« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!  (Read 262895 times)

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,724
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #2840 on: Yesterday at 09:21:41 PM »
He's one of the best defenders in the league.... to be thrown in and play like that .... Only his second 90 in months
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,449
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #2841 on: Yesterday at 09:29:50 PM »
Not sure about his mustache though.  ;D
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #2842 on: Yesterday at 09:30:55 PM »
The ultimate unsung hero. Have a feeling him staying fit will greatly define our season.
Logged

Offline Copenred

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #2843 on: Yesterday at 09:34:46 PM »
Really solid game from Big Joel. We had issues in our build-up play but thats not solely on his shoulders and something I think that Thiago will solve perfectly. Nice to have Matip back and hopefully Fabinho is also soon back so we can start to rotate a bit on our senior centerhalfs.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,145
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #2844 on: Yesterday at 09:35:32 PM »
Loves how he slots back in like hes never been away. Great to have the big man back.
Logged

Offline Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,048
  • Born and Bred
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #2845 on: Yesterday at 09:45:56 PM »
Did well today, hope he can continue...
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,360
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 12:44:39 AM »
He's always been one of our better defenders, certainly next in line after Van Dijk.
Just needs to be able to play a full season without the injuries he seems to suffer from off the pitch.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,420
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 01:00:31 AM »
Great to have him back, his calming influence is crucial.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,830
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 01:47:13 AM »
He was excellent today. Normally it takes him time to get back to fitness after an injury, but he slotted in well. His passing wasnt at his best, but the conditions easily couldve played a role there.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,957
  • JFT 96
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 01:56:27 AM »
Can't we just get a really expensive case for him like you would do with an iPhone 12 Pro. Quality defender and wonderful at breaking the lines with the ball at his feet.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,032
Re: Welcome (back) to Liverpool, Joel Matip!
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 03:28:54 AM »
Ledley King in disguise
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 