klopp while Matip hasn't even been an automatic first choice for much of his time here. Eight seasons sure, but he's only had one since his debut year where he's started more than 22 league games. A top player no doubt but you're being very harsh on Hyypia and Carragher.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 