Top 10 in the world at present? In recent LFC history? Both?



Off the top of my head - LFC centre backs maybe better than Matip (since the 70s when I started watching) : Hughes, Smith, Hansen, Lawrenson, Thompson, Hyppia, Agger, Virg, Carra.



So yeah, he's been a great signing.



Matip is significantly more talented than either Carra or Hyppia, and I don't think he's a worse defender than either (they'd be horribly exposed in this team, he wouldn't be in their teams, not at all). That said, reliability is so important and it's his inability to stretch games together that stops him being really up there with the best of the best. And it's a damn shame, because injuries aside he's excellent.