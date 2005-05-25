Defender and playmaker extraordinaire.
He actually plays better than VVD at the moment!
That is 34 League games Joel and Virg have played together and we are unbeaten with them as a pairing.
The Magnificent Giraffe 🦒
Hes our gangly HunHes our false number 10 Hes Jo-el Matip, Hes Jo-el Matip
2nd best cb in the world when fit
I thought when he was injured a couple of years back (the title winning season) he looked even better than Van Dijk. Ultimately Virgil is the best centre half around but that's just how good Matip was and can be.Wow. If I'm not mistaken both have played 99 Premier League games for us and could both be in line for 100 against Palace.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Love when he goes on an adventure
photo taken during today's match...
I put it to you lads but we have the best group of centre backs in the league and one of the top ones in Europe in Virj, Joe, Joel and Ibou.
Matip and VVD are world class together. Feel sorry for Gomez and Konate, but what a set of CBs we have.
We need to start giving the other two chances though, I was hoping Joe would get a chance with England the other day. It's still risky with Joel's injury record to play him most weeks, though he is playing very well.
His name is Jo-el,I have a dream about him,He rings my bell
people like big dick nick.
I would imagine at least one of them will play on Wednesday.For me Gomez tends to take a while to rediscover his form after injury, I remember that Salzburg 4-3 when he played not long after the Burnley injury (as Matip had continued playing the season prior even after he came back against Porto) and he was absolutely dreadful. I can see why the manager has gone for Matip and Van Dijk to get the points on the board early on, I suspect youll start to see more of Gomez and Konate as the champions league begins and were playing twice a week more regularly.
