« Reply #4360 on: Today at 09:11:38 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:24:09 pm
Anyone here able to let us know where Matip stands in comparison to another great Alan Hansen?

Hansen was a sub 11 second 100 metre runner. The quickest player on the pitch by a distance.

Matip is a top player but Hansen was on a different level. When you see Ox break the lines with his acceleration. Then that is the kind of pace Hansen had.
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 09:19:16 pm »
Joel channelling his inner Alexander-Arnold for that beauty of an assist.  A pass so good the Brighton goalkeeper felt compelled to jump for joy and forgot about his professional duty of care towards a fellow professional.  Good job the referee and VAR could see it that way too eh?!

Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:47:52 pm
All credit and kudos to Red Raw for the gifs of the Brighton goalie's double-hit on Diaz:-



« Reply #4362 on: Today at 11:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:11:38 pm
Hansen was a sub 11 second 100 metre runner. The quickest player on the pitch by a distance.

Matip is a top player but Hansen was on a different level. When you see Ox break the lines with his acceleration. Then that is the kind of pace Hansen had.
Is that right? He was a bit before my time so I never really watched him play. Looking at his frame and skinny gawkiness I never imagined he was so pacy! Learn something new here every day.
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 11:25:36 pm »
Matip is pure class, a definite starter and an attacking threat.
