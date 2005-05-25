« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!  (Read 374480 times)

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 07:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:34:13 pm
Defender and playmaker extraordinaire.
I wanted him to get the 1-2 with salah however it was great run and play to end in a goal
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 07:57:20 pm »
The Magnificent Giraffe 🦒
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 08:05:56 pm »
Quote from: UNO on Yesterday at 07:39:09 pm
He actually plays better than VVD at the moment!

I thought when he was injured a couple of years back (the title winning season) he looked even better than Van Dijk. Ultimately Virgil is the best centre half around but that's just how good Matip was and can be.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:35:30 pm
That is 34 League games Joel and Virg have played together and we are unbeaten with them as a pairing.

Wow. If I'm not mistaken both have played 99 Premier League games for us and could both be in line for 100 against Palace.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3963 on: Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm »
I just can't get enough of you Joel!
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3964 on: Yesterday at 08:37:45 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 07:57:20 pm
The Magnificent Giraffe 🦒
Nice :lmao :lmao :lmao

He's a complete defender. Does the basics well and has ball-playing skills of a midfielder.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3965 on: Yesterday at 09:25:58 pm »
The wonderful, awkward, probably non-human Goliath.  Hes probably running free in a field somewhere, looking at the stars, until his wife calls him in, or Lassos him.  Absolutely adore him.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3966 on: Yesterday at 09:38:50 pm »
Hes our gangly Hun
Hes our false number 10
Hes Jo-el Matip,
Hes Jo-el Matip
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3967 on: Yesterday at 09:39:07 pm »
2nd best cb in the world when fit
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3968 on: Yesterday at 10:00:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:38:50 pm
Hes our gangly Hun
Hes our false number 10
Hes Jo-el Matip,
Hes Jo-el Matip

His name is Jo-el,
I have a dream about him,
He rings my bell
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3969 on: Yesterday at 10:07:36 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:39:07 pm
2nd best cb in the world when fit

Just goes to show how good he is when he has a decent run of games doesnt it? So comfortable with him and VVD at the back
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3970 on: Yesterday at 11:36:07 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:39:07 pm
2nd best cb in the world when fit
Can't disagree with this.

The way he brings the ball forward and adds to our attack is impressive.

He's kind of like the polar opposite of Carra  ;D
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3971 on: Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm »
So good today, he was having a laugh. The man is brilliant at his job. A lot of people wrote this guy off so many times when he was obviously playing hurt, they just didn't seem to remember how good he was when we won the champions league. Its just great to see him at the top of his game, clearly feeling good and playing top top top level football. So underrated its criminal.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 12:37:30 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:05:56 pm
I thought when he was injured a couple of years back (the title winning season) he looked even better than Van Dijk. Ultimately Virgil is the best centre half around but that's just how good Matip was and can be.

Wow. If I'm not mistaken both have played 99 Premier League games for us and could both be in line for 100 against Palace.
In our CL winning campaign he definitely was, he immense that season
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 12:46:36 am »
I put it to you lads but we have the best group of centre backs in the league and one of the top ones in Europe in Virj, Joe, Joel and Ibou.
