I love that about him. A pretty unique character, in a sport lacking them. Seems like a bit of an extraverted introvert. Also lanky/gangly. Couple of things I can relate to



When Klopp mentioned mandating the get together for the night we won the league, he said there were a few personalities that might not join if he didn't, and didn't want them to regret it. I'm sure he was one of them.



He is unique for sure!And he doesnt do social media or anything, which is great, just seems the most un-football footballer out there.He was a bit of a late bloomer as a kid as it where, cos it wasnt till he was about 17 that he suddenly sprouted, before that he was pretty small. Then almost overnight he became this big lanky clumsy kidHe used to get a bit of stick early in his time with the first team, cos he was so lanky he did tend to make clumsy mistakes and just look really awkward and some fans, they where quick to let him know and give him stick when he made mistakes. But he never let that bother him.But he became a popular player and now of course with hindsight even more so! And the Schalke fans see him as one of their own, and many would love for him to return one day. When Liverpool won the league and CL they where so proud of Joel and to be able to have one of their own on a team who won the 2 biggest prizes.