Hansen was a sub 11 second 100 metre runner. The quickest player on the pitch by a distance.Matip is a top player but Hansen was on a different level. When you see Ox break the lines with his acceleration. Then that is the kind of pace Hansen had.

One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10