Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
September 9, 2022, 08:33:29 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on September  9, 2022, 07:45:47 pm
Brilliant, brilliant player, I have seen all the centre-half's going back to Yeats and he would actually get in my all-time team and for me is better than VVD. I must see the game different to some on here when they were saying Gomez was playing well. Matip has the ability to bring the ball forward while Gomez seems to stop and then pass it side-ways again.

Totally agree
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

killer-heels

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
September 9, 2022, 08:42:37 pm
He isnt better than Van Dijk.
stockdam

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
September 9, 2022, 09:11:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on September  9, 2022, 08:42:37 pm
He isnt better than Van Dijk.

On current form he is. I have been impressed with him recently and has probably been our best player taking into account the minutes that he has played.
#JFT97

killer-heels

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
September 9, 2022, 09:15:37 pm
Quote from: stockdam on September  9, 2022, 09:11:50 pm
On current form he is. I have been impressed with him recently and has probably been our best player taking into account the minutes that he has played.

He is playing better than Van Dijk, albeit the sample size isnt huge considering he was injured off the back of a game at Fulham where he was poor. But the post indicated that he is a better player.
didi shamone

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
September 11, 2022, 04:52:21 am
Quote from: stockdam on September  9, 2022, 09:11:50 pm
On current form he is. I have been impressed with him recently and has probably been our best player taking into account the minutes that he has played.

He's only had two league appearances. Love the guy but he's barely played .
VVD was imperious in the second half of last season when he looked fully over the injury.  Has looked a bit sluggish so far this year but that could be said about nearly everyone.
Joel walks back into the team now though and never seems to miss a beat after his frequent injuries.
oldman

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
September 11, 2022, 09:27:20 am
the most under rated player in the premier league.

it pisses me off whenever there is a combined team and its always Matip whose left out for a far inferior opposition player
duvva

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Yesterday at 09:54:59 pm
Get in Joel. Brilliant as ever at both ends of the pitch
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Dim Glas

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Yesterday at 09:56:07 pm
I love him, he is one of my absolute favourite ever Liverpool players  ;D
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Ray K

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Yesterday at 09:59:08 pm
He really makes all the difference. We look a completely different team with him and Thiago playing. Well in the big giraffe.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Samie

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Yesterday at 09:59:14 pm
How the fuck did we get him on a free?  ;D
MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Yesterday at 10:00:02 pm
He has to be up there with the best ball-playing defenders. His dribbling solves many problems because it draws the opposition out and creates space for us.
tornado

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Yesterday at 10:01:04 pm
How many runs did he make today with the ball, that extra option and we just look like a different team.

And great goal btw!
Fiasco

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Yesterday at 10:01:15 pm
He's genuinely one of the best centre halves to ever play for us. He really is that good. Sami cost us peanuts and gave us wonderful service; Joel is at least on par with that.
Dim Glas

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Yesterday at 10:04:39 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:01:15 pm
He's genuinely one of the best centre halves to ever play for us. He really is that good. Sami cost us peanuts and gave us wonderful service; Joel is at least on par with that.

Joel is a couple levels above, and like any decent fan, I love(d) Sami. 

Not just for what hes helped us win, but in overall play, defensively sami was of course really good, but Joel not only is a really good defender, he is one of the very best weve had at bringing the ball out and linking the attack. Hes is the all round package.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Samie

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Yesterday at 10:07:07 pm
Also lets be honest Big Sami was slower than an old tortoise.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Yesterday at 10:08:19 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:01:15 pm
He's genuinely one of the best centre halves to ever play for us. He really is that good. Sami cost us peanuts and gave us wonderful service; Joel is at least on par with that.
Absolutely agree. One of the best out there, not many outside Liverpool will agree though, hugely underrated.
rojo para la vida

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Yesterday at 10:08:35 pm
We always look and play better with Joel in the team. One of the classiest centre backs that's ever played for us. Well deserved goal
Simplexity

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Yesterday at 10:08:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:07:07 pm
Also lets be honest Big Sami was slower than an old tortoise.

Helped that he could read the game like an open book. He could defend while sitting on a chair at his best.
Mozology

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm
Our 2nd best CB during the Prem era

1. Virg
2. Joel
3. Konate
4. Sami
5. Gomez
MD1990

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Yesterday at 11:48:09 pm
immense player need him to stay fit
thegoodfella

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Yesterday at 11:54:59 pm
What a man... legend...
anandg_lfc

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 12:05:25 am
Matip is a legend. That smile is infectious.
A-Bomb

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 12:12:37 am
Irrespective of the goal tonight, he was MOTM.

Was a brick wall in defense and commanded the play.....VVD has some competition here as our best defender, and has done for at least 12 months.

An absolute legend, who has quietly been ignored.
Lone Star Red

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 12:12:47 am
Should have been our POTY last season and hes picked up right where he left off.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

rhysd

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 12:18:56 am
He was magnificent tonight.

I love him. One of my favourite ever Liverpool players.
20 and 7

RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 12:49:11 am
Got to be one of the most underrated CBs to grace the league

Rarely if ever hear him mentioned outside of our fans
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 01:13:25 am
A giant of a giant
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

jckliew

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 01:48:32 am
The most under rated player in the team. Joel.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Banquo's Ghost

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 02:45:59 am
I love the way that when he forages forward, the opposition seem thunder struck with indecision (probably admiration too) and rarely does anyone close him down. He can find a killer pass too.
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

KirkVanHouten

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 02:47:07 am
His passing is so valuable. The pass to Jota for Trent's shot deserved a goal.
