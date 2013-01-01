« previous next »
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
I love Matip, but he is one awkward human.  It's like he got dropped off on our planet and is pretending to fit in.

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Top 10 in the world at present? In recent LFC history? Both?

Off the top of my head - LFC centre backs maybe  better than Matip (since the 70s when I started watching) : Hughes, Smith, Hansen, Lawrenson, Thompson, Hyppia, Agger, Virg,  Carra.

So yeah, he's been a great signing.
Matip is significantly more talented than either Carra or Hyppia, and I don't think he's a worse defender than either (they'd be horribly exposed in this team, he wouldn't be in their teams, not at all). That said, reliability is so important and it's his inability to stretch games together that stops him being really up there with the best of the best. And it's a damn shame, because injuries aside he's excellent.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
I love that about him. A pretty unique character, in a sport lacking them. Seems like a bit of an extraverted introvert. Also lanky/gangly. Couple of things I can relate to ;D

When Klopp mentioned mandating the get together for the night we won the league, he said there were a few personalities that might not join if he didn't, and didn't want them to regret it. I'm sure he was one of them.

He is unique for sure!

And he doesnt do social media or anything, which is great, just seems the most un-football footballer out there.

He was a bit of a late bloomer as a kid as it where, cos it wasnt till he was about 17 that he suddenly sprouted, before that he was pretty small. Then almost overnight he became this big lanky clumsy kid  ;D  He used to get a bit of stick early in his time with the first team, cos he was so lanky he did tend to make clumsy mistakes and just look really awkward and some fans, they where quick to let him know and give him stick when he made mistakes. But he never let that bother him.

But he became a popular player and now of course with hindsight even more so! And the Schalke fans see him as one of their own, and many would love for him to return one day. When Liverpool won the league and CL they where so proud of Joel and to be able to have one of their own on a team who won the 2 biggest prizes.

Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Matip is significantly more talented than either Carra or Hyppia, and I don't think he's a worse defender than either (they'd be horribly exposed in this team, he wouldn't be in their teams, not at all). That said, reliability is so important and it's his inability to stretch games together that stops him being really up there with the best of the best. And it's a damn shame, because injuries aside he's excellent.
Not sure he's significantly more talented than Hyppia who was a fantastic player at his peak and a bit underrated in terms of his ability on the ball. Sami was also a great leader, which apart from being injury prone is probably the one attribute that Joel lacks compared with others in the list.

You could  probably make a case for most others in the list not being able to play in the current team. Except for Virg obviously, maybe only Lawrenson and Hansen would have had the required pace, technical ability and tactical awareness to play in a Klopp team.

He is a much better player than Carra, but Carra's robustness was a definite plus. If Matip could have managed to stay fit for a reasonable length he'd be widely recognised as one of the best in the world over the last few years.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
I didnt know about Matips early years, thats an interesting read, thanks! Spur growth is directly linked with clumsiness - the extremes grow faster than the brain can adjust to accurately judge their position. I can imagine him knocking a glass on the table, miskicking a ball, tripping someone... Now I have a funny image in my head. :)
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Matip is significantly more talented than either Carra or Hyppia, and I don't think he's a worse defender than either (they'd be horribly exposed in this team, he wouldn't be in their teams, not at all). That said, reliability is so important and it's his inability to stretch games together that stops him being really up there with the best of the best. And it's a damn shame, because injuries aside he's excellent.

Sam had his moments for the Reds Seb. More than a few. And Carragher did amazing things for Liverpool on willpower alone. But I kind of agree with you. Matip is a New Model Defender. Quick, skilful, proactive and a love relationship with the ball. Let's never forget too, that he supplied one of the most famous assists in LFC history. He must spread confidence throughout the side whenever he plays.

What we would give now for an injury-free stretch in the first team. If he manages that then Liverpool's season is a going concern.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Top 10 in the world at present? In recent LFC history? Both?

Off the top of my head - LFC centre backs maybe  better than Matip (since the 70s when I started watching) : Hughes, Smith, Hansen, Lawrenson, Thompson, Hyppia, Agger, Virg,  Carra.

So yeah, he's been a great signing.

I'd say he's good as Agger if not better.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
I'd say he's good as Agger if not better.
Yeah maybe. Dan was a good player but like Matip was injured a lot. Not much between them.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Yeah maybe. Dan was a good player but like Matip was injured a lot. Not much between them.

Matip is quicker. Which is significant in today's football. Agger is probably more pleasant to watch on the ball but Matip is fairly comfortable passing the ball and breaking forward and making runs.

Agger's injury problems were more significant imo. Out of the 9 seasons he spent with us, he only played more than 30 times overall in 4 out of those 9 seasons.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
I don't know anyone who doesn't think Matip is quality tbf. Even opposition fans, who for some reason think Gomez is shite, say Matip is great.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
Matip is a great player, he was outstanding in our run to the CL win. Obviously wish we'd seen more of him but he's always good when he plays.
