We need to start giving the other two chances though, I was hoping Joe would get a chance with England the other day. It's still risky with Joel's injury record to play him most weeks, though he is playing very well.



I would imagine at least one of them will play on Wednesday.For me Gomez tends to take a while to rediscover his form after injury, I remember that Salzburg 4-3 when he played not long after the Burnley injury (as Matip had continued playing the season prior even after he came back against Porto) and he was absolutely dreadful. I can see why the manager has gone for Matip and Van Dijk to get the points on the board early on, I suspect youll start to see more of Gomez and Konate as the champions league begins and were playing twice a week more regularly.