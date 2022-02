One of our players of the season so far as steady as a rock in defence and Hansenlike when he comes forward as must be one of the best ball carrying center backs I have seen in recent memory. Brilliant to see the man ghost forward as it looks like he gains a yard in pace when running forward.



In terms of blocking or not blocking a shot surely a defender has to put his body in the way otherwise a forward will be shooting at every opportunity he gets. Old school here as hate how the game has progressed to where defenders have to stand unnaturally with hands behind back just in case a ball is blasted against their arm from 5 yards away. Accidental handball rule was there for a reason but the powers to be tinkered with game and now you have lost some of the great arts in defending. We will never see a sliding tackle again esp from behind as its automatic foul these days even if the defender gets all ball first.