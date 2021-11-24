« previous next »
Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
November 24, 2021, 05:59:44 am


Pretty much whenever big man Joel is on the pitch
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
November 25, 2021, 02:06:39 am
 8)
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
November 25, 2021, 02:15:20 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  4, 2021, 05:50:29 am
Quite right. Everyone knows it should be Joel Mapit
Moel Jatip!
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
November 25, 2021, 03:15:51 am
His little known cousin Just Thatip played in the French and Greek Leagues for years.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
November 25, 2021, 03:34:02 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on November 25, 2021, 03:15:51 am
His little known cousin Just Thatip played in the French and Greek Leagues for years.

Korean cousin, Sukwon...
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 2, 2021, 12:14:50 am
Thought he was excellent. He still can't score from corners, but luckily that didn't matter ;D
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 2, 2021, 12:16:52 am
I thought there were more mistakes in his game today that we are used to seeing, but that may be because of loosing rhythm when hes not in the side. Still much better than playing him every game and letting him get injured.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 2, 2021, 07:21:20 am
He has a new name I watched an NBC stream and Arlo White and Le Saux kept calling him MARtip.

At first I thought it was an Everton player with name Martin or something !
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 2, 2021, 01:47:14 pm
Feel like his passing has been weird lately and he's been a bit rash. Maybe he's traded some of his dependability for lack of injury.  ;D
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 4, 2021, 07:18:54 pm
Nice game
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 4, 2021, 07:26:23 pm
He was playing midfield today.

(Clearly why Klopp said no issues taking Henderson off)
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 4, 2021, 07:38:50 pm
One day, one day! one of those dribbles is gunna finish with a thundercunt in the top corner.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 4, 2021, 07:40:31 pm
He went on a few adventures today
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 4, 2021, 07:59:22 pm
Quote from: Layer 2 on December  4, 2021, 07:40:31 pm
He went on a few adventures today
Love those runs. I hope one day he dances through into the box and bangs one in.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 4, 2021, 08:49:17 pm
Yeah, those runs were very nice to see, no one was prepared for that. The Wolves' players were like "Wtf, wtf, you get to him, no you do..." The only bad part of that is that Fabinho is not fast enough to cover for him.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 4, 2021, 10:47:52 pm
Thought he could have been involved a bit more.  ;)

No Show Jo
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 5, 2021, 03:09:41 am
He was hilarious in the Alison save clip posted in the av thread [https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/r8x3ly/ali_save_and_matip_reaction_to_flag_not_being/][/url].
A proper Basil Fawlty moment.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 5, 2021, 06:00:19 am
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 5, 2021, 07:18:54 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on December  5, 2021, 06:00:19 am


Obviously a Morris Day and The Time fan.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 5, 2021, 12:19:34 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on December  5, 2021, 06:00:19 am


I think it was because that was clearly offside, the linesman didn't put it up, the whole play went on and after Alisson makes the save, the linesman puts his flag up. This happened around 3 times in the game and he was rightly pissed off.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 5, 2021, 12:28:17 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on January 21, 2017, 12:04:23 am
Welcome back

Hope he stays retired now and doesn't do an about turn if/when Cameroon qualify for World Cup

Reckon we need a new thread title here - hopefully someone feeling some creative inspiration can step up...!

It's almost five years since his return from that brief FIFA ban, and since then he's played 100-odd games for us & picked up a few silver pots.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 5, 2021, 12:46:40 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December  5, 2021, 12:19:34 pm
I think it was because that was clearly offside, the linesman didn't put it up, the whole play went on and after Alisson makes the save, the linesman puts his flag up. This happened around 3 times in the game and he was rightly pissed off.
Aye, he lost his shit!  ;D

However after that incident, the lino put his flag up STRAIGHT AWAY on all the rest of their offsides.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 5, 2021, 12:48:38 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December  5, 2021, 12:19:34 pm
I think it was because that was clearly offside, the linesman didn't put it up, the whole play went on and after Alisson makes the save, the linesman puts his flag up. This happened around 3 times in the game and he was rightly pissed off.

Exactly what this is from.  Nobody, and I mean nobody, complains more about the linesman not putting his flag up on clear offsides more dramatically then Matip.  I love it.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 5, 2021, 06:16:32 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December  5, 2021, 12:19:34 pm
I think it was because that was clearly offside, the linesman didn't put it up, the whole play went on and after Alisson makes the save, the linesman puts his flag up. This happened around 3 times in the game and he was rightly pissed off.

