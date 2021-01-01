« previous next »
Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
great goal - liked the way as soon as someone covered for him, he has the confidence to venture forward
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
He's always been a good CB, why in the match thread I didn't think we needed to change what we were doing and we didn't. I think Klopp was screaming at him for the first goal but Paqueta just walked by Trent, Hendo and Fabinho so ????

He was screaming at Hendo and Fabinho I think.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Glad to see him getting back to his old self, only problem is, he seems to still be lacking a bit of confidence with his passing.  Are people still up for selling him after he scored a winner?
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Goal very simular to that in the Palace 4-2 away in Klopps first full season in that bright yellow kit. Absolute bullet.

Played well as well. expected Gomez to come in for pace really but Joel largely had that side on lock down.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
I thought the club has decided not to renew his contract?
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
It's not so much being "up" for selling him, it's just feels like we need a bit of freshening up in the centre back positions, and if we were to sign a CB in the summer, keeping 5 senior members in that position in the squad seems unfeasible. One of him and Gomez would surely leave, and as Joe is younger, has a longer contract, can cover multiple positions and helps with the homegrown quota, it's starting to feel like Matip's tenure with us is starting to reach it's denouement.
