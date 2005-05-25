Defender and playmaker extraordinaire.
He actually plays better than VVD at the moment!
That is 34 League games Joel and Virg have played together and we are unbeaten with them as a pairing.
I'm a knob
The Magnificent Giraffe 🦒
Hes our gangly HunHes our false number 10 Hes Jo-el Matip, Hes Jo-el Matip
2nd best cb in the world when fit
I thought when he was injured a couple of years back (the title winning season) he looked even better than Van Dijk. Ultimately Virgil is the best centre half around but that's just how good Matip was and can be.Wow. If I'm not mistaken both have played 99 Premier League games for us and could both be in line for 100 against Palace.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
