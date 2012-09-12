« previous next »
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4000 on: September 15, 2021, 11:54:04 pm »
Best centre half in the world, isnt he?

Soz Virg.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4001 on: September 16, 2021, 01:04:23 am »
anyone remember when we were gunning for naby and all that initial hype about his underlying metrics and that "packing" one in particular? there was a tweet all over LFC internet spheres people kept sharing explaining the packing thing was essentially how effective a player is at forward penetration e.g how many opposition players he could bypass via dribbling or the right pass to create attacking phases.

i'd love to see how joel rates in there he's absolutely brilliant at it and has been for a while now.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4002 on: September 16, 2021, 06:32:51 am »
I felt he and Fabinho were the only ones displaying composure while defending. Everyone else in the midfield and defence were too frenetic and rushed causing us to lose the ball in dangerous areas once too often . When Van Dijk is there, he is the master of defending calmly and I think the team missed that in the back today.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4003 on: September 16, 2021, 07:49:25 am »
Van Dijk is huge, I don't know why our game has panic when Van Dijk is not there even when there is no significant threat.
No one communicates properly and organizes things when Van Dijk is not there. Matip is amazing at defending but in leadership terms he is not Van Dijk.
The midfield also loses composure when Van Dijk is not there.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4004 on: September 16, 2021, 08:06:02 am »
I love how he turns into Joel Messip once every match. He almost took it past half their team on the edge of the box last night.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4005 on: September 16, 2021, 08:15:09 am »
Maybe he'll be a bit disappointed with himself when he doesn't manage to clear in the buildup for their second, bit on the whole he was excellent as usual.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4006 on: September 16, 2021, 10:20:03 am »
What i'm pleased with is that he seems to have lost his 50p head in the opposition box too. Was alone it felt attacking corners (normally has Firmino and Van Dijk with him as a big attacking threat) and he got his head on quite a few, got a couple on target. 5 goals this season for him incoming
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4007 on: September 16, 2021, 02:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on September 16, 2021, 08:15:09 am
Maybe he'll be a bit disappointed with himself when he doesn't manage to clear in the buildup for their second, bit on the whole he was excellent as usual.

yeah the ball somehow snuck by/through him
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4008 on: September 16, 2021, 06:39:30 pm »
Class act.

Maybe he will be rested at weekend but you feel safe with him there.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4009 on: September 16, 2021, 06:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on September 16, 2021, 06:39:30 pm
Class act.

Maybe he will be rested at weekend but you feel safe with him there.

I think it would be good to rest him - that said he had no international duties.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4010 on: September 16, 2021, 06:43:42 pm »
No need to play him 3 games in a week when we'll be brining Virgil back in. Gomez or Konate shod be fine for Palace, I'd rather not push Joel too much too soon.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4011 on: September 20, 2021, 04:40:13 pm »
Read today that Joel has more touches in the attacking box and twice as many shots (8-4) as Sir Harry of Kane, 150 million pound striker and Captain of Britannia (est).
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4012 on: September 25, 2021, 10:50:29 pm »
No one brought this thread up, but I think Matip deserves praises for his performance today. Not just the goal-line clearance, his overall play was great, he was the better CB today.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4013 on: September 25, 2021, 10:51:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September 25, 2021, 10:50:29 pm
No one brought this thread up, but I think Matip deserves praises for his performance today. Not just the goal-line clearance, his overall play was great, he was the better CB today.

Haha, what?! He was shocking, lost battles everywhere but it happens, he's been amazing for ages so allowed a bad one.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,549
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4014 on: September 25, 2021, 10:54:45 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on September 25, 2021, 10:51:12 pm
Haha, what?! He was shocking, lost battles everywhere but it happens, he's been amazing for ages so allowed a bad one.
Maybe we were watching a different game, it wasn't a bad one from Matip.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4015 on: September 25, 2021, 10:55:30 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September 25, 2021, 10:54:45 pm
Maybe we were watching a different game, it wasn't a bad one from Matip.

It was. He lost out on the big moments. But as was said, it happens.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,549
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4016 on: September 25, 2021, 11:02:15 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September 25, 2021, 10:55:30 pm
It was. He lost out on the big moments. But as was said, it happens.
Do you mean the unsuccessful block on the first goal? I think that was fortuitous for their player. 
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4017 on: September 25, 2021, 11:05:18 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September 25, 2021, 11:02:15 pm
Do you mean the unsuccessful block on the first goal? I think that was fortuitous for their player. 

That final goal he needs to win that 50-50. Him, Fabinho and Van Dijk are incredible but they all lost out against their opponents on all three goals. Far too casual.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,549
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4018 on: September 25, 2021, 11:11:22 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September 25, 2021, 11:05:18 pm
That final goal he needs to win that 50-50. Him, Fabinho and Van Dijk are incredible but they all lost out against their opponents on all three goals. Far too casual.
I can't fully disagree. But for the first goal, a lot of people missed the ball and there were fortunate touches on their part. Maybe Matip was expected to win the 50-50, but it's harsh to judge him on that. The second was mostly down to VVD failing to properly challenge for the header, and I can't put any blame on Matip for the 3rd. Hendo and Fab were out of place leaving Trent exposed, and Salah should have tracked back to help Trent.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4019 on: September 25, 2021, 11:14:16 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September 25, 2021, 11:11:22 pm
I can't fully disagree. But for the first goal, a lot of people missed the ball and there were fortunate touches on their part. Maybe Matip was expected to win the 50-50, but it's harsh to judge him on that. The second was mostly down to VVD failing to properly challenge for the header, and I can't put any blame on Matip for the 3rd. Hendo and Fab were out of place leaving Trent exposed, and Salah should have tracked back to help Trent.

Matip should be going all in and trying to properly win that final challenge for the third goal. It was poor and reflected our incredibly passive and casual play at the back all game.

But he wasn’t the only one. Hard to know if we were just a bit arrogant or our minds were elsewhere.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4020 on: September 25, 2021, 11:21:12 pm »
Body language on both Matip and VVD  after their second was  blasé as fuck.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4021 on: September 26, 2021, 12:55:08 am »
We really needed Konate to come on instead of Bobby
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4022 on: September 26, 2021, 01:08:45 am »
Quote from: Morgana on September 25, 2021, 11:21:12 pm
Body language on both Matip and VVD  after their second was  blasé as fuck.

Were they holding their phones while playing?
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4023 on: September 26, 2021, 01:36:34 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September 25, 2021, 11:14:16 pm
Matip should be going all in and trying to properly win that final challenge for the third goal. It was poor and reflected our incredibly passive and casual play at the back all game.

You do realise that the ball got stuck against Trents back and that in order to win that challenge from the angle he was at he would have had to have kicked through his side and likely injured him in the process?  You make it sound like he pulled out of a challenge with the Brentford player because he just didnt fancy it.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4024 on: Today at 09:36:14 am »
Loved that he tried to bomb forward and take on their entire team.

Played a lovely through ball to Jota that split their defence. But I do wish he stops those floaty long balls out wide. Too easy to read and cut out.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4025 on: Today at 09:45:13 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:36:14 am
Loved that he tried to bomb forward and take on their entire team.

Played a lovely through ball to Jota that split their defence. But I do wish he stops those floaty long balls out wide. Too easy to read and cut out.
His ground passes are very impressive and zip along the surface. VVD is the best at playing long passes.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #4026 on: Today at 09:51:11 am »
Quote from: Morgana on September 25, 2021, 11:21:12 pm
Body language on both Matip and VVD  after their second was  blasé as fuck.

Agreed. I want to see a synchronised Sammy Kuffour in that scenario in future.
