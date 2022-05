I expect Konate to play solely because of the pace of Vinicius



I keep hearing this. It seems a bit rubbish to me.Vinicius is a threat but there are several things that will stop him - things that are more important than the slight margin in pace between Konate and Matip. First and foremost is defending high and cutting off the supply to Vinicius. This is primarily a job for our attack and midfield. The second is a high line from our defence, with no raggedness in it. Matip is superb at maintaining this (along with Virg). The third is a command performance from Trent Alexander-Arnold. He needs to be on the front foot attacking and thereby forcing Vinicius backwards towards his own half of the field. He needs to be canny in defence and understand when to reinforce the right side of the field and support his centre backs.Let's face it. If we are simply relying on an individual's speed to neutralise Vinicius it wouldn't be Konate or Matip at centre back. It would be Joe Gomez.