Maybe he'll be a bit disappointed with himself when he doesn't manage to clear in the buildup for their second, bit on the whole he was excellent as usual.
Class act. Maybe he will be rested at weekend but you feel safe with him there.
No one brought this thread up, but I think Matip deserves praises for his performance today. Not just the goal-line clearance, his overall play was great, he was the better CB today.
Haha, what?! He was shocking, lost battles everywhere but it happens, he's been amazing for ages so allowed a bad one.
Maybe we were watching a different game, it wasn't a bad one from Matip.
It was. He lost out on the big moments. But as was said, it happens.
Do you mean the unsuccessful block on the first goal? I think that was fortuitous for their player.
That final goal he needs to win that 50-50. Him, Fabinho and Van Dijk are incredible but they all lost out against their opponents on all three goals. Far too casual.
I can't fully disagree. But for the first goal, a lot of people missed the ball and there were fortunate touches on their part. Maybe Matip was expected to win the 50-50, but it's harsh to judge him on that. The second was mostly down to VVD failing to properly challenge for the header, and I can't put any blame on Matip for the 3rd. Hendo and Fab were out of place leaving Trent exposed, and Salah should have tracked back to help Trent.
Body language on both Matip and VVD after their second was blasé as fuck.
Matip should be going all in and trying to properly win that final challenge for the third goal. It was poor and reflected our incredibly passive and casual play at the back all game.
Loved that he tried to bomb forward and take on their entire team.Played a lovely through ball to Jota that split their defence. But I do wish he stops those floaty long balls out wide. Too easy to read and cut out.
