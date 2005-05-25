« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!  (Read 375838 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3960 on: September 12, 2021, 07:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 12, 2021, 06:34:13 pm
Defender and playmaker extraordinaire.
I wanted him to get the 1-2 with salah however it was great run and play to end in a goal
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3961 on: September 12, 2021, 07:57:20 pm »
The Magnificent Giraffe 🦒
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,046
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3962 on: September 12, 2021, 08:05:56 pm »
Quote from: UNO on September 12, 2021, 07:39:09 pm
He actually plays better than VVD at the moment!

I thought when he was injured a couple of years back (the title winning season) he looked even better than Van Dijk. Ultimately Virgil is the best centre half around but that's just how good Matip was and can be.

Quote from: Al 666 on September 12, 2021, 07:35:30 pm
That is 34 League games Joel and Virg have played together and we are unbeaten with them as a pairing.

Wow. If I'm not mistaken both have played 99 Premier League games for us and could both be in line for 100 against Palace.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3963 on: September 12, 2021, 08:07:06 pm »
I just can't get enough of you Joel!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3964 on: September 12, 2021, 08:37:45 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on September 12, 2021, 07:57:20 pm
The Magnificent Giraffe 🦒
Nice :lmao :lmao :lmao

He's a complete defender. Does the basics well and has ball-playing skills of a midfielder.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3965 on: September 12, 2021, 09:25:58 pm »
The wonderful, awkward, probably non-human Goliath.  Hes probably running free in a field somewhere, looking at the stars, until his wife calls him in, or Lassos him.  Absolutely adore him.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,402
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3966 on: September 12, 2021, 09:38:50 pm »
Hes our gangly Hun
Hes our false number 10
Hes Jo-el Matip,
Hes Jo-el Matip
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,525
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3967 on: September 12, 2021, 09:39:07 pm »
2nd best cb in the world when fit
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,944
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3968 on: September 12, 2021, 10:00:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 12, 2021, 09:38:50 pm
Hes our gangly Hun
Hes our false number 10
Hes Jo-el Matip,
Hes Jo-el Matip

His name is Jo-el,
I have a dream about him,
He rings my bell
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3969 on: September 12, 2021, 10:07:36 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 12, 2021, 09:39:07 pm
2nd best cb in the world when fit

Just goes to show how good he is when he has a decent run of games doesnt it? So comfortable with him and VVD at the back
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,866
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3970 on: September 12, 2021, 11:36:07 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 12, 2021, 09:39:07 pm
2nd best cb in the world when fit
Can't disagree with this.

The way he brings the ball forward and adds to our attack is impressive.

He's kind of like the polar opposite of Carra  ;D
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,319
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3971 on: September 12, 2021, 11:43:54 pm »
So good today, he was having a laugh. The man is brilliant at his job. A lot of people wrote this guy off so many times when he was obviously playing hurt, they just didn't seem to remember how good he was when we won the champions league. Its just great to see him at the top of his game, clearly feeling good and playing top top top level football. So underrated its criminal.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,890
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3972 on: September 13, 2021, 12:37:30 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September 12, 2021, 08:05:56 pm
I thought when he was injured a couple of years back (the title winning season) he looked even better than Van Dijk. Ultimately Virgil is the best centre half around but that's just how good Matip was and can be.

Wow. If I'm not mistaken both have played 99 Premier League games for us and could both be in line for 100 against Palace.
In our CL winning campaign he definitely was, he immense that season
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,832
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3973 on: September 13, 2021, 12:46:36 am »
I put it to you lads but we have the best group of centre backs in the league and one of the top ones in Europe in Virj, Joe, Joel and Ibou.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3974 on: September 13, 2021, 12:59:10 am »
Remember he was a free transfer, what sort of business is that? The guy is top class.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,027
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3975 on: September 13, 2021, 01:04:26 am »
Love how he breaks lines on the dribble, arms and legs flying in all different directions.

Scarecrow Matip...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,995
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3976 on: September 13, 2021, 02:36:45 am »


Love when he goes on an adventure  ;D
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,027
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3977 on: September 13, 2021, 02:50:29 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on September 13, 2021, 02:36:45 am


Love when he goes on an adventure  ;D

photo taken during today's match...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3978 on: September 13, 2021, 04:25:02 am »
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3979 on: September 13, 2021, 09:18:06 am »
Quote from: Samie on September 13, 2021, 12:46:36 am
I put it to you lads but we have the best group of centre backs in the league and one of the top ones in Europe in Virj, Joe, Joel and Ibou.
Without a doubt.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3980 on: September 13, 2021, 09:20:48 am »
A great performance from him again yesterday.

