Glad to see him getting back to his old self, only problem is, he seems to still be lacking a bit of confidence with his passing. Are people still up for selling him after he scored a winner?



It's not so much being "up" for selling him, it's just feels like we need a bit of freshening up in the centre back positions, and if we were to sign a CB in the summer, keeping 5 senior members in that position in the squad seems unfeasible. One of him and Gomez would surely leave, and as Joe is younger, has a longer contract, can cover multiple positions and helps with the homegrown quota, it's starting to feel like Matip's tenure with us is starting to reach it's denouement.