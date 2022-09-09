He's genuinely one of the best centre halves to ever play for us. He really is that good. Sami cost us peanuts and gave us wonderful service; Joel is at least on par with that.



Joel is a couple levels above, and like any decent fan, I love(d) Sami.Not just for what hes helped us win, but in overall play, defensively sami was of course really good, but Joel not only is a really good defender, he is one of the very best weve had at bringing the ball out and linking the attack. Hes is the all round package.