No, it wasn't that at all.

Occasionally he thinks hes Gwaihir, Greatest and Swiftest of the Eagles of the Third Age, who thrice bore Gandalf away from peril in the service of the fair Peoples and Creatures of Middle Earth.

Damned if im gonna tell him different, just look at the wingspan on the guy.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 5, 2021, 06:48:20 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on December  5, 2021, 06:16:32 pm
No, it wasn't that at all.

Occasionally he thinks hes Gwaihir, Greatest and Swiftest of the Eagles of the Third Age, who thrice bore Gandalf away from peril in the service of the fair Peoples and Creatures of Middle Earth.

Damned if im gonna tell him different, just look at the wingspan on the guy.

Nerd!!!!!

Next you will tell us to the Balrog of Khazad Dhum was just a large bat.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 5, 2021, 09:33:22 pm
Quote from: newterp on December  5, 2021, 06:48:20 pm
Nerd!!!!!

Next you will tell us to the Balrog of Khazad Dhum was just a large bat.
Nah it's a demon wreathed in shadow and flame, from a distant,ancient world, a long ago age, round about when James Milner was was mid-career.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 5, 2021, 10:10:56 pm
Quote from: Kalito on December  5, 2021, 12:46:40 pm
Aye, he lost his shit!  ;D

However after that incident, the lino put his flag up STRAIGHT AWAY on all the rest of their offsides.

Do not incite the Wrath of Joel...
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
December 6, 2021, 11:12:41 pm
How great was that centre back's performance at Molineux? Almost faultless. A coach could take Matip's 90 minutes v Wolves and show aspiring centre halves what to do when they have the ball.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 05:19:26 pm
Excellent again.

He's significantly quicker than most people think - his stride is just so stupidly long its really deceptive
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 05:20:58 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:19:26 pm
Excellent again.

He's significantly quicker than most people think - his stride is just so stupidly long its really deceptive

He lopes.

He had another of flailing arm strops at the lino for a late offside again, I love those!
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 05:21:05 pm
Him lolloping forwards with the ball through midfield is one of the best things about us at the moment, but has anything ever come of it?  He breaks the lines and then seems to always fudge the final pass, like he can't quite believe he's got that far and suddenly has all these options open to him.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 05:23:10 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 05:21:05 pm
Him lolloping forwards with the ball through midfield is one of the best things about us at the moment, but has anything ever come of it?  He breaks the lines and then seems to always fudge the final pass, like he can't quite believe he's got that far and suddenly has all these options open to him.

He did that again deep into the 2nd half and I think pretty much half the stadium just wanted him to belt it in. He always then plays a pass off to the right flank usually. Safety first. One day, before he leaves, we will see him lash a 25 yarder into the top corner.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 05:33:42 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 05:23:10 pm
He did that again deep into the 2nd half and I think pretty much half the stadium just wanted him to belt it in. He always then plays a pass off to the right flank usually. Safety first. One day, before he leaves, we will see him lash a 25 yarder into the top corner.

Well that would be nice. But you can see why he looks to play someone else in. When a centre back carries the ball from his own half on to the edge of the opponent's box it tends to mean that he's broken at least one line and probably two. There ought therefore to be a Liverpool majority in the box. I'm a bit surprised actually that one of Matip's forays hasn't resulted in a goal in the last few games. 
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 05:36:02 pm
I thought when he ran it to the edge of the box that he was going to play Jota in with a neat forward slip of a pass. Shame.



Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 05:39:32 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 05:23:10 pm
He did that again deep into the 2nd half and I think pretty much half the stadium just wanted him to belt it in. He always then plays a pass off to the right flank usually. Safety first. One day, before he leaves, we will see him lash a 25 yarder into the top corner.

He very often goes for the 1-2 .. would love him to get played in once .. I mean the 'off the outside of the boot' lashed skew into the stands would be a shame but what a moment
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 07:34:19 pm
There are few finer sights in modern football than Joel Matip going for a wander upfield
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Mapip!
Today at 08:14:58 pm
One day he will do a "Maradona goal" and then the world will see.  :D
