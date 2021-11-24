I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact
Quite right. Everyone knows it should be Joel Mapit
His little known cousin Just Thatip played in the French and Greek Leagues for years.
He went on a few adventures today
Welcome backHope he stays retired now and doesn't do an about turn if/when Cameroon qualify for World Cup
I think it was because that was clearly offside, the linesman didn't put it up, the whole play went on and after Alisson makes the save, the linesman puts his flag up. This happened around 3 times in the game and he was rightly pissed off.
No, it wasn't that at all.Occasionally he thinks hes Gwaihir, Greatest and Swiftest of the Eagles of the Third Age, who thrice bore Gandalf away from peril in the service of the fair Peoples and Creatures of Middle Earth.Damned if im gonna tell him different, just look at the wingspan on the guy.
Nerd!!!!!Next you will tell us to the Balrog of Khazad Dhum was just a large bat.
Aye, he lost his shit! However after that incident, the lino put his flag up STRAIGHT AWAY on all the rest of their offsides.
Excellent again. He's significantly quicker than most people think - his stride is just so stupidly long its really deceptive
Him lolloping forwards with the ball through midfield is one of the best things about us at the moment, but has anything ever come of it? He breaks the lines and then seems to always fudge the final pass, like he can't quite believe he's got that far and suddenly has all these options open to him.
He did that again deep into the 2nd half and I think pretty much half the stadium just wanted him to belt it in. He always then plays a pass off to the right flank usually. Safety first. One day, before he leaves, we will see him lash a 25 yarder into the top corner.