I do wonder if having Van Dijk next to him (rather than Phillips or Kabak) eases the demands on him a bit and reduces the risk of injury as hes not having to do quite so much in terms of leading the line? He seems to be playing with the kind of regularity that would make me worried hed get injured last season, I suspect hell miss the Milan match but nevertheless its encouraging to see him getting a game regularly and not being on crutches a day later.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,022
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3981 on: September 13, 2021, 09:26:30 am »
What a player, he is up there with VVD for me.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
  • JFT97
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3982 on: September 13, 2021, 09:31:25 am »
Matip and VVD are world class together. Feel sorry for Gomez and Konate, but what a set of CBs we have.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,000
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3983 on: September 13, 2021, 09:40:43 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on September 13, 2021, 09:31:25 am
Matip and VVD are world class together. Feel sorry for Gomez and Konate, but what a set of CBs we have.

We need to start giving the other two chances though, I was hoping Joe would get a chance with England the other day. It's still risky with Joel's injury record to play him most weeks, though he is playing very well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3984 on: September 13, 2021, 09:46:03 am »
Quote from: jillc on September 13, 2021, 09:40:43 am
We need to start giving the other two chances though, I was hoping Joe would get a chance with England the other day. It's still risky with Joel's injury record to play him most weeks, though he is playing very well.
They'll play. Let's enjoy the Virg-Matip partnership without overthinking it.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,424
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3985 on: September 13, 2021, 09:48:46 am »
Quote from: Hazell on September 12, 2021, 10:00:57 pm
His name is Jo-el,
I have a dream about him,
He rings my bell

:D
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,567
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3986 on: September 13, 2021, 09:53:39 am »
Does Jo-El start on Wednesday night against Ibrahimovic and co?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3987 on: September 13, 2021, 10:09:21 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on September 13, 2021, 02:36:45 am


Love when he goes on an adventure  ;D

Quote from: afc turkish on September 13, 2021, 02:50:29 am
photo taken during today's match...



Can't be. The stand behind isn't filled with ugly, sneering orcs spitting hate.


Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3988 on: September 13, 2021, 10:12:09 am »
Quote from: jillc on September 13, 2021, 09:40:43 am
We need to start giving the other two chances though, I was hoping Joe would get a chance with England the other day. It's still risky with Joel's injury record to play him most weeks, though he is playing very well.

I would imagine at least one of them will play on Wednesday.

For me Gomez tends to take a while to rediscover his form after injury, I remember that Salzburg 4-3 when he played not long after the Burnley injury (as Matip had continued playing the season prior even after he came back against Porto) and he was absolutely dreadful. I can see why the manager has gone for Matip and Van Dijk to get the points on the board early on, I suspect youll start to see more of Gomez and Konate as the champions league begins and were playing twice a week more regularly.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3989 on: September 13, 2021, 10:21:05 am »
Fuck he is good, just please stay fit lad. Surely he gets a spell midweek and Ibou comes in?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,000
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3990 on: September 13, 2021, 10:22:19 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on September 13, 2021, 10:12:09 am
I would imagine at least one of them will play on Wednesday.

For me Gomez tends to take a while to rediscover his form after injury, I remember that Salzburg 4-3 when he played not long after the Burnley injury (as Matip had continued playing the season prior even after he came back against Porto) and he was absolutely dreadful. I can see why the manager has gone for Matip and Van Dijk to get the points on the board early on, I suspect youll start to see more of Gomez and Konate as the champions league begins and were playing twice a week more regularly.

Yes once the CL kicks in you would expect a bit more changing, but as you say its takes a while for a player to find his rhythm after a long lay-off. So maybe they will begin to get chances in some of the games against the lower opposition.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3991 on: Today at 10:39:51 pm »
Has he...gone through that unscathed? I'm desperate for him to stay fit for as long as possible.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,182
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3992 on: Today at 10:40:51 pm »
Solid again tonight.  His flat, angled passes into Fabinho open up the midfield so often.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3993 on: Today at 10:56:49 pm »
 ;D ;D ;D

Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3994 on: Today at 11:07:48 pm »
He's definitely up there with the most under-rated players in world football - convinced he's got mirrored protractors on his boots, the way he can angle his passes is mentally good
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 