Our player of the season so far?



I don't think anybody, himself included, would have suspected this to be the season where he'd play more games than in any previous season for him at Liverpool. He'd only played 25 games in all competitions in the title winning and behind closed doors season combined. It's been a massive blessing and part of the reason why we're in the situation we are in.For me, probably only behind Salah. I think Fabinho has been consistently great again too, I actually thought he was unlucky not to win our POTS last time around but Salah again had a good personal season.